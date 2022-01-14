ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

8 best reed diffusers: Relaxing fragrances to help you focus and unwind

By Viola Levy
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hH2k8_0WqYPtHT00

Reed diffusers might only spring to mind when you need a birthday present for the mother-in-law, but you’ll be doing them a great disservice.

A diffuser offers a more subdued scent than a candle , but unlike candles you can leave them to their own devices, meaning you get in from work and walk into a pleasant smelling living room. Plus, you can adjust the volume of scent by adding or removing the wooden reeds as desired.

If you can’t seem to smell them, don’t despair, your diffuser might just need relocating. “It’s always a good idea to try them in another spot in the room,” advises Sarah Jackson of Manchester Candles . “Scent is a funny thing and can circulate around rooms differently depending on drafts and how the air in the room moves.”

How we tested

We tried the below diffusers in different rooms and noticed the “throw” (how well the scent travels), how strong it smells with all the reeds included, the originality of the bouquet, and whether we could stand living with it at all times of the day. The ones that really stood out were those which we “noticed”, and those which guests commented on too.

The one thing our writer learned when testing reed diffusers is that good, cheap ones are hard to come by. If you want a nice fragrance that doesn’t make your home smell like chemical carpet cleaner, you need to splash out unfortunately. We whittled it down to the below eight, including a purse-friendly option.

Read more:

Most diffusers should give you twelve weeks of fragrance, or more depending on how many reeds you use in them. Save your candles for a romantic dinner or cosy night in – and stock up on these amazing aroma sticks instead.

The best reed diffusers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Neom perfect night’s sleep reed diffuser: £38, Neomorganics.com
  • Best for English florals – Floral Street lady Emma: £34, Floralstreet.com
  • Best smart coffee table scent – Lalique vetiver: £68.25, Thefragrancecounter.co.uk
  • Best for clearing your sinuses – Manchester Candles eucalyptus and mint reed diffuser: £13, Manchestercandles.co.uk
  • Best for large rooms – Ormonde Jayne Ta’if scented reed diffuser: £250, Selfridges.com
  • Best for cutting through cooking smells – Molton Brown orange and bergamot aroma reeds: £45, Moltonbrown.co.uk
  • Best gift for men – Von Norten bergamot, oakmoss, leather and tobacco diffuser: £30, Vonnorten.se
  • Best for glamorous escapism – Eight & Bob The Hamptons Sagaponack diffuser: £75, Thescentcity.com

Neom perfect night’s sleep reed diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44m1nI_0WqYPtHT00

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

If you regularly find yourself at the mercy of the sleep gods, a good tip is to make your bedroom a place that your brain associates with sleep. That means no laptops or TVs, and the same goes for work files and office clutter. It should instead be a place of tranquility where your mind can easily switch off.

Neom’s reed diffuser with English lavender, jasmine and sweet basil adds to the effect, and while it didn’t fully cure our insomnia (we weren’t expecting it to) it certainly helped us relax, with its spa-like fragrance. To maximise its effects, we recommend turning the reeds just before bed, and tag-teaming with the brand’s lavender pillow spray (£20, Neomorganics.com ).

Buy now £38.00, Neomorganics.com

Floral Street lady Emma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5y6S_0WqYPtHT00

Best: For English florals

Rating: 9/10

Emma is one of those quintessentially English names that conjures up someone bright, unassuming and effortlessly charming . This scent is just as pleasing, named after 18th century model and muse Lady Emma Hamilton, a society beauty with a “shady courtesan past” whose portraits are displayed in the National Gallery.

The diffuser has a potent blend of apricot-tinged roses and fresh leafy accords with green apple notes, it’s modern take on the floral which, like its namesake, isn’t traditional or “grannyish” in the slightest. Plus, the pink holder makes a fetching addition to any bathroom sink or living room coffee table.

Buy now £34.00, Floralstreet.com

Lalique vetiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSew2_0WqYPtHT00

Best: Smart scent

Rating: 8/10

While some people might think of reed diffusers as somewhat pedestrian and mumsy, not all are created equal, nor do they invariably smell of floral air freshener. Lalique raises the bar with its punchy perfumes, and its vetiver reed diffuser is case in point.

