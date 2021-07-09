We Found So Many Options Just Like J. Lo’s $495 Dress With Amazon StyleSnap

Jennifer Lopez / LoveShackFancy Constantine Smocked Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram/Moda Operandi

Can Jennifer Lopez ever be stopped? Well, we certainly hope not. She’s been flawlessly delivering hit songs, iconic fashion moments, beauty inspiration, killer dance moves and famous movie roles for decades — and we haven’t taken a moment of her time in the spotlight for granted. We’d be silly to miss out!

We’ve definitely recreated outfits based on J. Lo’s looks before, and now, it’s even easier for us to do so. Amazon StyleSnap is the key. It’s a service you can use to find look-alikes or even exact pieces worn by celebrities (or anyone else). All you need is a screenshot to get started!

Start filling up your wardrobe with celebrity-inspired pieces using Amazon StyleSnap today!

Lopez recently posted a few selfies on her Instagram, and even though we could only see a snippet of her dress, we immediately knew we wanted something just like it and that StyleSnap would help us make it happen. First, we took our screenshot. Then, we went to StyleSnap, which you can access via the Amazon app or on the website, and uploaded the photo. Then the magic began!

Little dots appeared on the photo as Amazon did a digital search on the dress. It finished in under 10 seconds, and just like that, we were presented with so many affordable options similar to J. Lo’s $495 LoveShackFancy frock. Who needs a full body photo when StyleSnap is this good?

Once you have your recommendations, remember that you can sort and filter them the way you would when normally online shopping. See the most affordable option versus the most expensive, see what’s available on Amazon Prime, see what’s new and what has customers leaving five-star reviews. It’s all up to you!

When we used StyleSnap to search this J. Lo screenshot, we were excited to see both pricier designer options and more affordable pieces well under $100. Who doesn’t love options? We all know that “love don’t cost a thing,” but clothes usually tend to have a price tag, so we’re happy to have choices so we can stay within our budget!

Feel free to try out StyleSnap for yourself, whether you’re using another picture of Lopez or one from another celebrity, a beauty blogger or even an acquaintance or friend. It’s the best style secret of the decade so far, and we think it will hold that title for quite a while. You can even take a screenshot from a video if there’s no photo available! Don’t you just love living in the future?

