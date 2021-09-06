Spare the Air alert extended through Tuesday in Bay Area

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert through Tuesday, September 7.

This is in addition to an Air Quality Advisory for wildfire smoke that is currently in effect through today.

The district says the smoke combined with high temperatures inland plus vehicle exhaust are expected to cause unhealthy smog in the Bay Area.

The air alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, air officials said.

Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

Air quality in the Bay Area can be unhealthy at times throughout the year.

When a Spare the Air Alert is called, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower. Residents are encouraged to reduce air pollution every day by rethinking their commute and avoiding driving alone.

Find out more about what the Air District is doing to address climate change in the nine-county Bay Area. Spare the Air-Cool the Climate is a blueprint for tackling regional air pollution and climate pollutants while improving the health of Bay Area residents for the next several decades. Check out the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's video about their vision on climate change:

On Spare the Air days or nights, there is no free transit.

Here's a list of simple things the public can do to make clean air choices every day:

Bike to work or around town

Take public transit

Work at home or telecommute

Carpool and link your errands to reduce driving

Avoid using gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers

Reduce household energy use

Don't use lighter fluid on the barbecue

Avoid using aerosol spray cleaners, paints and hairspray

The Spare the Air smog season runs from May through October. The Winter Spare the Air season runs from November through February.