Vetiver is a fragrant tall grass found in India and Haiti, famed for its warm, earthy scent which is why it often pops up in men’s colognes. Apparently, inhaling the essential oil improves alertness and brain function, which makes this reed diffuser a great desk-side companion. It boasts a generous, leathery scent, which isn’t too “bachelor pad”, yet is sophisticated enough to jazz up any room in the house. It’s currently out of stock online due to delayed dispatch, but you can sign up for email notifications for when it’s back.

Buy now £68.25, Thefragrancecounter.co.uk

Manchester Candles eucalyptus and mint reed diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dd1XY_0WqYPtHT00

Best: For clearing your sinuses

Rating: 9/10

There are few things worse when you’re under the weather than also being trapped in a stuffy bedroom. Not only does this diffuser provide a blast of freshness, it can also help you breathe easier – plus, it smells nicer than a dollop of Vick’s Vaporub melted in a bowl of hot water. One of the best budget-friendly diffusers we’ve tried (and trust us, there aren’t many) the mint also apparently helps sharpen the mind and improve focus.

Buy now £13.00, Manchestercandles.co.uk

Ormonde Jayne Ta’if scented reed diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6caJ_0WqYPtHT00

Best: For large rooms

Rating: 8/10

If you’re struggling to scent a stately home or hotel (a nice problem to have you might say) then Ormonde Jayne has the answer. Based in Mayfair, the perfume houses’s fragrances bring glamour and then some.

This 500ml reed diffuser is – in the words of an old boyfriend from Nottingham – “a bit of a unit”. Such is its stature, it made us feel almost Borrower-like when it arrived – a glass bottle the size of a teapot, with 12 drumstick-like reeds for scenting large rooms.

Its Ta’if fragrance is a regal, uplifting blend of rose oil, orange flower and freesia. Walk into a room smelling of this and you’ll start sashaying around like Princess Margaret in The Crown . And a top tip from perfumer Linda Pilkington: “If you are expecting guests and entertaining, turn all the reeds two hours before the party starts!”

Buy now £250.00, Selfridges.com

Molton Brown orange and bergamot aroma reeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBmSp_0WqYPtHT00

Best: For cutting through cooking smells

Rating: 9/10

At university, we saw Molton Brown as a byword for “posh bubble bath” – and its aroma reeds are equally expensive-smelling. It would no doubt make even the shabby, rat-infested student house we used to rent feel like a palace.

Its orange and bergamot bouquet is legendary among fans of this brand, and for good reason – a refreshing, happy citrus scent guaranteed to cheer up the gloomiest of days. In the form of a reed diffuser, it cuts through any remaining whiffs of cooking oil and garlic in the kitchen, while the zesty scent can enhance the energising effects of your Monday morning coffee.

Buy now £45.00, Moltonbrown.co.uk

Von Norten bergamot, oakmoss, leather and tobacco diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW6S7_0WqYPtHT00

Best: Gift for men

Rating: 8/10

There’s a type of bloke who listens to Marc Maron podcasts who is inevitably a nightmare when you have to buy them gifts. Luckily this concoction will make a pleasing alternative to yet another pair of socks or bottle of scotch .

If you think reed diffusers are all about florals, think again. This one is the “rock n’roll” alternative, the Ronnie Wood of reed diffusers if you will. A smooth scent that conjures up leather jackets, handmade wooden furniture and gentleman’s clubs, it will keep his man cave elegantly fragranced, with a dash of debonair flair.

Buy now £30.00, Vonnorten.se

Eight & Bob The Hamptons Sagaponack diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxGgq_0WqYPtHT00

Best: For glamorous escapism

Rating: 8/10

We have to admit, we had a rocky start with this one. We used it with all the reeds in at once, which we realised was overkill for a one-bedroom flat. Whittle it down to three or four and it really comes into its own, emitting a delightful whiff of lychee (which can smell very acrid in large doses), peach and rose.

With fewer reeds, we positioned it by an open window and let the scent waft in on the breeze, making us (almost) believe we were sunning ourselves in the Hamptons – the name “Sagaponack” being a ritzy town in the famous Long Island hot spot.

Buy now £75.00, Thescentcity.com

Reed diffusers FAQs

Reed diffusers vs electric diffusers: What’s the difference?

