The Best Spots For A Coffee Date In London

There's a new rooftop bar in town that doesn't suck, and it's called Happy Be. You'll find it on top of the Walker Hotel where Soho, Tribeca, and Chinatown melt into each other, and it's filled with thoughtfully planted vegetation and loungy enclaves loaded with cushions that will prop you up while you pretend that hanging out at rooftop bars is part of your lifestyle. Make a reservation if you want to secure one of these daybeds for a group, or don't and get comfortable by the standing bar. Either way, you'll have great views of the skyline, and you'll be hard-pressed not to say, “Wow, what a city!” at least once. Order a shiso-infused vodka cocktail or a tropical Negroni, and take it all in.