Top it Off: 18 Stylish Bucket Hats to Rock This Summer

By PJ Gach and Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago
Mom said that you should always wear your best hat when it’s cold outside. Experts agree that wearing a hat in cold weather keeps the rest of your body warm. But they’re forgetting something. Hats are fun. Hats are distinctive. Frank Sinatra’s hats were as famous as he was. Would Humphrey Bogart’s Sam Spade have been as cool without a hat?

When you think of LLCoolJ, you think of his multitudinous Kangol bucket hats. And if we’re going old school now, Eric B and Rakim wore ‘em too. And if you wanna get really, really old-school Gilligan and Hunter S. Thompson wore bucket hats. If Pharrell Williams and Paul Thomas Anderson are rockin’ bucket hats now, then yeah, bucket hats are a pretty awesome item to own.

Why Wear a Bucket Hat?

Bucket hats can add a little somethin’ somethin’ to whatever you’re wearing. A bucket hat in a clever print lets people know you’re a friendly extrovert. They can also hide a bad hair day or bad haircut (thanks Corona!). They can protect you against sunburn, and stop the sun from getting in your eyes and ruining your shot. And yes, if the weather’s crappy, they’ll keep the rain or sleet or snow or whatever off your head and your face.

What Is a Bucket Hat Anyway?

Originally, they were popular with farmers and fishermen in the early 1900s. The original bucket hats were made of wool and coated with lanolin. That coating made the hats waterproof. Perfect for tromping around in fields on sitting in a boat during rainy or foggy weather. The Israeli Defense Force used them back in the 40s when they’re fighting in the desert. They still use bucket hats today. Actor Jimmy Walker wore one in the TV Show Good Times back in the 70s. Fast forward to the late 80s and early 90s and rappers wore them, usually Kangol on stage and in videos. Movin’ on to now, Jay-Z has been known to doff a bucket hat, as does Eminem, Tyler the Creator, Diddy, Justin Bieber and even Jean Claude Van Damme. Really.

You can wear a bucket hat any time of the year. You can wear a bucket hat to play tennis or golf . You can wear a bucket hat riding a bicycle or at a festival. Or you can toss a bucket hat on for a trip to the supermarket. Bucket hats come in everything from leather to wool to cotton and more. Scroll through to find the best bucket hats to wear right now.

1. Keith Haring Bucket Hat

BEST ARTY

You can’t go wrong repping King Keith himself. It’s colored in a vibrant yellow color and depicts a classic Haring motif patched in the front. As you’d expect, it’s got a flat top and is perfect for summer fun.

Buy: Keith Haring Bucket Hat $29.00

2. Kangol Lahinch Bucket Hat

BEST O.G

Say hello to the hat that started it all. This could be the best bucket hat as the style is well over 30 years old, and it still looks great. This is the wool version (it also comes in navy and black), but you can also pick up the cotton version in six different shades here .

Buy: Kangol Lahinch Bucket Hat $75.00

3. UO Tie-Dye Corduroy Bucket Hat

BEST TIE-DYE

Last summer became the unofficial summer of tie-dye — and we expect that not to change this summer. Clad in tie-dye corduroy, this Urban Outfitters bucket hat will leave you looking like the life of the party. It has a washed look to it that makes it look relatively vintage and it’s multi-gender, so anyone can wear it.

Buy: UO Tie-Dye Corduroy Bucket Hat $19.00

4. Polo Ralph Lauren Sport Bucket Hat

BEST NAME BRAND

This vintage-looking bucket from Polo Ralph Lauren spills nothing but swag. It’s got a boyish charm to it that feels retro yet quality and will match just about anything you pair with it no matter the season. A crewneck? Go for it. Cut-off tee? Absolutely. Whatever you want, it’s going to work.

Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Sport Bucket Hat $87.00

5. DIOP Mud Navy Bucket Hat

BEST DESIGNS

DIOP has a number of gorgeously designed bucket hats with patterns derivative of West Africa and fabrics from Indonesia. Each design is entirely unique and vibrant in its own way. A lot of people who are not Western African or Indonesian tend to wonder if they can wear DIOP, but the founders say it’s entirely fair game and inclusive if you recognize the roots. We suggest you do, too — these hats are iconic.

Buy: DIOP Mud Navy Bucket Hat $45.00

6. Nick Fouquet Matchstick-Embroidered Denim Bucket Hat

BEST DENIM

There are a number of denim bucket hats for purchase, but why not snag one that’ll set you apart from the rest of the crowd? This matchstick-embroidered bucket hat from Nick Fouquet is the exact subtle additive you need to stand out from the sea of denim buckets this summer.

Buy: Nick Fouquet Matchstick-Embroidered Denim Bucket Hat $232.00

7. Fendi Reversible FF Motif Bucket Hat

BIGGEST FLEX

Let everyone know who you’re wearing with this iconic FF all-over bucket hat from Fendi. It’s got that classic “look at me” style that a lot of larger name brands have and can reverse into a red had on the opposite side. Yeah, it will break the bank, but you’ll most certainly have the coolest bucket hat around town.

Buy: Fendi Reversible FF Motif Bucket Hat $490.00

8. Orlebar Brown Floral Bucket Hat

BEST FLORAL

Flowers and bucket hats honestly go hand-in-hand, so if you’re looking for a stellar bucket to match your garden, you won’t have a hard time finding out. Right now, our favorite floral bucket hat is this one from Orlebar Brown. It’s got a navy blue/blackish overtake with a multitude of flowers strewn all over. Honestly, you might even look better than your garden. When’s the last time you watered that thing?

Buy: Orlebar Brown Floral Bucket Hat $115.00

9. Thom Browne Classic Nylon Bucket Hat

BEST ITALIAN

You know when something Italian-made just looks Italian? That’s exactly the case with the Thom Browne Classic Nylon Bucket Hat. It doesn’t look like your average bucket. Instead, it has a fedora-like flair to it that sets it apart from other stylish bucket hats in 2021. So much so, that we think your grandpa might even love this one.

Buy: Thom Browne Classic Nylon Bucket Hat $480.00

10. Joylife Leopard Print Bucket Hat

ANIMAL-PRINTED

Hop on the animal print trend with Joylife’s leopard bucket hat. Channel the 70s by wearing it with a black turtleneck, or make it very modern with a graphic tee, jeans and Chelsea boots. It’s also totally reversible, so you can wear it on the leopard side or the black side.

Buy: Joylife Leopard Print Bucket Hat

11. Folk Olio Print Bucket Hat

BEST BLACK & WHITE PRINT

A black and white bucket hat can add a subtle amount of swagger to top off any mundane outfit. This hat looks like an unfinished roll painting that brings some DIY vibes to any look. It’s all-season ready and fits snug on your head.

Buy: Folk Olio Print Bucket Hat $69.00

12. Off-White Logo Print Bucket Hat

BEST OFF-WHITE

While the prior pick is our favorite black and white choice, this is our favorite Off-White choice. And, no, not the color — we mean the brand. Off-White has been making rounds recently with all of its dope-looking streetwear, so there’s no doubt that if you’re a fan of the low-key brand, you’re going to fall in love with this bucket.

Buy: Off-White Logo Print Bucket Hat $280.00

13. Stone Island Bucket Hat

MOST HEAVY-DUTY

By merging sportswear, outerwear and high-end fashion, Stone Island’s Bucket Hat is easily one of the most versatile options to consider on this list. It’s made with the kind of material you’d expect from a heavy-duty winter jacket, making it ideal to keep on your head not only in the summer but also in the winter. This Italian-made bucket matches well with lighter colors and will top off any outfit handsomely.

Buy: Stone Island Bucket Hat $135.00

14. UO Washed Bucket Hat

MOST STRAIGHTFORWARD

It doesn’t get any more simple than this washed bucket hat from Urban Outfitters. It comes in a number of handsome colors that have a vintage look to them, perfect for the trend that’s going on right now. The hat’s made with washed cotton and comes at a very affordable price.

Buy: UO Washed Bucket Hat $19.00

15. Coalatree Bucket Hat

BEST FOR OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

Coalatree started out as an organic farm in Colorado and created its first line of eco-friendly clothing back in 2010. This lightweight bucket hat is fast drying and has an adjustable chin strap. Perfect for urban and mountain hikes.

Buy: Coalatree Bucket Hat $15.99

16. L.L.Bean Sunday Afternoons Brushline Bucket Hat

BEST FOR ACTIVITIES

Headed up a mountain? Fishing with the boys? Picnic by the creek? No matter what outdoor activities you’ve got planned, the L.L.Bean Sunday Afternoons Brushline Bucket Hat makes a perfect companion for spending time outside. It’s made with UPF 50+ to keep your head out of harm’s way from the sun and uses nylon material to wick sweat and moisture. Stains? No problem, this hat simply doesn’t get them. It’s also very lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re lugging along when out and about.

Buy: L.L.Bean Sunday Afternoons Brushline Bucket Hat $36.00

17. UO Seersucker Stitched Bucket Hat

BEST STRIPED

This hat is serving us ice cream worker on a boardwalk in 1920. Scoop after scoop, we’re sure this is how you’d keep your head safe back in the day. Now that it’s 2021 and the Roaring 20s of the 2000s are just beginning, bring back this classic style and work with it all summer long. Plus, it’s on sale.

Buy: UO Seersucker Stitched Bucket Hat $9.99

18. JW Anderson Asymmetric Checked Bucket Hat

BEST ASYMMETRIC

Sporting a wackier look this summer? Go for something asymmetric. Because, why not? This checked bucket hat is patterned in blue and green to give an off-the-rocker kind of look you can sport right into the fall. It’s made from recycled polyester and feels lightweight on your head so you won’t sweat so much.

Buy: JW Anderson Asymmetric Checked Bucket Hat $160.00

