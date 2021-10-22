CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colored Musicians Club

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 4 days ago

The Colored Musicians Club is the only remaining African American club of its kind in the United States. In 1999, it...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

visitbuffaloniagara.com

Afro American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier

In November 1974, five young scholars and community leaders came together to establish an organization focused on the collection, preservation and dissemination of Buffalo and Western New York’s African American history. Dr. Monroe Fordham (deceased), Dr. Shirley Harrington (deceased), Mr. Frank Mesiah (deceased), Mr. Melvin Watkins and Dr. Lillian S. Williams’ vision resulted in The Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier, Inc.
POLITICS
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
newportbeachindy.com

Saddle Up With the Fascinating Documentary ‘The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses’

Any film that has Robert Redford, Patti Scialfa Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen as executive producers, and songs by Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson and Diane Warren stands to be noticed. What’s noteworthy is that the film is not about music, but about horses. The documentary “The Mustangs: America’s Wild...
ANIMALS
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
CELEBRITIES
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum Porter Hall

The Karpeles Manuscript Library is the world’s largest private collection of original manuscripts and documents. The library was founded in 1983 by California real estate magnates, David and Marsha Karpeles, with the goal of stimulating interest in learning. Buffalo is the only city with two museums. There are now 10 museums in 9 cities across the United States.
MUSEUMS
nybooks.com

Colors in Conversation

Jed Perl's new book, Authority and Freedom: A Defense of the Arts, will be published this winter. His other books include Paris Without End, New Art City, Magicians and Charlatans, and a two-volume biography of Alexander Calder.  (November 2021)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ourherald.com

Musician Reflects Two Cultures

Several singer-songwriters have performed memorable solo concerts on the Chandler stage over the years. Arlo Guthrie, John Gailmor, Tom Rush, Richie Havens, Peter Yarrow, and Tom Paxton accompanied their ballads with acoustic guitar. Margaret MacArthur performed traditional New England songs with an Appalachian dulcimer. Judy Collins was accompanied mainly by piano. Next Friday evening, Jennifer Grout will join this distinguished […]
MUSIC
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Echoes Through Time Learning Center and Civil War Museum

Echoes Through Time Learning Center & Civil War Museum is the ONLY civil war museum in Western New York and the ONLY museum in New York State, totally dedicated to the history of the American civil war era. This is an educational “hands on” Civil War museum. We use our...
MUSEUMS
phillyfunguide.com

Musicians from Marlboro I

The first of three programs this season from classical music’s “life-giving spring” (New York Times) spotlights Schubert‘s beloved Ave Maria alongside its more rarely performed companion songs from this German setting of Sir Walter Scott’s Lady of the Lake. Literary allusions continue with Janáček‘s bristling, Tolstoy-inspired String Quartet No. 1, Kreutzer Sonata. The performance concludes with Schumann‘s A Minor String Quartet, composed in the spring of his incredible “chamber music year.”
MUSIC
japanculture-nyc.com

GEIDAI Alumni Club Pairs Artists with Musicians at NYC Gallery

THE BRICKS 序 – Hajimé. Opening Reception and Live Performance: Friday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Blue Gallery – 222 E. 46th Street (between 2nd and 3rd Avenues) Admission: Free. The New York Tokyo University of the Arts (GEIDAI) Alumni Club launched a new artist...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Collegian

Spotlight on influential Latinx musicians

As Latinx Heritage Month ends, I want to share some of the most influential musicians that have inspired the Latinx music community as we know it today. I am aware of the low population of Latinx people here at the University of Massachusetts, and I understand how conflicting it can be to feel at home. Luckily, we have amazing supportive organizations such as Latinx American Cultural Center (LACC), Latinos Unidos and The Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA). Celebrating Latinx heritage here at UMass is essential to cultivate a feeling of belonging and inclusion in our daily lives. Our culture is something to be so proud of, and something to share with others. Entonces, here is a spotlight on 13 influential Latinx musicians.
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Navy club throws doors open to musicians after successful rock night

A Shropshire navy club which is celebrating a revamp is flying the flag for live music by throwing open its doors to musicians. Earlier this month local band Eternity Road filled the dance floor as they played to a packed Newport Navy Club in a set ranging from Skunk Anansie to Pink Floyd and everything in between.
MassLive.com

Springfield symphony musicians concert to be livestreamed

SPRINGFIELD — A concert to be given by unionized Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra amid a prolonged contract dispute will be livestreamed on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Kevin Rhodes will lead the MOSSO musicians at Symphony Hall — their first concert there after a 19-month absence from the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
femestella.com

How to Style Yourself as a Budding Musician

This article is part of a brand partnership. Do you have a goal of making it big as a musician? Do you have confidence in your skills and natural raw talent and believe that, with hard work, your dreams will come true?. While you certainly need to have the right...
BEAUTY & FASHION
clarkstonnews.com

Local group promoting area musicians

Coming up on November 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Wiltsie’s is hosting the first annual Midwest Sounds Music Festival in collaboration with the Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors team. The festival, being held at the Brady Lodge in Bay Court Park, will celebrate local music talent and feature 10...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Join the "Help Musicians Support" session

Join Nikki MacRae and Meghan Gilleece from Help Musicians Northern Ireland via Zoom where we will be discussing the wide spectrum of support we have to offer. The session will feature advice on the creative support streams that are available for application through our charity and the additional benefits included. Our team will speak about how to build a strong application, as well as providing information about how to access further support to guide you through the process.
MUSIC
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Harbor Museum

The museum – the former Howard H. Baker Company’s ship chandlery built in 1896 – houses an extensive collection of maritime history relating to the creation of the Erie Canal. Photos, newspaper articles, model ships and wartime vessels are included in the displays of the 130-year history of boat building in Buffalo.
MUSEUMS
Morganton News Herald

Local musicians to support nonprofit at fundraiser

Some local musicians will lend their talents to a good cause this Friday. Kate Rhudy, Sorella Jack and Almost Vintage are set to perform in Casting for Hope’s fundraiser called Hope in the Hills taking place at 6 p.m. Friday at Hidden Hill Venue at 6572 Burkemont Road in Morganton, in partnership with presenting sponsor, Greg Shuffler Real Estate.
MORGANTON, NC

