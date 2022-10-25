Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Some Bachelor Nation splits hit harder than others.

After months of speculation, Becca Kufrin confirmed in September 2020 that she and Garrett Yrigoyen ended their engagement.

“ I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement ,” the season 14 Bachelorette said on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” she continued. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

The twosome got engaged on the August 2018 finale of The Bachelorette. Fans knew there was trouble in paradise after Kufrin recorded an emotional episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” about Yrigoyen’s support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement in June 2020 with cohost Rachel Lindsay .

“Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together,” Kufrin said. “I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

However, Kufrin ultimately got her happily ever after with Bachelor in Paradise costar Thomas Jacobs . She announced their engagement via Instagram in May 2022, after seven months of dating. The Bachelor season 22 winner revealed that she was the one to propose to Jacobs, captioning a series of engagement photos, "In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!"

Earlier in 2020, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph called it quits. The duo met and fell in love while filming season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019.

The twosome vowed to stay friends in their respective statements about their split.

“Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others [sic] lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Randolph wrote on May 29.

Underwood added, “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”.

The exes later unfollowed each other on social media after Randolph accused Underwood of trying to monetize their split. He came out as gay in 2021.

That same year marked a lot of splits for the show, with Clare Crawley and Dale Moss, Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes all ending their respective engagements.

More recently, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans called it quits in September 2022.

The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette , celebrated 18 years of marriage in December 2021.