A reed diffuser is a great way to add constant fragrance to a room without having to remember to plug it in or the need for heat. They deliver fragrance using a wick system whereby a series of wooden reeds absorb the fragrance from the bottle and release it into the air, continuously filling your home with your chosen scent. Unlike electric diffusers, this type cannot be turned off and you cannot control the level of fragrance that’s released.

While electric diffusers work in a similar way, infusing the air around you with fragrance, there are some key differences. To use an electric diffuser, you simply fill the water tank with water, add some essential oils and plug it into the wall. Many models allow you to change the level of fragrance that’s emitted or you can set a timer so that it only works at a time that suits you.

The verdict: Reed diffusers

Any reed diffuser worth its salt should make a house smell like a home, and one that’s a joy to step into. Although its reputation precedes it, Neom’s perfect night’s sleep reed diffuser deserves every accolade it gets. As soon as we walked through the door of our flat, we were greeted with a pleasant scent that wasn’t overbearing, but welcoming and relaxing. It’s the perfect pong to help aid relaxation and dial up the cosiness as the colder seasons creep in.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on homeware, try the links below:

For more interiors inspiration, read our guide to the trendiest candlestick holders

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

The 13 Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Easy in 2022

With wildfires and COVID-19, there's no wonder that more people are turning to air purifiers to ensure that the indoor air quality within their homes is clean and protected. Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other polluting particles throughout the home. Fortunately, if you're looking to finally invest in one, there's a pretty expansive market for air purifiers at the moment -- with options that are feasible for just about every budget and home.
ELECTRONICS
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
SHOPPING
The Independent

8 best essential oil diffusers that give your home a sense of calm

Whether you take inspiration from Instagram (hello floating shelves laden with plants), or simply like to pay attention to the little details, more of us are upgrading our living environments than ever before.It’s therefore unsurprising that there’s been an uptick in demand for candles, reed diffusers, and room perfumes. Experts call this focus on scenting the house “scentscaping”, aka zoning areas where scent will direct mood or energy levels. And by far the most popular and efficient way to achieve this, is by using essential oil diffusers.These primarily fall into two categories. Some require filling with water laced with an...
LIFESTYLE
Esquire

10 Best Massage Guns to Help You Recover

Whether you have a persistent injury that likes to sneak up on you every now and then or you are deep in the trenches of marathon training, there's nothing that eases the pain like a good massage. Massage guns are a handy solution to have at home for just such an occasion, and we've rounded up our favorites that suit every need and budget.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Popular Mechanics

10 Best Bean Bag Chairs for Relaxing at Home

The bean bag chair is having a moment. It's been around for more than 50 years, designed in 1968 by Piero Gatti, Cesare Paolini, and Franco Teodoro, and debuted at the Paris Furniture Fair in January of the following year. It made its way to America courtesy of Macy's, and soon thereafter became a fixture in teenagers' bedrooms so they could listen to Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin in supreme comfort.
HOME & GARDEN
thebeautylookbook.com

Self-Care Beauty Favorites to Relax and Unwind

Sharing a few of my self-care favorites in my weekly routine to help me relax and unwind! For me the best kind of relaxing self-care treat is to take a nice long bath with a good candle, bath soak or scrub and a luxury face mask. I also love a good body cream or oil to hydrate the skin. I’ve partnered with Nordstrom to share some of my go-to’s along with some new discoveries that launched recently for the new year!
SKIN CARE
Popular Mechanics

9 Best Recliners to Kick Back and Relax In

Recliners have come a long way from the beast your granddad sat in. These days, you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort, as there are tons of attractive options on the market that will change the way you think about the chair. Some look just like a regular armchair and simply push back, while others automatically recline and feature bases that put you in motion. Whether you're seeking a budget-friendly addition to your space or are thinking of splurging on a leather-upholstered recliner, read on for our top recommendations, plus essentials to consider before shopping.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scented Candles#Fragrances#Diffuser#Long Island#Reed
Cosmopolitan

The best electric diffusers for making your home smell lovely

Since we've been working from home a lot more over the last two years, we now all pretty much fall into one of two camps. Those that are getting through candles at a rapid rate because you realise you want one burning ALL. THE. TIME. And those who are having to try to find other alternatives to make their home smell lovely without burning ££££ (literally).
ELECTRONICS
Indy100

How to create the trendy maximalist home of your dreams in 2022

The main driving force behind many trends today, TikTok, has another emerging pattern in home interior for 2022: Maximalism.Defined as “an aesthetic of excess,” maximalism is often a reaction to minimalism, the long-reigning design approach that’s had a chokehold on beige-loving millennials for years. It can be kitschy, colorful, cluttered, esoteric, or any number of descriptives, but maximalism is mainly reliant on an abundance of “things” and – most importantly – having fun. That’ something we can all use as we head into year three of the big C.Interior design expert and Co-Founder of CARME Home (one of many...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Hypebae

Meet Snif, the Perfume and Candle Brand That Aims To Be the Best in Modern Fragrance

Founded by Phil Riportella and Bryan Edwards, Snif has expanded its perfume catalog with the new genderless Fragrance Collection 3. The range is comprised of three scents that range from smoky and sweet, to juicy and warm. “Burning Bridges” is infused with tobacco and spices, and features a blend of rose absolute, iris and Madagascar vanilla. Meanwhile, “Natural Talent” boasts notes of apricot, clementine and iris blend, and is finished with suede and cashmere wood. “Show Pony” is a warm, smooth scent that comes with amber, sandalwood, black tea and dark resins.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
The Independent

Silentnight airmax mattress topper review: An affordable upgrade for beds past their best

If you find you’re tossing and turning at night, and struggling between the chilly air of no duvet, or the suffocating heat of your duvet – help is at hand, and not where you might expect it.Silentnight has made a mattress topper that helps air circulate underneath you while you sleep. Designed to bring fresh air in underneath you thanks to mesh sides, the Silentnight airmax should keep your temperature “just so” (a highly scientific term, thanks) all night long.If sleeping on air seems implausible to you, stick with us. There’s also a thick layer of hollowfibre to provide support....
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Men’s Yoga Clothing To Help You Stay in Zen

As indisputably the most effective way to support a healthy mind and body, yoga’s ability to help you stay cool, calm, and collected has kept the practice alive for millennia. Whether you enjoy the ever-so-classic morning meditation or newer advancements like hot yoga and even goat yoga (we swear, it’s a thing), the exercise continues to evolve. Initially, yoga didn’t call for anything less than just a casual workout outfit like shorts and a t-shirt, but like most things, evolution took over in this exercise and called for an evolution in style. Wearing the right yoga attire is key for being...
APPAREL
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: The Holistic Spa Is Helping You Relax

The Holistic Spa in Gaylord is a spot for you to go and unwind. They have multiple different treatments to help you relax and focus on what matters. Their services are tailored to you and any targeted pain you could be experiencing. They offer yoga, massages and much more. This...
GAYLORD, MI
Robb Report

How to Make a Widow’s Kiss, the Apple Brandy Cocktail That’ll Make You Weak in the Knees

“As the scene opens, you are up in your grandmother’s attic opening the dusty steamer trunk she brought from Europe in 1914. You reverently turn back layer upon layer of old lace and brocade … unveiling a packet of old love letters tied in silk ribbon. Ancient dried rose petals flutter down from between the envelopes. “This is what the Widow’s Kiss is like. Sweet, complex and darkly golden, thought-provoking and introspective. It is a cocktail of fall turning toward winter and it wins [my] award as the most evocative drink ever. Have one by the fire.” — Ted Haigh, Vintage Spirits...
FOOD & DRINKS
Sourcing Journal

Think ‘Grandmillennial’ and ‘Japandi’ for Home Decor in 2022: Report

Home, no matter how individuals define it, is a place for relaxation and self-expression. And design is critical in achieving these qualities. “Our home should be a sanctuary that helps us recharge from the stresses of daily life,” said Trendalytics. “This year, interior trends are all about bringing balance to our living spaces with warm colors, natural textures and intentional decor.” In the “Top 100” trend report, Trendalytics explores what’s to come in 2022 across various consumer markets, including home and lifestyle. Using November 2021 data, the product intelligence company says the trends selected exhibit “continued or stable growth” over the next...
INTERIOR DESIGN
inputmag.com

These turtlenecks will help you look your absolute best this winter

Last week, we put forth a round of turtlenecks to encourage you to embrace the stylish winter accessory. Protecting ya’ neck is still on our mind, though, and now we’re bringing you an all-day solution to keeping warm and handsome through the all-mighty turtleneck. For my money, there’s...
APPAREL
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy