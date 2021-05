Throughout May and June, Beyond Meat will host parking lot pop-ups at select Walmart locations across Southern California and Dallas. Beginning today, just in time for summer grilling, Walmart shoppers across Southern California and Dallas can look for the Beyond Meat food truck, which will be popping up in the parking lot of neighborhood stores with free samples of Beyond Meat products, including Beyond Sausage and the newest version of the iconic Beyond Burger. This even-meatier, even-juicier Beyond Burger is packed with 20g of protein and offers 35% less fat than 80/20 ground beef and 35% less saturated fat. The burger is lower in calories than 80/20 ground beef and contains no cholesterol. So bring your veg-curious friends and family, introduce them to amazing plant-based meats, and save some coin in the process.