Visual Art

The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 6 days ago

The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art (BICA) is a new art and education...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Arts Studio

Buffalo Arts Studio is located in the Tri-Main Center in Buffalo. BAS is a not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to provide affordable studio space and regular public exposure for regional, national, and international artists through exhibitions, and to enrich the community with art classes, mural programs, and public art. Exhibitions, public art projects, and classes help the studio serve as a cultural center.
BUFFALO, NY
coolhunting.com

The First-Ever Contemporary Art Show at the Pyramids of Egypt

Open now through 7 November, Forever is Now is the first contemporary art show on display at the pyramids of Egypt. Three years in the making (due to negotiations with UNESCO, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism and various embassies), the exhibition, curated by Simon Watson and organized by Art D’Égypte, showcases 10 site-specific installations that enhance the viewing experience of the ancient pyramids. For instance, Gisela Colón’s “Eternity Now”—a sculptural mound resembling a rising sun—took over 150 people to make and sits at the foot of the Sphinx. The piece, the artist says, is “about unifying the human race and how we are all globalized now.” Combining antiquity and modern art at the pyramids was an immense undertaking, but the project shows once more how “Ancient Egypt and this civilization influenced the whole world,” Art D’Égypte’s founder Nadine Abdel Ghaffar says. The exhibit (which includes work by Shuster + Moseley, JR, João Trevisan and others) casts some of these influential contributions in a different, contemporary light. View more of the art and learn about the work that went into installing it at Artnet News.
MUSEUMS
umass.edu

Worker Artists Celebrate Exhibition at the UMass Museum of Contemporary Art

In January, the UMass University Museum of Contemporary Art (UMCA) invited a group of worker artists to take part in their current, interdisciplinary exhibition, “We Are For Freedoms” - part of a national initiative - and to craft their own responses to the exhibit's call for art, “What does freedom mean to you?”
MUSEUMS
wnypapers.com

Renowned artist chooses Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology to provide proceeds from exhibition

Workshop & exhibition by Felice Koenig to benefit her community. As was the case for most careers, the pandemic presented both challenges and opportunities for professional artists. Stranded from their studios and facing the cancellation or postponement of exhibitions, art fairs and lectures, many artists pivoted and decided to focus their energy on something new that fit the current times.
ADVOCACY
Time Out Global

A curator’s guide to 5 overlooked works at the Art Institute of Chicago

With nearly 300,000 works on display, you could spend years learning the ins and outs of the Art Institute of Chicago’s sprawling halls. Still, despite the museum’s massive collection (or maybe because of it, depending on your tendency toward indecision), it’s easy to get stuck traversing the same well-worn path through the Impressionist galleries, or staring even closer at the thousands of dots comprising “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte — 1884,” or snapping a pic with yet another van Gogh... you get the idea.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Phaidon Will Release a Comprehensive Survey on Contemporary African Art

Featuring over 300 creatives carefully chosen by a panel of art historians, critics and curators. Global art publisher Phaidon will release a new lengthy volume dedicated to the last 140 years of African Art. Over 300 artists were carefully curated by a panel of art historians, critics, and curators who shed light on an array of legendary and emerging artists from the continent.
VISUAL ART
Crain's Chicago Business

Art Institute 'deeply shaken' by volunteer flap

Treading into the most divisive issue of his tenure, the president of the Art Institute of Chicago said today that he stands by plans to revamp the museum's volunteer docent program. The decision has become controversial as, he says, critics “hijacked” the narrative and instigated a conflict of identity politics by emphasizing that most of the volunteers are nonworking white women of financial means.
CHICAGO, IL
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
columbusunderground.com

Columbus Makes Art Presents K. Daniel at Thiossane Institute

Kenneth Daniel Eaddy, known by his artist moniker K. Daniel, is indeed a singer-songwriter, dancer and musical theater actor. He’ll be performing as part of the Thiossane Institute’s African Ball fundraiser on Dec. 16. Suzan: How long have you been creating? What first inspired you to start working in your...
COLUMBUS, OH
ArchDaily

