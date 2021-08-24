These Mega-Soft Waffle Knit Joggers Are a No. 1 New Release on Amazon

MIROL Drawstring Waffle Knit Joggers Amazon

Waffle knit is underrated. We get why you might think we’re a little out of line with that statement. Everyone loves waffle knit! How could it possibly be underrated? Well, just think of all of your waffle knit pieces. They’re all tops, right? Maybe a dress? We’ve all put waffle knit into a box too small for its potential, but things are about to change.

How does the idea of waffle knit bottoms make you feel? Warm, happy, cozy, relaxed? Now what if those bottoms were designed to be so cute that you could wear them out to eat, to the mall or even to work? How is this not the biggest thing in the world? Well, it’s probably about to be — considering these waffle knit joggers are already a number one new release on Amazon!

The waffle knit material of these high-rise joggers is unique, unexpected and truly ingenious. It’s lightweight, skin-friendly, stretchy and soft, and it works so perfectly in a jogger design. Since it has a looser fit on the legs, you’re still getting the comfort of sweats, but since it also tapers at the ankle, you won’t have to worry about looking like you’re in PJs. It’s an athletic silhouette with a lounge feel, and we’re so in love!

These joggers have a drawstring waistband that you can adjust, as well as generous side pockets that are actually functional. While most pockets in women’s bottoms can fit no more than perhaps a mini lip balm (or a penny), these are big enough to actually carry your phone, wallet, keys — or hands!

These innovative joggers are currently available in eight solid colors: black, blue, light blue, grey, dark grey, green, orange and wine. Even though they’re solid, the waffle knit adds some awesome visual and physical texture to them, making them stand out even with a basic top.

Speaking of tops, try these bottoms with a simple tank, a cropped tee or even a tucked button-up blouse. They’re definitely open to sweaters of all kinds too, or even a strappy bralette if you’re going for an athleisure look. Add on some sneakers, a baseball cap, some round sunnies and a mini backpack and you’ll be turning heads in no time!

Get the MIROL Drawstring Waffle Knit Joggers at Amazon!

