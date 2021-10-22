Roycroft Campus

For undergraduate students at Lehigh the first two years are typically spent living on campus. Your first year is spent in a dorm with a roommate, and this classic dorm lifestyle is an essential piece of the college experience. People typically make their first college friends in their residence halls. You will run into them in the hallways, bathrooms and lounges. After the first year, the options for housing open up a little bit. You can stay in the classic college dorms, move into on-campus apartment-style living, or move into a large house up on South Mountain. When you become an upperclassman the options open up even more. Many students at this point chose to migrate off campus. The process can seem daunting and stressful at first, because unlike on-campus housing, there is more personal responsibility and the gentle hand-holding of the school is gone. They do still offer resources to guide the process, but it’s more of a hands-off approach.

