Here's every game available on Google Stadia

Google Stadia launched in 2019 as a way for players to access the games they love without needing a console or dedicated gaming PC. Since its initial launch, Stadia's modest amount of playable games continues to grow, with a ton of new titles available in the months to come, and many more on the horizon. Here is the complete list of games available to play on Stadia right now, as well as future upcoming titles.

All Google Stadia games (new titles in bold)

A Place for the Unwilling

ARK: Survival Evolved

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

AVICII Invector

Baldur's Gate III Early Access

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Blue Fire

Borderlands 3

Cake Bash

Celeste

CHORUS

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Control Ultimate Edition

Cosmic Star Heroine

Crayta

Cris Tales

Cthulhu Saves Christmas

Cyberpunk 2077

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Dead by Daylight

Destiny 2

Destroy All Humans!

Dirt 5

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

DOOM

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure

Elemental War II

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Embr Early Access

Enter the Gungeon

Epistory - Typing Chronicles

Everspace

F1 2020

Family Feud

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 6

Farming Simulator 2019

FIFA 21

FIFA 22

Figment

Final Fantasy XV

Floor Kids

Football Manager 2020

Foreclosed

Get Packed

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Giganotosaurus: The Game

Gods Will Fall

Grid

Gunsport

Gylt

Hello Engineer - Early Access

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek

Hellpoint

Hitman

Hitman 2

Hitman 3

Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Human: Fall Flat

Humankind

Ice Age: Scrats Nutty Adventure

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Into the Breach

It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

Judgment

Just Dance 2020

Just Dance 2021

Just Shapes & Beats

Kaze and the Wild Masks

Kemono Heroes

Killer Queen Black

Kine

Kona

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3

Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

Life is Strange: True Colors

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Little Nightmares 2

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Madden NFL 21

Marvel's Avengers

Merek's Market

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Exodus

Metro: Last Light Redux

Monopoly

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4

Monster Jam Steel Titans

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP20

Murder by Numbers

Nanotale - Typing Chronicles

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K21

Octopath Traveler

One Hand Clapping - Early Access

Orcs Must Die! 3

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Outcasters

Outriders

Outward

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

PAW Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls

PGA Tour 2K21

Phoenix Point

PHOGS

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Power Rangers: Battle For the Grid

Rage 2

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Red Dead Redemption 2

Relicta

République

Resident Evil Village

Riders Republic

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Risk of Rain 2

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Samurai Shodown

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - Complete Edition

Secret Neighbor

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Serious Sam Collection

Serious Sam 4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition

Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut

Sniper Elite 4

Spiritfarer

Spitlings

Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Heist

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Strange Brigade

Street Power Football

Submerged: Hidden Depths

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Super Bomberman R Online

Superhot

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Terraria

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

The Crew 2

The Division 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition

The Gardens Between

The Turing Test

Thumper

TOHU

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Trials Rising

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

UNO

Unto the End

Valkyrie Chronicles 4 Complete Edition

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Wave Break

Welcome to Elk

West of Loathing

Windbound

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wreckfest

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Young Souls

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Games coming to Google Stadia in the future

Baldur's Gate III (TBA)

Calico (TBA)

Death Carnival (TBA)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (TBA)

Far Cry 4 (TBA)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (TBA)

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch (TBA)

Lake (TBA)

Mafia 2 Remastered (TBA)

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (TBA)

She Dreams Elsewhere (TBA)

Tchia (TBA)

Threta Revelations (TBA)

Windjammers 2 (TBA)

Some of these games are scheduled to release later this year, while others are slated to launch in the future. We'll make sure to keep the list updated as more games become available on Stadia .

More Stadia games to come

Although Stadia initially launched to a lukewarm reception, the service has managed to stick around and become a viable gaming platform . It doesn't hurt that Stadia can be used with a variety of controllers and other accessories, making it a surprisingly welcome platform. Stadia has proven itself with great versions of big AAA games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Baldur's Gate 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, just to name a few.

In the meantime, we'll be sure to keep you updated with any new games that'll be announced, as well as news on exclusives.

