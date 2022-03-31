ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘Daily Show’ Star Trevor Noah’s Dating History Proves He’s All About True Love: See His Ex-Girlfriends!

By Lex Briscuso
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 16 hours ago

The heartthrob of late-night satire is off the market, ladies! The Daily Show star Trevor Noah is currently getting hot and heavy with actress Minka Kelly — but who else has the 2022 Grammys host dated? We rounded up his dating history, so you don’t have to.

Trevor’s first significant relationship was with Dani Gabriel , a successful physiotherapist based in his native South Africa. The pair started dating in 2014, and Dani traveled the world with the performer as he did stand-up and worked part-time on the Daily Show as a foreign correspondent.

Cha-Ching! Trevor Noah’s Net Worth Is Anything But Laughable

Unfortunately, their love didn’t make it across the pond when Trevor was tapped to take over the satirical program. Dani was unable to pack up her life — and her medical practice — to move with Trevor to New York, so they split in 2015.

Shortly after moving to the United States, the South African star started dating singer and model Jordyn Taylor . They dated for four years before Trevor “quietly broke it off” between them in 2018, an insider exclusively told Life & Style . “They just grew apart.”

Now, the Comedy Central star is dating Minka, who had a “huge crush” on him “for years” before they built a connection, the source explained. The new couple met through “mutual friends” who told the commentator about “Minka’s interest,” and subsequently, he “reached out,” the insider claimed.

Though the starlet has been attached to many men in the entertainment industry, she was particularly drawn to Trevor. “She’s dated a lot of guys, but has never found Mr. Right,” the insider added. “They’re definitely serious and into each other.”

Celebrity Couples (Past and Present!) With Big Age Gaps

However, it seems the comedian will probably keep their romance on the down-low. He's “super private,” said the source. “Don’t look for him to confirm anything, but his friends say he’s in love and that the feelings are mutual.”

Although they are known to keep their love under wraps, it seems this dynamic duo is in it for the long haul. “Minka has finally found her Prince Charming” in Trevor, the insider exclusively gushed. “They’re a perfect match.”

The Night Hunter actress even found a sweet way to surprise her man while celebrating his 37th birthday on February 20, 2021. Minka was spotted exiting a Party City store with several balloons hours before they ventured to their local In-N-Out drive-thru for a late meal.

Scroll through the gallery below to get Trevor Noah's full dating history!

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Says He's Dramatically Bored of Hearing People's Opinions on Will Smith Oscar Slap

It has only been a few days since the 94th Academy Awards took place, and there's one moment from the ceremony that still has the Internet abuzz. Shortly before Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, he went on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Pretty much everyone on the Internet has weighed in with their opinions about the incident, including many celebrities. Zoë Kravitz, James Corden, Jim Carrey, and more have all made headlines for sharing their thoughts on the infamous slap. However, there's one actor who isn't interested in joining the conversation. While promoting his new movie, The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe gave the perfect response when asked about the altercation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Minka Kelly
Person
Trevor Noah
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Love#Girlfriends#Daily Show#South African#Life Style
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Two Months After Split From Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet Was Seen Out With A Ring On Her Left Finger

Much of the public seemed surprised when longtime partners Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced this past January that they’d decided to divorce. Since then, reports have given alleged reasons for the couple’s decision to split, but it’s also been rumored that the couple could be looking to reconcile. Neither star has confirmed whether this is indeed the case, yet a recent development may get those gears of speculation churning again. Because it would seem that two months after the separation confirmation, Bonet was seen sporting a ring on her left finger.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Are Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale Dating?

We might have a new celeb couple on our hands in Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale, as if living in a world amid Bennifer 2.0, Kourt and Trav, Kim and Pete, and Zoë and Channing is not enough. Aquaman star Jason Momoa was spotted getting quite chummy with Underworld...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julianne Hough & Ryan Seacrest Reunite On His Radio Show 9 Years After Split — Watch

The exes got along well while Julianne Hough and her brother Derek stopped by ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest,’ almost a decade after Ryan and Julianne’s breakup. Who says exes can’t get along? Ryan Seacrest, 47, and his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough, 33, had a great rapport with each other when the former Dancing With The Stars judge was a guest on Ryan’s SiriusXM show on Friday March 4. Julianne was a guest along with her brother Derek, 36, to discuss the siblings’ upcoming Oscar salute, but Ryan’s co-hosts couldn’t resist discussing the American Idol host’s past relationship with Julianne.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Lisa Bonet Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Jason Momoa Divorce

Watch: Why Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa's Relationship "Drifted Apart" It is truly over for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet? ​Her ring finger says: maybe not!. In a new photo obtained by E! News, Lisa was spotted wearing her wedding ring while shopping for clothes in Topanga Canyon on March 16. The sighting comes nearly two months after the couple announced they were going their separate ways after four years of marriage and more than a decade together as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Admits He’s Not ‘Back Together’ With Lisa Bonet After Hanging With Kate Beckinsale

The ‘Aquaman’ star called his ex ‘family,’ in a new interview at the Academy Awards. Later that evening, he cozied up to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after-party. Jason Momoa shut down rumors that he and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet were back together during a red carpet interview with Access at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. Jason, 42, quickly shook his head, when the interviewer Scott Hall said that the actor was his “inspiration” and he was happy to see him and Lisa, 54, working on their relationship, but the Dune star said that wasn’t the case!
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy