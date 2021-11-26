ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Quick Mindfulness Tricks to Deescalate a Terrible, Stressful Day

By Brianne Hogan
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

We’re living in stressful times, so experiencing a terrible anxiety-inducing day (or two) is pretty common now. Like most of us, you’re probably looking for any stress-busting technique that can quell your swirling mind and land you in in the present moment in a more peaceful state — stat! Enter mindfulness . Mindfulness is the ability to be totally present, fully engaged in where we are, what we’re doing, free from distraction and judgment.

Mindfulness practices are known to regulate our emotions, decreasing anxiety, stress and helping cope with depression. Unlike other stress-relieving practices, like yoga and transcendental meditation , mindfulness is immediate and accessible. Meaning you experience mindfulness and return to calm in a matter of minutes no matter where you are.

Below, experts share their quick mindfulness tricks to deescalate your terrible, stressful day.

Embody Yourself

Laura Day , practicing intuitive and  New York Times bestselling author.

“Embodiment is simply being fully within yourself, in the moment you are living, now. However, embodiment is far from simple, especially from an intuitive perspective.

Research has convincingly demonstrated the existence of non-local perception. In other words, not only are you able to be in other places, other people’s minds, and other times, past and future, but others are able to intrude upon you, often beneath your conscious awareness.

The simple fix is to bring in your perceptions by noticing your five senses in this moment and moving, breathing, sounding, listening, feeling in ways that anchor you inside them.

The reality is that even though we can accurately perceive the future, we can change things only in this moment. Being present, or mindful, allows you to access the alchemic power of awareness. You can sense the future and reform the past, the better to serve your functioning, if and only if you are available, in your body and senses. If you are in you, you are able to make choices about what you allow to enter your perceptual field and what you need to keep at a distance.

Being mindful is, in fact, simply being here, at the point you are physically inhabiting in time and space. All power, pleasure, and effectiveness begin there.”

Practice radical self-acceptance

Devon Hase, Meditation Teacher, Mentor, and Author at Ten Percent Happier .

“A huge part of mindfulness is allowing things to be just as they are. Paradoxically, when we open and allow ourselves to really be authentic – whether we’re feeling stressed, distracted, exhausted or grumpy, things naturally settle out a bit. So when you are transitioning from a stressful day, you might try letting yourself be just as you are. Don’t try to change a thing. With this kind of radical acceptance, you might be surprised at what happens – there is often a level of ease right there in the middle of everything.”

Find an object to focus on

LeNaya S. Crawford, LMFT, RYT and Holistic Wellness Expert .

“Find an object near you and begin to tune into that object, noticing every detail about it. As you begin to notice the patterns, colors, etc. begin to focus on your inhales and exhales as you continue to observe the object.”

Cook mindfully

Vibay Chandran Weisbecker, Holistic Wellness & Mindfulness Specialist at Mindbody .

“ Cook a meal or a simple snack for yourself. As you put together the ingredients, reflect on how they came together while being grateful to all the beings that were responsible for its creation. Eat silently and without distraction.”

D on’t forget to breathe

Heather Peterson, CorePower Yoga Chief Yoga Officer.

“Practice two minutes of slow Pranayama or yoga breathing techniques. For a count of four, breathe in through your nose. Then, breathe out of your nose for a count of four. In two minutes, you can flip your “calm” nervous system on, allowing you to make better decisions on the fly!”

Shift your focus to the good

Tiffany Cruikshank, founder of Yoga Medicine® .

“T he brain is wired to focus on the negatives so it takes work to shift a bad day. Simply think of three positive things that have happened already this week and then three things you’re looking forward to in the day ahead of you. If you’re having trouble, look for simple things: having a few minutes to meditate, cooking a nice meal, putting out fires at work before they become worse, etc. If you get good at this, you can increase it to five of each and notice you can always find some positives even on the worst days. Since stress is simply our resistance to reality, this one is key as stress will continue to follow you if you don’t shift your perception of stress.”

A version of this story was published August 2020.

Before you go, check out the best and most affordable mental health apps :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7GL7_0WnQx9dP00

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Influencer ‘Wellness Coaches’ Are on the Rise in Mental Health Spaces — Should We Be Worried?

