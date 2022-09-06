A Christmas Light Projector Makes Decorating for the Holidays Easier Than Ever

It’s undoubtedly one of the most memorable scenes in any Christmas movie . The one where our hapless hero goes up a ladder and ends up falling off in their failed Christmas-light decoration attempt. While it’s entertaining on TV, it’s awful in real life. As anyone who has ever untangled Christmas lights can attest, putting up Christmas lights on your home is not only dangerous (ladder!) but also a pain. So it’s no surprise that Christmas light projectors, our favorite new holiday lighting hack, are becoming so popular.

A Christmas light projector lets you beam a wistful holiday lighting display onto your home simply by flipping a switch. You can even create motion displays and create lights in the form of snowflakes and stars.

Holiday light projectors are a modern way to decorate your house for the holidays without much effort. Each holiday season brings new designs and styles, although the best Christmas laser light projectors will last for several seasons. Once upon a time, we even saw a Christmas Story light projector using images from the classic holiday film. Sadly, this product is no longer available, but you can still find plenty of other fun options to create a festive display.

To help you find the perfect Christmas light projector for your home, we’ve gathered the top options below. We should note that in 2021, we saw the most popular projectors from brands like StarTastic and Star Shower sell out, and you can still find some price gougers with ridiculous markups on these products at retailers like Amazon. This year, we recommend planning ahead and purchasing a holiday light projector from a reputable store while products are still in stock.

1. StarTastic Action Holiday Laser Projector

StarTastic is the As Seen on TV brand that helped make Christmas light projectors a mainstay of holiday decor in the United States, and for that, we tip our hats to them. Unfortunately, they can be tricky to track down for sale online, and many of the brand’s products have already sold out ahead of Christmas 2022. The StarTastic Action Laser Projector projects classic red and green laser dots onto your home but ups the ante with optional motion displays. These weatherproof light projectors display static red and green lights and moving lights with four laser modes.

2. Star Shower Motion Laser Projector

RUNNER UP

After the StarTastic brand, Star Shower is the best-known maker of holiday laser projectors, and this popular product is one of the most well-reviewed options on the web, with thousands of positive reviews across The Home Depot and Amazon. This indoor/outdoor projector can withstand cold temperatures and is bright enough to be placed at a distance. This is also the option we recommend for larger homes, as it can cover up to 3,200 square feet.

3. Points of Light Christmas Laser Light Projector

For just $25, you can install a weather-resistant laser projector with 122 different lighting modes, which you can choose with an included remote control. The Points of Light Christmas Laser Lights project red, green and blue lights onto your home, which can set your decorations apart this year. (Fun Fact: This product is produced by Gemmy, the home decor company that introduced the world to Big Mouth Billy Bass.) The projector itself is hidden within a giant Christmas ornament, which will only enhance your Christmas display.

4. Startastic Max Remote-Controlled Christmas Light Projector

The Startastic Max Remote-Controlled Light Projector can project 98 different lighting effects and 12 different color combinations allowing for something different every day of the week. Customers can also choose between static and active displays and control them using the included remote control. The light projector consists of a floor stand and a yard stake for easy indoor or outdoor mounting as far as 50 feet away.

5. Ledmall RGB Outdoor Garden Laser Christmas Lights

With its three-color (red, green and blue) projection, range of patterns to choose from and high-quality construction, the Ledmall RGB Outdoor Garden Laser Christmas Lights is a solid Christmas light option this year. While it’s much more expensive than the other options on our list, you’ll be able to use this laser light projector for years to come. The included remote control, which has an impressive 50-foot range, lets you choose between numerous settings, including lighting duration, the display speed and your preferred pattern. The IP67-rated waterproof device also includes a built-in security lock and a long waterproof cable and comes with both a stake and flat-floor style stand to choose from.

It may not be the cheapest option, but it’s easily one of the best Christmas light projectors. This is the right product for you if you want to invest in a high-quality device that makes it easy to program schedules.

6. Home Accents Holiday LED Snowflake Projector

BEST SNOWFLAKE EFFECT

A typical Christmas light projector beams red and green points of light onto your home, often with a blinking or motion effect. For Christmas 2022, we’re seeing more light projectors designed to project snowflakes specifically, and if you like this wintery effect, then order the Home Accents snowflake projector from The Home Depot. This affordable projector can be placed indoors or outdoors and comes with a built-in stake for securing into the ground.