An Abandoned 70s Building in Berlin Became a Contemporary Art Venue During the “The Sun Machine Is Coming Down” Event

An Abandoned 70s Building in Berlin Became a Contemporary Art Venue During the “The Sun Machine Is Coming Down” Event. For 10 days, Berlin's abandoned International Congress Centre (ICC) was transformed into a stage for performance, acrobatic and visual arts, films, concerts and talks during Berliner Festspiele's "The Sun Machine Is Coming Down" event. The 1970s futuristic building that remained closed for the last seven years provided the framework for a multi-layered experience, illustrating its potential for reactivation and adaptive reuse.
MUSEUMS
2 On Your Side

'Welcome Art' unveiled at the Buffalo Central Terminal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Central Terminal unveiled its "welcome art" entry Wednesday night. The so-called "doodle portal" was created by an artist named Nando Alvarez Perez and it incorporates art created by kids at the Matt Urban center. Perez is the co-founder of The "Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art"...
BUFFALO, NY
nique.net

Institute adds art projects to CULC rooftop

The G. Wayne Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons (CULC) is an integral part of Tech. Whether it’s grabbing a coffee at Kaldi’s, attending introductory labs or hosting late night study sessions with peers, the CULC can be regarded as the Mecca of Tech and embodies the diversity of student life at the Institute.
ATLANTA, GA
Dayton Daily News

Dayton Art Institute opens 2 new exhibits

Do you ever wonder what a particular piece of art looked like on its way to being complete? Two new exhibits at the Dayton Art Institute featuring nationally-known artists will help answer that question. Both shows also have interesting connections to Dayton. The special exhibition entitled “Ralston Crawford: Air +...
DAYTON, OH
an17.com

Southeastern Contemporary Art Gallery to exhibit photography by three artists

HAMMOND – The Department of Visual Art + Design at Southeastern Louisiana University will host a photography exhibit by three artists - Jeremiah Ariaz, Jill Frank, and L. Kasimu Harris - titled “Vanishing Black Bars, Celestials, + Louisiana Trail Riders” at the university’s Contemporary Art Gallery, located at 100 East Strawberry Stadium.
PHOTOGRAPHY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Magic Buffalo

Bunnie Reiss’s mural for the Hertel Avenue location of Joe’s Deli, entitled Magic Buffalo, features her signature interweaving of dreamlike imagery and mythological themes with delicate geometric tracery. Her work is influenced by her Polish and Russian heritage—especially Poland’s brightly colored folk art and the magical worlds of Russian fairytales—as well as her interest in unseen histories and our connection to animals and nature.
VISUAL ART
365thingsinhouston.com

Supernova: Contemporary Art Exhibition Opening Reception at The Grogan Gallery

The Grogan Gallery hosts a free opening reception for Supernova—featuring contemporary artwork by David Hardaker, Carlos Gamez de Francisco, M. Clark, and Juan Carlos Navarro—at in the Greater Heights. The group exhibition of abstract and surrealist artwork introduces Houston collectors to a fresh series of hypnotic, round canvases by David...
HOUSTON, TX
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Theatre Alliance of Buffalo

The Theatre Alliance of Buffalo, TAB, is made up of a diverse collection of 22 professional theatres that strongly believe in the power, relevance, and importance of live theatre in our fast paced world. The WNY region features some of finest talent that we’re sure will entertain, surprise, educate and engage theatre goers of all ages.
THEATER & DANCE
dayton.com

Dayton Art Institute promotes Elaine Gounaris to interim development director

The Dayton Art Institute has promoted Elaine Gounaris to interim development director for the museum. She has previously served as the DAI’s sponsorship and special events manager for the past eight years. In her role as sponsorship and special events manager, Gounaris has been the chief fundraiser for the museum’s...
DAYTON, OH

