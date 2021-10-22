Colored Musicians Club

As Latinx Heritage Month ends, I want to share some of the most influential musicians that have inspired the Latinx music community as we know it today. I am aware of the low population of Latinx people here at the University of Massachusetts, and I understand how conflicting it can be to feel at home. Luckily, we have amazing supportive organizations such as Latinx American Cultural Center (LACC), Latinos Unidos and The Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA). Celebrating Latinx heritage here at UMass is essential to cultivate a feeling of belonging and inclusion in our daily lives. Our culture is something to be so proud of, and something to share with others. Entonces, here is a spotlight on 13 influential Latinx musicians.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO