We Found So Many Options Just Like J. Lo’s $495 Dress With Amazon StyleSnap

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
Jennifer Lopez / LoveShackFancy Constantine Smocked Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram/Moda Operandi

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can Jennifer Lopez ever be stopped? Well, we certainly hope not. She’s been flawlessly delivering hit songs, iconic fashion moments, beauty inspiration, killer dance moves and famous movie roles for decades — and we haven’t taken a moment of her time in the spotlight for granted. We’d be silly to miss out!

We’ve definitely recreated outfits based on J. Lo’s looks before, and now, it’s even easier for us to do so. Amazon StyleSnap is the key. It’s a service you can use to find look-alikes or even exact pieces worn by celebrities (or anyone else). All you need is a screenshot to get started!

Start filling up your wardrobe with celebrity-inspired pieces using Amazon StyleSnap today!

Lopez recently posted a few selfies on her Instagram, and even though we could only see a snippet of her dress, we immediately knew we wanted something just like it and that StyleSnap would help us make it happen. First, we took our screenshot. Then, we went to StyleSnap, which you can access via the Amazon app or on the website, and uploaded the photo. Then the magic began!

Little dots appeared on the photo as Amazon did a digital search on the dress. It finished in under 10 seconds, and just like that, we were presented with so many affordable options similar to J. Lo’s $495 LoveShackFancy frock. Who needs a full body photo when StyleSnap is this good?

Start filling up your wardrobe with celebrity-inspired pieces using Amazon StyleSnap today!

Once you have your recommendations, remember that you can sort and filter them the way you would when normally online shopping. See the most affordable option versus the most expensive, see what’s available on Amazon Prime, see what’s new and what has customers leaving five-star reviews. It’s all up to you!

When we used StyleSnap to search this J. Lo screenshot, we were excited to see both pricier designer options and more affordable pieces well under $100. Who doesn’t love options? We all know that “love don’t cost a thing,” but clothes usually tend to have a price tag, so we’re happy to have choices so we can stay within our budget!

Feel free to try out StyleSnap for yourself, whether you’re using another picture of Lopez or one from another celebrity, a beauty blogger or even an acquaintance or friend. It’s the best style secret of the decade so far, and we think it will hold that title for quite a while. You can even take a screenshot from a video if there’s no photo available! Don’t you just love living in the future?

Start filling up your wardrobe with celebrity-inspired pieces using Amazon StyleSnap today!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

