The 25 Best Mascaras for Instant Volume, Length, and Lift

Trying to find the best mascara for your lash needs often feels like solving a never-ending puzzle. The overall ask is fairly straightforward: something that makes your lashes look better than they appear in their natural state. And yet, it’s not that easy to find a mascara that delivers this while also standing up against oily lids, holding a curl on straight lashes, lengthening short lashes, volumizing sparse ones, and removing easily at the end of the day.

You’ll find plenty of formulas with sky-high promises, but few of them actually deliver. As someone who’s sacrificed her lashes for testing (and removing) too many mascaras to count — although the best lash growth serums can help stimulate any fallen lashes — I can attest that finding the perfect one for your lash type and needs is harder than it sounds. Luckily, I’ve found a few standouts with a permanent place in my makeup bag . In case you need more convincing, I asked celebrity makeup artists and a cosmetic chemist for a deep dive on everything you need to know about mascara. Read on for their expert tips and trusted formulas.

What is Mascara?

From tubing formulas to conditioning ones, mascaras are designed to enhance your natural lashes with lift, volume, and length. The amount of drama they deliver varies, from a your-lashes-but-better approach to one that mimics false lashes. Makeup artists say the popularity of these types changes according to beauty trends.

“For the last couple years, mascara’s job has changed,” says Patrick Ta , a celebrity makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty . “Before, we opted for a heavy, darker lash. In recent years, we’ve seen a lighter lash approach.” According to Ta, recent mascara innovations focus on creating definition and volume to emphasize your natural lash “without drowning out your features.”

The Different Types of Mascara

Lengthening Mascara: Lengthening mascaras are popular for long and short lashes alike, since they deliver a more subtle effect that’s perfect for daily wear. These formulas tend to give a fluttery, defined effect that varies from slight added length to lash extensions status.

Volumizing Mascara: Volumizing mascaras pump up the drama by adding bulk and thickness to your natural lashes, making them instantly stand out. The best volumizing mascaras get this done without causing any clumpiness or stiffness, giving you a finish that’s the next best thing to false lashes.

Curling Mascara: All mascaras work their eye-opening powers best on a curled lash. You’ll need one of the best lash curlers to get this done, but a curling mascara builds on that effect with a lightweight formula that locks your lashes in place and keeps them lifted all day. These formulas are especially popular for anyone with naturally straight lashes.

Top Mascaras of 2022

Clear Mascara vs. Colored Mascara

Black and brown are the most classic mascara shades, but with Y2K beauty coming back around, colored mascaras might be popping up on your feeds again. From red mascara, to pink mascara, to blue, green, and metallic shades, these tinted options add a fun accent to any makeup look. Some brands also stock clear mascaras alongside their tinted options, for those blessed with naturally long lashes who just want the subtlest touch of lift or definition.

The Best Way to Apply Mascara

“Each person has their own routine and that’s what’s so fun about makeup,” says Ta. “Everyone can bring their own creative POV.”

Still, if you need some MUA tricks for getting a defined application without getting mascara all over your eyelids, there are a few things to keep in mind. I asked Ta and celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles to share their favorite ways to apply mascara.

For an eye-opening effect, curl your natural lashes before applying any product. A favorite among makeup artists (which I also personally swear by) is the iconic Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler and Surratt Beauty Relevee Lash Curler . Both deliver a dramatic, lasting curl with minimal pressure and hug your lash line comfortably so you can get right up to the root.

After curling, but before you apply your mascara, consider going in with a mascara primer for added grip, length, and volume. These opaque white or clear formulas set down a base layer for your mascara to hold to and build on. While some swear by them, others say they’re not necessary. Both Ta and Stiles don’t include lash primer in their typical application, since mascara formulas have now innovated to the point where you don’t necessarily need a prior step. Yet, if you’re firmly in the primer camp, Milk Makeup makes a great one with a spiral brush to really get in between each lash.

Once you pick your preferred mascara, gently wipe the wand to get rid of excess product before you apply. “It’s an old trick but truly is the best one,” says Stiles. “Wipe the wand with a tissue or paper towel before applying. You may have to apply more coats, but it will be more even going on.”

For the best mascara application, Ta recommends positioning your mascara wand at the base of your lashes and sweeping it in an upward and outward motion. “My process is simple,” he says. “Start at the base of the lashes, grip them, and move upward.” To add drama, build on more coats for darker lashes. “Allow time in between coats,” he says. This will help keep your lashes from getting weighed down or clumping together.

Your lower lashes are notoriously difficult to coat with mascara without a specially designed wand. Stiles has a brilliant workaround for this that will work with any of your favorite formulas. “I prefer to use a tiny, stiff fan brush to apply mascara to the bottom lashes,” she says. “I can get right up to the roots and distribute the mascara evenly, but without a hint of clumpiness. It’s a technique that’s best for a very natural look.”

And if all else fails, remember you can always test a set of the best magnetic lashes .

Below, shop our curated list of the best mascaras for instantly long, fluttery and curled lashes.

Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara

Best Hypoallergenic Mascara

Type: Lengthening

Lengthening Size : .21oz

: .21oz Colors : Carbon black, black, brown

: Carbon black, black, brown Waterproof : No

: No Special features: Safe for sensitive eyes

If you have sensitive eyes or are currently suffering through the seasonal hell known as hay fever, this drugstore mascara from Neutrogena is your new best friend. It’s gentle on sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, ophthalmologist-tested, and dermatologist-tested. The formula removes easily with cleanser and warm water, so you also won’t risk irritating your eyes from harsh rubbing. For a mascara that’s designed to not do a lot of things (namely, making your eyes itch, sting, turn red, or tear up), it also does several things very well: delivering natural-looking length and a soft but full bodied finish. “My eyes are extremely sensitive and this is the first mascara I have ever used that doesn’t make my eyes water or burn,” says Amazon.com reviewer Terry.







Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara



$16





Buy Now



Talika Lipocils Mascara

Best Mascara for Short Lashes

Type: Lengthening

Lengthening Size : .3oz

: .3oz Colors : Black

: Black Waterproof : No

: No Special features: Lash-boosting

Talika makes the only lash growth serum I’ve ever tried that delivers noticeable results without irritating my sensitive eyes. During the day, I love swiping on the brand’s enhanced mascara, which also features a boosting, conditioning formula that helps take your lashes to their full potential. The mascara itself delivers subtle, defined length that’s perfect for daily wear. But it’s the extra benefits that truly have me hooked. Ingredients like hazel, apple, horse chestnut, and St. John’s wort help make my lashes look and feel healthier with every application. And I’m not the only one that’s hooked. “As a lash growth mascara, I love it,” says Amazon.com reviewer. “I get compliments on my mascara and lashes all the time when I have used any Talika product.”







Talika Lipocils Mascara



$35





Buy Now



L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Original Waterproof Lengthening Mascara

Best Waterproof Mascara

Type: Lengthening

Lengthening Size : .24oz

: .24oz Colors : Washable black, washable black brown, washable blackest black, waterproof black

: Washable black, washable black brown, washable blackest black, waterproof black Waterproof : Yes

This drugstore MVP by L’Oréal has thousands of rave reviews on Amazon with before-and-after pictures to back up the hype. I love how the Precision Brush flexes to coat each of my lashes for separation and dramatic length, which stays on through anything (thank you, waterproof formula). This ophthalmologist-tested formula is gentle enough for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, but it’s the intense results that make it worth buying backups for your backups. “I’ve tried every mascara there is under the sun, and the first stroke of this on my lashes for the very first time I was blown away!” says an Amazon.com reviewer. “It’s what I had been looking for all this time!”







L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Original Waterproof Lengthening Mascara



$15





Buy Now



Essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes Tubing Mascara

Best Smudge-Proof Mascara

Type: Volumizing

Volumizing Size : 2.2 oz

: 2.2 oz Colors : Black

: Black Waterproof : Water-resistant

Waterproof and water-resistant mascaras aren’t always smudge-proof, meaning that while they may be built to withstand rain or tears, they might not stand up to your skin’s natural oils. Essence’s mascara does both. It’s my daily mascara of choice for subtle volume and length that’s guaranteed to stay in place until I remove it at night. It also holds a curl really well, thanks to a lightweight tubing formula that locks my lashes in place. “This is the only mascara that I can put in bottom lashes that doesn’t leave raccoon eyes and sticks around all day,” says Amazon.com reviewer Ally. “It’s incredibly easy to remove, yet it also has extreme staying power.”







Essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes Tubing Mascara



$5





Buy Now



CoverGirl The Super Sizer Fibers Mascara

Best Drugstore Lengthening Mascara

Type: Lengthening

Lengthening Size : .4oz

: .4oz Colors : Very black, brown, black brown, intense black, very black waterproof, black, black waterproof

: Very black, brown, black brown, intense black, very black waterproof, black, black waterproof Waterproof : Waterproof and non-waterproof options

: Waterproof and non-waterproof options Special features: Waterproof option

For a solid year, CoverGirl’s classic, bright orange tube of Lash Blast Mascara was all I wore. I’ve since rotated through many of the brand’s other launches, but my favorite has to be this lengthening fiber formula. It comes in both waterproof and washable options, but both stay smudge-proof and flake-free on me. The tiny fibers hug my lashes to give buildable length and a soft finish. It’s seriously transformative — for the best application, make sure you comb through after layering on the fibers to keep lashes separated. “I was surprised how good that skinny brush worked when I first tried this mascara,” says an Amazon.com reviewer. “It easily gets under the lashes to give them a lift and makes them look longer.”







CoverGirl The Super Sizer Fibers Mascara



$6





Buy Now



Patrick Ta Beauty Major Volume Mascara

Best Non-Clumping Mascara

Type: Volumizing

Volumizing Size : .31oz

: .31oz Colors : Intensely black

: Intensely black Waterproof : No

: No Special features: Conditioning

“I’m so proud of this mascara,” says Ta of his Major Volume Mascara . “It has everything I was looking for and leaves behind the perfect winged lash.” His magic formula combines dramatic volume with a custom double-cut brush that eliminates any clumps. Follow Ta’s mascara application tips, and you’ll get full, voluminous lashes that hold a curl and never stick together. Ultra-black pigments give your lashes a glossy, inky finish that coats each lash evenly. To keep your natural lashes soft and healthy, the formula also includes conditioning peptides and glycerin.







Patrick Ta Beauty Major Volume Mascara



$29





Buy Now



Chanel Inimitable Mascara

Best Mascara for Defined Lashes

Type: Lengthening and volumizing

Lengthening and volumizing Size : .21 oz

: .21 oz Colors : Noir brun

: Noir brun Waterproof :

: Special features: Buildable

Stiles loves this mascara from Chanel for “full, but perfectly separated lashes.” The multitasking mascara delivers it all: length, volume, and lift in a formula that never gets clumpy. It’s designed to be endlessly buildable, so you can stop at one coat or keep piling it on. “You can build it up and still maintain a separated, fanned-out lash,” she says. A blend of waxes imparts volume that doesn’t weigh your lashes down or make them look spidery.







Chanel Inimitable Mascara



$32





Buy Now



Glossier Lash Slick Mascara

Best Mascara for Long Lashes

Type: Lengthening

Lengthening Size : .29oz

: .29oz Colors : Black

: Black Waterproof : Water-resistant

: Water-resistant Special features: Fiber mascara

Glossier’s mascara gives an instant your-lashes-but-better effect on any length and type, but it’s especially great if you have long lashes and want a subtler finish. “It’s great for no-makeup makeup,” says Ta. “It’s also super light on the lashes.” The weightless formula contains tiny fibers that coat each of your lashes so seamlessly, it looks like your lashes just got naturally longer. The water-resistant formula grips your lashes all day for a smudge-proof, flake-free finish that still removes easily at the end of the day.







Glossier Lash Slick Mascara



$16





Buy Now



Byredo Tears in Rain Waterproof Mascara

Best Luxury Waterproof Mascara

Type: Lengthening and lifting

Lengthening and lifting Size : .47oz

: .47oz Colors : Black

: Black Waterproof : Yes

This Byredo mascara is both waterproof and smudge-proof, which means it can truly outlast everything. The brand says it’s approved for the shower, gym, swimming, and crying — and I can personally add that it won’t break down if you have oily eyelids either. I’m obsessed with the dramatic length and curl I get from a single, glossy black coat. It’s also easily buildable, and the thin brush makes it easy to comb through my lashes for instant separation. I’m not the only one who gives it high praise; the pros are just as in love. Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin has also said he’s obsessed and happened to use it to create a fluttery winged lash for Meghan Markle .







Byredo Tears in Rain Waterproof Mascara



$46





Buy Now



Milk Makeup Rise Mascara

Best Mascara for Straight Lashes

Type: Lengthening and lifting

Lengthening and lifting Size : .28 oz

: .28 oz Colors : Extreme black

: Extreme black Waterproof : No

: No Special features: Conditioning

I’m obsessed with this Milk Makeup’s mascara for everyday makeup looks, especially when it comes to locking in a curl all day. The curved brush creates the prettiest fanned-out effect, and the formula is so lightweight, I usually forget I’m even wearing mascara. It’s also got strengthening, conditioning ingredients, like monoi oil and marigold extract, that leave my lashes feeling soft and fluttery. It gives me the exact wide-eyed effect I need when I’m operating on less than eight hours of sleep (basically every day before the weekend hits). “Absolutely love this mascara,” says Milkmakeup.com reviewer Mona. “The wand is awesome, it coats each lash which helps give my lashes that super lifted look.”







Milk Makeup Rise Mascara



$28





Buy Now



Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

Best Mascara for Beginners

Type: Volumizing

Volumizing Size :

: Colors : Black

: Black Waterproof : Water-resistant

“This is such a great everyday mascara,” says Stiles of Rare Beauty’s volumizing mascara . She especially loves the curvy brush, which combines long and short bristles to deliver weightless length, volume, and curl. “It lets you build up to a good, solid lash,” she says. The formula strikes the perfect creamy consistency between wet and dry, coating your natural lashes effortlessly with a water-resistant formula. It stays defined even if you build it up for dramatic looks. “Or, you can wear one coat for a softer lash,” says Stiles.







Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara



$20





Buy Now



Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara

Best Luxury Volumizing Mascara:

Type: Volumizing

Volumizing Size : .21

: .21 Colors : Noir, blue night

: Noir, blue night Waterproof : No

: No Special features: Lifting brush

Chanel’s mascaras are a constant makeup artist and beauty editor favorite. Ta’s personal favorite is this volumizing formula, which was designed to deliver dramatic results in a single coat (although you can also easily build it up). “It’s such a classic,” he says. “Its payoff is huge and the volume is long-lasting.” Like all the best volumizing mascaras, it uses a blend of natural waxes to give your lashes lightweight volume. A “snowflake” brush design mixes two bristle lengths to pull your lashes up and out for a lifted, opened effect.







Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara



$35





Buy Now



Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Best Drugstore Mascara

Type: Volumizing

Volumizing Size : .24

: .24 Colors : Blackest black, cosmic black, very black

: Blackest black, cosmic black, very black Waterproof : Yes

Whether you choose the washable or waterproof edition of Maybelline’s mascara , you’re signing up for a ton of volume. The brush flexes to reach and coat all your lashes for a fluttery, doe-eyed look. The fiber formula lets you build up for a surprising amount of impact, no extensions needed. I love to really layer this one on with a smokey, smudgy eye. So does Ta: “It’s perfect,” he says. “And it’s so affordable and long-lasting.”







Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara



$13





Buy Now



Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara

Best Mascara With Peptides

Type: Lengthening and lifting

Lengthening and lifting Size : .32oz

: .32oz Colors : Black

: Black Waterproof : No

: No Special features: Peptides and conditioning oils

When you test mascaras for a living, you tend to give bonus points to anything that leaves your lashes feeling healthier — so you can proceed to apply and remove the next 100 tubes. I grab this lengthening mascara from Chantecaille whenever my lashes are in need of extra care. One coat with the lifting brush gives me an instantly fanned-out, feathery look. It’s infused with non-irritating peptides to boost my natural lashes and conditioning rose oil that imparts a beautifully soft (but never heavy) effect. “I’ve used this mascara for 7 years and I still love it,” says reviewer Cheryl O. “I love the way it looks.”







Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara



$74





Buy Now



Surratt Beauty Relevée Mascara

Best Fiber Mascara

Type: Lengthening and volumizing

Lengthening and volumizing Size : .06oz

: .06oz Colors : Noir

: Noir Waterproof : Humidity-proof

: Humidity-proof Special features: Tubing mascara with fibers

Not only does Surratt Beauty make one of the best lash curlers around, it’s also where you’ll find an excellent fiber mascara. The slim brush gets every lash for an extensions-like effect that’s buildable without clumping up. It mixes the best of tubing mascaras with fiber formulas for non-spidery length on top of volume. “The fibers add a nice heft to the lashes, giving you lots of volume,” says Stiles. The humidity-proof, smudge-proof formula stands up against both sweat and oily eyelids.







Surratt Beauty Relevée Mascara



$30





Buy Now



Ami Colé Lash-Amplifying Mascara

Best Conditioning Mascara

Type: Lengthening and volumizing

Lengthening and volumizing Size : .30oz

: .30oz Colors : Rich black

: Rich black Waterproof : No

: No Special features: Conditioning

It’s impossible to find a mascara that pleases everyone, but this beauty editor favorite gets impressively close. The buildable, volumizing formula enhances my natural lashes at one coat, then builds up effortlessly for high-impact drama. I love how it fans out and opens up my lashes with no extra effort on my part, although an assist from my lash curler never hurts. It also balances conditioning ingredients (like shea butter and jojoba oil derivatives) with a smudge-proof finish. “I’ve never put on a new mascara and thought ‘wow this is it’ before until now,” says Amicole.com reviewer Emily D. “Such a rich dark black, doesn’t smudge (and I use face oil) and each lash looks like the best version of itself.”







Ami Colé Lash-Amplifying Mascara



$19





Buy Now



Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara

Best Innovative Mascara

Type: Lengthening

Lengthening Size : .3oz

: .3oz Colors : Supercharged black

: Supercharged black Waterproof : No

: No Special features: Magnetic technology

I may have raised a skeptical eyebrow when I first heard about this magnetic force mascara , but here’s the thing: It makes my lashes look longer than I thought possible. The secret is an Extender Brush with a magnetically charged core that pulls the mineral formula higher and higher, so that you look like you’re wearing mini extensions. The zig-zag bristles strategically prevent any clumping and make it easy to comb the formula through. The dramatic results stay all day (and night) without smudging. “It’s amazing!!” says Benefitcosmetics.com reviewer lisamaelove. “It separates, lifts, and lengthens. Literally a wonder bra for your lashes.”







Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara



$27





Buy Now



Wander Beauty Mile High Club Length and Define Mascara

Best Lengthening Mascara

Type: Lengthening

Lengthening Size : .35oz

: .35oz Colors : Jet black

: Jet black Waterproof : Water-resistant

If you like your lengthening mascaras smudge-proof, flake-proof, and water-resistant, grab Wander Beauty’s little number. I like the effect it gives me with a single coat, but can also build it up for extra feathery lashes. The formula features conditioning ingredients, like peach leaf extract, castor oil, and trehalose — a strengthening ingredient. The bristles also make it easy to precisely comb through every lash for non-clumpy definition. “This is gold as far as my makeup routine goes,” says Wanderbeauty.com reviewer Alyssa. “I’m hooked!”







Wander Beauty Mile High Club Length and Define Mascara



$26





Buy Now



Lancôme Hypnôse Doll Lashes Mascara

Best Mascara for Feathery Lashes

Type: Volumizing and lifting

Volumizing and lifting Size : .22

: .22 Colors : Black

: Black Waterproof : Water-resistant

: Water-resistant Special features: Buildable

I love the wand on this Lancôme mascara , which gives my lashes both volume and a fluffy finish. The cone-shaped brush angles both ways, so I can get every single lash in the inner and outer corners of my eyes. The glossy formula dries down soft and fluttery and pushes my lashes up for lifted curl. I like to build it up for extra drama, combing through after each coat to enhance the fanned-out look. “I’ve finally found a mascara that enhances my sparse lashes,” says a Nordstrom.com reviewer. “It doesn’t clump and it gives me a natural LUSH look that doesn’t look fake.”







Lancôme Hypnôse Doll Lashes Mascara



$29





Buy Now



Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara

Best Mascara for a Dramatic Look

Type: Volumizing

Volumizing Size : .3oz

: .3oz Colors : Black

: Black Waterproof : No

: No Special features: Smudge-proof

Sometimes you want your mascara on the subtle side, and sometimes you want it to be seen from across the room. For the latter occasion, this megawatt mascara is your bet. “It’s a fantastic mascara for a dramatic lash,” says Stiles. “It’s great for lots of volume without clumping.” The inky black formula goes on intense and builds up quickly for instantly noticeable lashes. And just like Stiles says, it doesn’t clump: I’ve even gone up to four coats just for fun and still emerged with defined volume. The formula contains nourishing iris extract to keep lashes soft, plus it stays smudge-proof until the end of the night.







Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara



$29





Buy Now



Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Double-Ended Mascara

Best 2-in-1 Mascara

Type: Lengthening and volumizing

Lengthening and volumizing Size : 8.5 ml

: 8.5 ml Colors : Extreme black

: Extreme black Waterproof : No

: No Special features: Double-sided

I can always count on makeup artist and blogger Huda Kattan to create something that looks as good on my feed as it does offline. Her take on mascara is this double-ended, two-in-one tube that features two full size mascaras to give you everything you could possibly want: volume, length, curl, and definition. One side contains a fiber formula for full volume, while the other pairs lengthening fibers with lightweight waxes for lifted length. Wear them separately, or stack them on top of each other for upgraded lashes. I usually go for the latter. “What’s not to love here?” says one reviewer. “Both ends of this product do what they say they’re gonna do, and I like just having 1 mascara to rule them all.”







Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Double-Ended Mascara



$27





Buy Now



Urban Decay Perversion Mascara

Best Mascara for Definition

Type: Volumizing

Volumizing Size : .4oz

: .4oz Colors : Black

: Black Waterproof:

Special features: Conditioning

The brand behind the iconic Naked palettes also makes a really good mascara. No matter how much I build it up, Urban Decay’s Perversion Mascara never clumps on me, even if I don’t take the extra time to comb through. The inky black finish and creamy texture blankets my lashes beautifully without flaking. Ingredients like marine collagen and honey extract leave my natural lashes feeling soft and fluffy. “It won’t make your eyelashes clump together in a mess,” says reviewer jazzyreviews. “It’s the perfect mascara. My friends and I swear by it.”







Urban Decay Perversion Mascara



$26





Buy Now



Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Best Overall Mascara

Type: Volumizing

Volumizing Size : .27

: .27 Colors : Black

: Black Waterproof : Yes

: Yes Special features: Conditioning

Ta and I agree that this cult favorite mascara is worth the hype. “It’s a longtime favorite,” says Ta. “It elongates and invigorates the lashes and is a must for the makeup bag.” I’ve gone through countless tubes since it launched in 2013, and I remain obsessed with the fluttering volume it delivers and how soft it leaves my lashes. The former comes from the hourglass-shaped brush and creamy formula; the latter is thanks to conditioning peptides. It’s a classic for good reason.







Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara



$27





Buy Now



Thrive Tubing Mascara

Best Volumizing Tubing Mascara

Type: Lengthening and volumizing

Lengthening and volumizing Size : .38oz

: .38oz Colors : Deep blue, brown black, rich black

: Deep blue, brown black, rich black Waterproof : No

: No Special features: Tubing mascara

Stiles swears by this mascara for daily wear thanks to its smudge-proof formula. “I just can’t stand it when mascara runs or flakes,” she says. Thrive’s formula grips your lashes all day long thanks to a unique tubing formula that envelopes each lash for an extensions-esque effect. Unlike most tubing extensions, this one creates volume on top of length for big, full, fluffy lashes. “A lot of tubing mascaras are thin and don’t give you a big, full lash, but this one does,” says Stiles. Like all tubing mascaras, it removes easily with a little warm water, which helps the tubing formula gently slide off your natural lash.







Thrive Tubing Mascara



$24





Buy Now



Ellis Faas Mascara E401

Best Buildable Mascara

Type: Lengthening and lifting

Lengthening and lifting Colors : Black, pure chocolate

: Black, pure chocolate Waterproof : No

This under-the-radar gem has been one of my favorite lengthening mascaras for years. I love how natural it makes my lashes look and feel, while still delivering the noticeable length and lift I look for in subtler formulas. No matter how much I build it up, it’s truly never clumped on me. It also stands up well against my oily eyelids, staying smudge-proof until the end of the day. “My lashes look fantastic, full and long,” says Ellisfaas.com reviewer Marilee L. “It is really the best mascara I have ever used.”







Ellis Faas Mascara E401



$28





Buy Now



Is waterproof mascara bad for you?

Waterproof mascara is great for a lot of things: withstanding sweat, staying smudge-proof at the beach, and keeping your mascara tightly locked on your lashes even if you cry. But does the longwear formula mean you’re damaging your lashes? Not really — unless you happen to have brittle lashes already prone to breakage.

“The difference between waterproof and regular mascara is in the base,” says cosmetic chemist and founder of Grace Kingdom Beauty, Ginger King . “Waterproof is anhydrous and often uses heavier polymer and solvent so it can be set on the lashes.” This means that if you don’t remove it properly or rub it too hard in the removal process, it has a higher potential to cause lash breakage. But, you really shouldn’t be rubbing lashes too hard during removal anyway, since this can easily irritate the delicate skin around your eyes.

King also notes that waterproof and smudge-proof formulas are not the same. “Waterproof formulas protect your mascara from sweat, pool water, and tears,” she says. “They don’t necessarily protect against sebum or grease so for people who have oily eyelids, waterproof mascaras may not have smudge-proof benefits.”

How to Get Waterproof Mascara Off

If you do opt for a waterproof formula, make sure that you’re using a remover that’s specifically designed to get waterproof makeup off. King likes the Clarins Instant Eye Makeup Remover , a gentle biphase formula that shakes to activate and gets every last trace of mascara off without rubbing.

Another option that King approves for waterproof mascara removal is to double cleanse with a cleansing balm or cleansing oil first, and then follow it with a regular face wash to get everything off without irritating your skin. For this, I’m partial to Milk Makeup’s Hydro Ungrip Cleansing Balm , which glides onto my skin in a cushy layer and dissolves all traces of makeup, leaving my face feeling soft and fresh. Tatcha’s Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil is another great pick, with a silky formula that never irritates my sensitive eyes. It’s so effective and gentle, I’ve lost count of how many bottles I’ve gone through over the years. Whichever one you choose, they’ll leave your lashes as healthy as they felt before you lengthened, volumized, and curled them.

Meet the Experts

Fiona Stiles is a celebrity makeup artist whose client roster includes Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, Elizabeth Banks, Lily Collins and Gabrielle Union. Based in LA, she has worked with numerous entertainment, music and fashion icons, and she regularly creates looks for leading brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Levis, Calvin Klein, Gap, L’Oréal, Ralph Lauren and Revlon. Some of the world’s most recognizable faces trust her implicitly, as do a roster of internationally celebrated photographers and directors. Her work is characterized by her emphasis on natural skin and show-stopping eyes and lips. She’s also the founder of Reed Clarke , which stocks all her best beauty discoveries from around the world.

Patrick Ta is a celebrity makeup artist and the founder of Patrick Ta Beauty . His loyal clients include Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, Camila Cabello, The Kardashians, and more. Known for his innate talent to make women look and feel their best, he channeled that same philosophy into his namesake brand in 2019. Today, he continues to create products that are perfect for his celebrity clientele and anyone else looking to recreate his signature glow.

Ginger King is a cosmetic chemist, as well as the founder and CEO at Grace Kingdom Beauty , a cosmetic product development firm in New Jersey that specializes in creating beauty brands from concept to launch. She has been the keynote speaker for brand launches at numerous trade conferences on product development and product innovation. She’s been frequently quoted as a beauty expert in magazines and national outlets. Her latest venture is

FanLoveBeauty , a clean, vegan beauty brand made for entrepreneurs.

Meet the Author

Sarah Y. Wu is a freelance beauty editor, copy director, and DEI consultant with a decade of experience in the beauty industry. Currently, she’s the contributing content director at Milk Makeup and copywrites for some of your favorite skincare brands, including Tata Harper and Hyper Skin. Her bylines have appeared in outlets including Forbes , Glamour , Byrdie , and Teen Vogue , giving her plenty of opportunities to test every lengthening, volumizing, lifting, tubing, and waterproof mascara on the market. She’s happy to report that her lashes are still healthy and well. Connect with her on Instagram @say.wu .