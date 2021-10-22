CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roycroft Campus

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 4 days ago

Visit the National Historic Landmark Roycroft Campus to explore the rich history of...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

union.edu

Homecoming returns to campus

More than 1,500 guests – friends, parents, alumni and students – will be on campus (Oct. 28 – 31) for Union’s first in-person Homecoming and Family Weekend since 2019. Together, they’ll enjoy everything from pumpkin carving to football. The festivities begin Thursday, Oct. 28, with three special events: the International...
SCHENECTADY, NY
thebrownandwhite.com

In-person campus tours have resumed

This fall, prospective students have the opportunity to tour campus during the academic semester for the first time since March 2020. Bruce Bunnick, director of admissions, said during the spring of 2021, admissions offered a limited number of tours solely to accepted students. They were conducted over a two-week period during the spring semester, prior to the decision deadline on May 1.
EDUCATION
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara History Center

A multi-building museum housing many fascinating exhibits. Experience a pioneer’s log cabin; visit an old-time doctor’s office; see the first air conditioned General Motors automobile; stop by the Bond House built in 1823.
MUSEUMS
chesapeake.edu

Open-Air Theatre Opens on Campus

The performing arts return to Chesapeake this month when the Peake Players present Robert Cousins' adaptation of Lewis Carroll's stories "Rabbit Hole/Looking Glass" Oct. 22-24. Directed by Dr. Rob C. Thompson with Savannah Verrette as technical director, the production will be presented outdoors under a tent. Tickets will be available at the door for a suggested donation of $10.
WYE MILLS, MD
Elbert Hubbard
sxu.edu

Fall Campus Visit Day

We want to welcome you to SXU - home of the Cougars! From our quality academic programs to our generous scholarships to access to high-impact opportunities like internships and extracurricular activities, SXU is here to support your highest potential. Attend our Fall Campus Visit Day and see why Saint Xavier University could be right for you!
COLLEGES
etownian.com

Off-Campus Hangout: The Hub on Market

Just a 10-minute walk right off of campus is a quaint little building, home to The HUB on Market Street. The HUB houses EVO 206 Coffee Company, Whirligig Unique Boutiques and the HIVE. I met with building owner Stacey Derck to provide me with an insider tour of The HUB.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
unmc.edu

LiveGreen: Campus Sustainability Month

UNMC will join campuses across Omaha and nationwide in celebrating Campus Sustainability Month this October. Hosting Campus Sustainability Month is a nice juxtaposition to Earth Month events in April, and the month often serves as a catalyst for student involvement on campus. Academic campuses are essential drivers to the environmental...
OMAHA, NE
Montclarion

Weekends on Campus: Good or Bad?

There are around 5,000 resident students here at Montclair State University, which is a large number but definitely doesn’t come close to the total number of students, which is around 21,000. Throughout the week, there are different events hosted for students, and campus life is pretty exciting. There are always...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
#Museum#Walking Tours#Arts Crafts Movement#Gift Shop
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

When you explore Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, you travel back to a time when life moved at a gentler pace, when families shared work and played together, when the proud heritage of our region was just beginning. You can experience that heritage as it comes to life on our beautiful 35-acre grounds. Enjoy interactive local history exhibits, including a replica canal packet boat and port town. Tour 11 historic buildings from the Buffalo Niagara region and interact with life as it was in the 19th century. Immerse yourself in the excitement of special events that celebrate the culture and history of the Buffalo Niagara region. Engage in the immersive programming of our robust educational events. Join a Guild and dive into our many maker arts opportunities in brewing, blacksmithing, woodworking, quilting, lacemaking, weaving, and music. Register for hands-on workshops in time honored trades and bring history to life with your very own hands. And more!
TRAVEL
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum welcomes the young at heart! Housed in the National Register listed Allan Herschell Carrousel Factory building, this attraction has exhibits, demonstrations, two antique carousels, a children’s gallery, gift shop and more.
MUSEUMS
thedailytexan.com

Students discover passion for dance on campus

While crowds of students hurry down Speedway trying to get to class, Zack Zhang puts his earbuds in and immerses himself into the rhythm and groove of a new song, his arms flowing with each beat as he walks. “It’s just how I move now,” said Zhang, an arts and...
THEATER & DANCE
dailyeasternnews.com

Campus closed for fall break

Friday’s classes are canceled as this weekend is Eastern’s Fall Break, and there are going to be some changes in the hours of operation for some of the university’s dining halls and other facilities. According to Mark Hudson, the executive director of Housing and Dining, the University Food Court in...
COLLEGES
lehigh.edu

Guide to living off campus

For undergraduate students at Lehigh the first two years are typically spent living on campus. Your first year is spent in a dorm with a roommate, and this classic dorm lifestyle is an essential piece of the college experience. People typically make their first college friends in their residence halls. You will run into them in the hallways, bathrooms and lounges. After the first year, the options for housing open up a little bit. You can stay in the classic college dorms, move into on-campus apartment-style living, or move into a large house up on South Mountain. When you become an upperclassman the options open up even more. Many students at this point chose to migrate off campus. The process can seem daunting and stressful at first, because unlike on-campus housing, there is more personal responsibility and the gentle hand-holding of the school is gone. They do still offer resources to guide the process, but it’s more of a hands-off approach.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Mississippian

Goodbye Zoom, hello campus

​After a full year of online, Zoom and hybrid classes, the campus of the University of Mississippi is coming back to life. The overall feeling surrounding the return to full in-person operations is shared by students and faculty alike: thankful. ​In March 2020, the university campus was suddenly abandoned. Students...
crusadernews.com

A Barbie teaches on campus

Katy Redd is considered the best dressed on campus. Some may even say she is Seward County Community College’s own “Barbie.”. The behavioral science instructor has been teaching at the college for 20 years. Present and past students talk about her unique style and remarkable beauty. “You have made my...
siena.edu

The Fruits of Campus Gardens

Siena’s on-campus gardening efforts are growing in more ways than one, reaping educational, emotional and nutritional benefits for the College community. What started as two planting beds behind Rosetti Hall has now expanded to five, built by Habitat for Humanity volunteers during the pandemic months. If Siena’s student growers get their way, the College’s crop output will continue to increase. Medicinal herbs grown there are used in a nursing class on holistic pharmacology, and gardening related projects are part of a class on environmental ethics.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Seneca-Iroquois Onöhsagwë Cultural Center

The Seneca-Iroquois Cultural Center is 33,000 square feet and has hundreds of items on display, all updated regularly. It was designed to guide and immerse visitors throughout and inspired by Native lore. The center also includes an amphitheater that can accommodate 400 people. Outside there is the first Seneca Longhouse...
POLITICS
Brown Daily Herald

Family Weekend returns to campus

White tents and cloth-covered cocktail tables were set up across campus on Friday as families arrived for Family Weekend 2021. Music played on speakers while parents and students picked up refreshments and lined up at photo booths on the Main Green. Last year, the usual Family Weekend events could not take place due to COVID-19 restrictions — as a result, this year’s event was a first for many families of the classes of 2024 and 2025.
PROVIDENCE, RI
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Jell-O Gallery and Leroy House

An exhibit of America’s Most Famous Dessert that was introduced in LeRoy in 1897, and a 19th century home built by the LeRoy family in 1822. Open year-round. Closed holidays.
LIFESTYLE

