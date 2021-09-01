Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Relive Zendaya’s Show-Stopping Fashion Moments Through the Years: From Disney Star to Red Carpet Icon

By Marisa Petrarca
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Zendaya at the 2017 Met Gala. Shutterstock

Zendaya is the true epitome of a red carpet fashion chameleon. The 25-year-old never fails to impress Us with her fearless, jaw-drop-worthy style. Over the years, her looks have ranged from cool menswear-inspired pantsuits to glamorous, curve-hugging gowns.

The actress rose to fame as a Disney Channel star on the sitcom Shake It Up, which aired from 2010 to 2013. She went on to score leading roles in films like The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Malcolm & Marie.

One of her most recent roles is as Rue Bennett in the HBO drama, Euphoria. Her acting earned her a Primetime Emmy, People’s Choice Awards and more. Plus, the on-screen beauty of it all is simply too much to handle.

With such a stacked acting resume, the star finds herself on dozens of red carpets — and she never disappoints. So while it’s borderline impossible to choose just one of the star’s best fashion looks over the years, Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up a handful.

A throwback we’ll obsess over until the end of time is her ball gown from the 2017 Met Gala. The California native dressed to impress for the annual event in an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown covered in a whimsical, colorful parrot pattern.

Her glam was just as mesmerizing as her gown. The star rocked a voluminous afro and orange-toned makeup to match her dress.

One of our all-time favorites came to pass at the 71st annual Emmy Awards, where she wore a strapless emerald green stunner by Vera Wang which she paired with matching Brian Atwood pumps.

While IRL red carpets took a backseat in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fashion icon brought out her best looks to date in 2021. And with a little help from stylist Law Roach, nearly every look carried a touching tribute.

At the BET Awards for example, Zendaya paid tribute to Beyoncé, wearing a reimagined version of the same vintage Versace gown the Ivy Park founder wore to the awards in 2003. Rather than wearing a mini version like Queen B did during her on-stage performance, The Greatest Showman star rocked a midi-length version.

Fast forward a few months to the Space Jam premiere in July and Zendaya gave a nod to her character, Lola Bunny. In a patchwork short set by Moschino, there was no question that the star was giving a subtle shoutout to the animated character’s costume.

To see all these looks and more of Zendaya’s all-time best red carpet moments, keep scrolling!

Us Weekly

