The Best Spots For A Coffee Date In London
We love a coffee shop date. Not because we secretly think matcha might be an aphrodisiac or because the hum of a milk frother is basically Marvin Gaye to our ears, but because a coffee date gives you so much more flexibility. If the date goes well you can casually move on to drinks or dinner, and if it’s a hard pass you can be on your merry way without needing a mate to call you about a ‘very real emergency that is happening right now’. See, flexibility. And potentially, romance. Here are the best coffee shops in London that are perfect for a date.www.theinfatuation.com