7. Chinly Party Lights DJ Disco Stage Laser Light

If you want to give your indoor Christmas setup a laser-filled makeover, try this Chinly Party Lights DJ Disco Stage Laser Light. It boasts a high-quality aluminum alloy housing and offers various lighting patterns, including snowflakes. You’ll find a stand that can be mounted both on and off the floor. The light also includes a remote control which lets you cycle through the lighting effects, add sound and change the speed of the display. All in all, this is a great way to add an extra dimension to your Christmas display. Keep in mind that this is not a weatherproof holiday light projector — you’ll need to take your own waterproofing measures if using it outdoors.

8. Kupoody Christmas Light Projector

BEST CORDLESS OPTION

No lawn? No problem. Set up a light display on your deck, balcony, or inside your home with the Kupoody Christmas Light Projector. The Kupoody is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery and comes with 12 different slides, including birthday, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve themes. The cordless design makes it easy to set up the Kupoody just about anywhere, but we recommend using it in a covered outdoor spot or keeping it inside.

9. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Christmas Holiday Wall Lightshow

MOST FAMILY-FRIENDLY

Turn your home into Whoville with the splendidly spectacular light show featuring everyone’s favorite Christmas hater-turned-lover, the Grinch. This holiday light projector, designed to look like a red and green Christmas present on your lawn, uses energy-efficient LED lights to display still and moving images featuring the Grinch, a present, a stocking and more. The holiday light projector includes a ground stake and base and can be set up outdoors or indoors.

10. LightShow LED Static Merry Christmas Projector

BEST KITSCHY DESIGNS

Kick it old school this holiday season with the LightShow LED Static Merry Christmas Projector, which features a choice of swirling or static holiday images to project onto your home’s exterior or interior. An included ground stake provides a secure installation, and customers can choose from six interchangeable slides, including classic phrases like “Let It Snow” and an image of the North Pole.

11. Brightown Christmas Snowflake Projector Lights

THREE MOUNTING OPTIONS

Not sure how you want to install your holiday projector lights? Choose what suits your home best with the Brightown Christmas Snowflake Projector Lights, which include a ground stake and a flat base and can be wall mounted indoors and outdoors. The holiday light projector has an impressive operating temperature of -31°F to 105°F and is rated IP65 waterproof and freezeproof, making it an excellent option for extreme climates. Users can choose from five modes to find the perfect way to display LED snowflakes that help create a winter wonderland.

12. Auxiwa Christmas Lights Projector

INCLUDES TIMER FUNCTION

Don’t worry about leaving the holiday projector lights on all night with the Auxiwa Christmas Lights Projector, which comes with a remote controller and three timer options. Users can choose from three settings of dynamic red and green lights and change the speed of the display, all from the comfort of indoors, thanks to the Auxiwa remote. A great option for small and large homes, the IP65 waterproof Auxiwa has a 16.4-feet long cable and can be set up 25 feet away from the house to project and cover 1500 square feet.

How To Secure Christmas Projector Lights

In addition to the various shapes and patterns the projectors offer, the other major reasons to switch from lights to a laser projector are related to the installation and maintenance process. Most Christmas light projectors have a ground stake that can be inserted into a lawn. Some have a base and require a flat surface to rest on. These holiday light projectors are better suited for placement near the dwelling or indoors in case of inclement weather. All Christmas light projectors must be plugged in to work. Depending on where you want to set up your light show, you may need an extension cord.

Still wondering what the best Christmas laser light projector is? We’ve got you covered with a list of the best holiday light projectors available this year. Just make sure you order soon because this is a holiday item that regularly sells out.

Updates: This article was last updated on September 6 ahead of the 2022 holiday season. At that time, we added additional information about price gouging and updated our product selection. Our “Best Overall” choice remained the same, but we added a new “Runner Up” product, the Star Shower Motion Laser Projector . We also added a new snowflake projector, the Home Accents Holiday LED Projector . Finally, we removed several products based on further feedback and reviews, including the HQZY Light Projector and the Ocean Wave Holiday Wave Light Projector .