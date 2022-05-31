Here's every game available on Google Stadia
Google Stadia launched in 2019 as a way for players to access the games they love without needing a console or dedicated gaming PC. Since its initial launch, Stadia's modest amount of playable games continues to grow, with a ton of new titles available in the months to come, and many more on the horizon. Here is the complete list of games available to play on Stadia right now, as well as future upcoming titles.
All Google Stadia games (new titles in bold)
- A Place for the Unwilling
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- AVICII Invector
- Baldur's Gate III Early Access
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Blue Fire
- Borderlands 3
- Cake Bash
- Celeste
- CHORUS
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Crayta
- Cris Tales
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Dead by Daylight
- Destiny 2
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dirt 5
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
- DOOM
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure
- Elemental War II
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Embr Early Access
- Enter the Gungeon
- Epistory - Typing Chronicles
- Everspace
- F1 2020
- Family Feud
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6
- Farming Simulator 2019
- FIFA 21
- FIFA 22
- Figment
- Final Fantasy XV
- Floor Kids
- Football Manager 2020
- Foreclosed
- Get Packed
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Giganotosaurus: The Game
- Gods Will Fall
- Grid
- Gunsport
- Gylt
- Hello Engineer - Early Access
- Hello Neighbor
- Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek
- Hellpoint
- Hitman
- Hitman 2
- Hitman 3
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Human: Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Ice Age: Scrats Nutty Adventure
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Into the Breach
- It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Judgment
- Just Dance 2020
- Just Dance 2021
- Just Shapes & Beats
- Kaze and the Wild Masks
- Kemono Heroes
- Killer Queen Black
- Kine
- Kona
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3
- Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
- Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares 2
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Madden NFL 21
- Marvel's Avengers
- Merek's Market
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Monopoly
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP20
- Murder by Numbers
- Nanotale - Typing Chronicles
- NBA 2K20
- NBA 2K21
- Octopath Traveler
- One Hand Clapping - Early Access
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Outcasters
- Outriders
- Outward
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- PAW Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Phoenix Point
- PHOGS
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Power Rangers: Battle For the Grid
- Rage 2
- Rainbow Six: Extraction
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Relicta
- République
- Resident Evil Village
- Riders Republic
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Risk of Rain 2
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Samurai Shodown
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World - Complete Edition
- Secret Neighbor
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Serious Sam Collection
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- Spitlings
- Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Strange Brigade
- Street Power Football
- Submerged: Hidden Depths
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Super Bomberman R Online
- Superhot
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Terraria
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
- The Crew 2
- The Division 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
- The Gardens Between
- The Turing Test
- Thumper
- TOHU
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Trials Rising
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- UNO
- Unto the End
- Valkyrie Chronicles 4 Complete Edition
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Wave Break
- Welcome to Elk
- West of Loathing
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wreckfest
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
- Young Souls
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Games coming to Google Stadia in the future
- Baldur's Gate III (TBA)
- Calico (TBA)
- Death Carnival (TBA)
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (TBA)
- Far Cry 4 (TBA)
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (TBA)
- Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch (TBA)
- Lake (TBA)
- Mafia 2 Remastered (TBA)
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (TBA)
- She Dreams Elsewhere (TBA)
- Tchia (TBA)
- Threta Revelations (TBA)
- Windjammers 2 (TBA)
Some of these games are scheduled to release later this year, while others are slated to launch in the future. We'll make sure to keep the list updated as more games become available on Stadia .
More Stadia games to come
Although Stadia initially launched to a lukewarm reception, the service has managed to stick around and become a viable gaming platform . It doesn't hurt that Stadia can be used with a variety of controllers and other accessories, making it a surprisingly welcome platform. Stadia has proven itself with great versions of big AAA games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Baldur's Gate 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, just to name a few.
In the meantime, we'll be sure to keep you updated with any new games that'll be announced, as well as news on exclusives.
