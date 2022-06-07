Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7 Plus: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Best for most

The Galaxy Tab S7 is a premium tablet with specs and performance that hold up over a year later. It offers a crisp and smooth LCD panel, blazing-fast performance, and all the RAM and storage you could ask for. Combine all of that with the free S Pen included in the box, and you end up with a pretty solid deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Upgrade pick

The larger, more visually stunning Tab S7+ shares a lot of DNA with the baseline model, including its processor and memory. But it's cranked up to a 12.4-inch size and swaps out the LCD panel for a Super AMOLED one, resulting in one of the very best screens we've seen on any mobile device. This upgrade equates to a steep price increase, however.

Samsung released two powerful and striking tablets in the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. The S7 matches the S7+ for CPU, RAM, cameras, speakers, and storage, but the S7+ upgrades the display size (12.4in. vs. 11in.) and quality (AMOLED vs. LCD) for a significant price jump. Both are relatively expensive tablets, but given Samsung frequently discounts both by several hundred dollars, should you spring for higher quality or save money? We recommend the standard S7 for most people, but we'll explain who should upgrade to the S7+.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7 Plus: Price and availability

At full price, the 128GB S7 costs $650, while the 128GB S7+ costs $850. Both base configurations come with 6GB of RAM; you'll need to upgrade storage to at least 256GB to get the max of 8GB.

Category Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB/6GB $650 $850 256GB/8GB $730 $930 512 GB/8GB $830 $1,030

The above prices aren't fixed. For example, during the holiday season, the S7 dropped to $499 and the S7+ to $699, making them much more affordable. With the Galaxy Tab S8 rumored to launch in February, S7 tablets should continue to receive discounts but may have less stock available than before.

Also, these S7 prices are specifically for the Wi-Fi variants of the tablets. 5G models are available at T-Mobile/Sprint, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular, with all carriers selling the Galaxy Tab S7 for $850 and the Tab S7+ for $1,050 (both only come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7+: Most people should get the regular Galaxy Tab S7

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have more in common than different, which is great news for the more affordable Tab S7. Outside of some display differences, which we'll explain more below, they're almost indistinguishable.

Both tablets have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and 6 or 8GB of RAM (depending on which storage configuration you choose). In other words, they're more than powerful enough for whatever app or game you throw at them. They also come with your choice of 128, 256, or 512GB of storage, microSD card support with up to 1TB of additional space, 13MP + 5MP rear cameras, and an 8MP selfie camera. The Tab S7 and S7+ also come with an S Pen at no added cost, giving you an out-of-the-box tool for drawing, sketching, or taking handwritten notes. Thanks to the reduced latency of just 9ms, this version of the S Pen feels better than any past Galaxy tablets.

(Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central)

Looking at the Tab S7's display, you're treated to an 11-inch LCD panel with a 2800x1752 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's a high-quality screen that we don't think you'll be disappointed with anytime soon, and that 11-inch size hits a nice sweet spot of being large enough for enjoyable content consumption without being overly bulky.

Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7+ Operating System Android 11

One UI 3.1.1 Android 11

One UI 3.1.1 Display 11-inch

LCD

2560x1600

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ 12.4-inch

Super AMOLED

2800x1752

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Memory 6GB

8GB 6GB

8GB Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB 128GB

256GB

512GB Rear Camera 1 13MP primary

f/2.0 13MP primary

f/2.0 Rear Camera 2 5MP ultra-wide

f/2.2 5MP ultra-wide

f/2.2 Front Camera 8MP

f/2.0 8MP

f/2.0 Audio Quad speakers Quad speakers Battery 8,000 mAh 10,090 mAh Charging 45W wired charging 45W wired charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor In-screen fingerprint sensor Dimensions 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm 185 x 285 x 5.7mm Weight 498g (Wi-Fi)

500g (LTE)

502g (5G) 575g

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7 Plus: The Tab S7+ has a better screen (and higher price)

(Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central)

That brings us to the Galaxy Tab S7+, which, as mentioned above, has many of the same specs you get with the regular Tab S7. But, hands-down, the biggest reason you'd want to get this over its cheaper sibling is its more impressive screen.

Along with a larger size at 12.4-inches, the S7+ also ditches the LCD tech in favor of Super AMOLED. This results in more vibrant colors and deeper blacks, and if you watch a lot of movies or play a bunch of games, it's a nice perk to have. However, the 12.4-inch screen size does mean that the Tab S7+ can be a bit unwieldy at times, so that's something you'll want to keep in mind.

Where the large screen shines is if you plan on using the Tab S7+ for a lot of creative work or end up buying the optional keyboard cover. With that keyboard, Samsung's DeX desktop interface, and the 12.4-inch display, the Tab S7+ is a really enticing laptop replacement.

The only other spec difference is that the Tab S7+ has a larger 10,090 mAh battery compared to the S7's 8,000 mAh one, though we wouldn't worry too much about that. The Tab S7+ is rated for up to 14 hours of video playback, whereas the Tab S7 should get up to 15 hours. That extra battery life goes towards powering the larger S7+ display; both offer very similar longevity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7+: Go Plus for Premium, S7 for performance, or upgrade to the S8

(Image credit: Hayato Huseman / Android Central)

While there's no denying that the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a seriously impressive machine, we think most people are better off with the cheaper Tab S7. Sure, the screen may not look quite as good, but you're saving $200 and still getting everything else offered on the Plus model.

We appreciate that Samsung didn't underpower the Tab S7 to push more people to buy the expensive Plus — the same way it made the Galaxy S21 underpowered to push the S21 Ultra . Its "downgraded" display is still high resolution, and incredibly fast at 120Hz, performance is as fast as you could ask for, and battery life is slightly more reliable than on the S7+.

The Tab S7+ is a fine option to consider if you want that larger screen size or the better AMOLED display tech, mainly if you'll be using it to multitask with DeX mode. But overall, we have to give our top recommendation to its smaller counterpart.

If both tablets cost a bit too much for you, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is as large as the S7+ but offers a price point below the S7. In exchange for the lower price, you're getting slower performance and a standard 60Hz refresh rate, but an extra year of software and security support.

Otherwise, if you're looking for the best Android tablets today, you have to look at the Galaxy Tab S8 series instead. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is an excellent upgrade on the Tab S7+, with the exact same design but with a more powerful processor, better cameras, several more software updates, and faster Wi-Fi 6E support. The Tab S7 and S7+ may be cheaper, but the Tab S8 and S8+ will last you longer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The new Android tablet to get

In the market for a new tablet? It's hard to do much better than the Galaxy Tab S7. Whether you're after a top-notch display, excellent performance, or want an included stylus for note-taking and drawing, the Tab S7 has it all. The LCD panel isn't quite as impressive as the AMOLED one found on the S7+, but we think the S7 is the better overall value given the price difference.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Getting the best display comes at a cost

The Galaxy Tab S7+ is built on a strong foundation, offering virtually the same specs and features present on the regular S7. With the $200 price increase, you're treated to an even larger display and a more impressive AMOLED panel. That makes the S7+ even better for creative work and productivity, though you'll really need to want that improved screen tech to make the price increase worth it.