Since its inception, social media has connected people near and far. Whether it be through mutual friends, acquaintances or shared interests, it seems like you can find anyone and everything you need with a quick scroll. Which is why it’s no surprise that healthcare has made its way to the platforms. From birth control to tele-health appointments, a single click of an Instagram ad or “book now” button on a website can get you on your way to feeling and looking better.
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

7-Minute Core Exercises for a Quick Targeted Workout

Seven-minute workouts are a thing of beauty because they’re designed to meet your needs. Seven-minute workouts know you’re busy. They realize that between work, parenting, and everyday life, you’ve hardly got a moment to spare — and when you do come across some much-needed free time, the last thing you want to do is spend an hour sweating. But seven-minute workouts also understand that you want to stay active. You care about building strength and having energy — you just don’t have endless time to dedicate to exercise. Thankfully, you don’t need endless time. By carving just seven minutes out...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Mindfulness#Transcendental Meditation#New York Times
Psych Centra

How to Spot Narcissistic Behaviors

You might want to recognize signs of narcissism so you know how to respond in the moment or long-term in a relationship. You may have met a new friend or love interest, but something seems different. Maybe they’re really charismatic and fun, but they never seem to care about what interests you. Or maybe they’ve even ghosted you a few times and come back with a good excuse.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
womenworking.com

8 behaviors of people with high emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence affects how we manage behavior, navigate social complexities, and make personal decisions that achieve positive results. Social-emotional skills play an important part in our ability to work efficiently with others. Research shows that 90% of top performers have high emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence includes personal competence and social...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Tactic Narcissistic Personalities Often Use on Empathic People

Narcissistic projection can turn qualities like empathy and compassion against you, but it’s possible to protect yourself. Projection is a defense mechanism that helps us create distance from an uncomfortable personal feeling or behavior. While it’s not a constructive way to cope with things we don’t like about ourselves, chances are most of us have done it.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Carrie Wynn

Narcissist Stress Disorder Post Relationship

The trauma bond ran deep and the moment he walked out of the door it felt like my whole body was burning. I screamed for him the loudest I had ever screamed for anyone even though I knew that he was gone. He had discarded me, he had lied to me, he had just used me.
drhyman.com

4 Tricks To Reduce Stress, Anxiety, And Depression

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Trauma Dumping: Is It Happening to You?

Trauma dumping is a term used to describe intense oversharing, which can leave everyone involved feeling more distressed and helpless. People who trauma dump or "over-emote" find it hard to process, filter, and regulate emotions, especially when their threat brain gets involved. Understanding the dynamics of trauma dumping can help...
MENTAL HEALTH
wbgo.org

Mindfulness Therapy App Helps Alzheimer's Caregivers With Stress, Study Shows

People who are caregivers for someone with Alzheimer’s or other cognitive impairments can themselves experience anxiety and depression from this overwhelming responsibility. Researchers at Rutgers have found that mindfulness therapy, accessed through the Mindfulness Coach App, can help. The app offers education, guided meditation and mindfulness exercises. Study author Elissa Kozlov said the results were impressive.
EDUCATION
opb.org

Call to Mind Live: How youth are coping with anxiety and stress

As educators struggle to maintain safe learning environments, many of the emotional effects of the pandemic are still ongoing. For some, the stress of uncertainty is compounded by the return to in-person learning and the weight of academic expectations. Add in the larger concerns about climate change and the politically divisive atmosphere, and you get what could be called an anxious generation.
PORTLAND, OR
fox42kptm.com

Turkey Day triggers: Setting healthy boundaries & avoiding stress this Thanksgiving

Iowa City — Local family relationship experts have some advice to manage stress around the dinner table this Thanksgiving. University of Iowa Doctor, Associate Professor, and UI College of Education's Couple and Family Therapy Program Director Jacob Priest says it's important to set healthy boundaries with family members, and to be proactive about issues you know are likely to come up.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
oncnursingnews.com

How Mindfulness Can Help Caregivers Cope with Stress and Burnout

Within this intense experience, caregivers can often find themselves physically and emotionally exhausted. Mindfulness has been studied and proven to have a number of benefits on our physical and mental health. Mindfulness is the act of being present and aware of our surroundings while having a neutral response.1 Practicing mindfulness can offer the average person relief from a number of different life stressors. It can make a world of difference for caregivers of patients with cancer who are balancing their personal responsibilities with their loved one’s needs often with minimal support, which leads to caregiver stress and burnout.
MENTAL HEALTH
thegazette.com

A State of Mind: Ways to handle holiday stress

Over the coming weeks, many people across our communities will join together with family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and others in celebration of Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays. While the season can be a special time that, hopefully, brings joy and innocence, it also can sometimes be accompanied by stress, tension and anxiety.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KTEN.com

One Day at a Time – Practicing Mindfulness in Recovery

Originally Posted On: https://jameshaggertyrecovery.com/blog/mindfulness-in-recovery/. Many of us are familiar with the phrase “taking life one day at a time.” It’s been a standby in my life for as long as I can remember. However, I haven’t always put it in practice. The reality is that in recovery sometimes you need to take it one minute or one second at a time. When I do, my life’s journey takes me on a much healthier path. Whether you used to hear your parents say this when times would get tough or you just recently heard it from a friend, this phrase is one to hold onto—especially if you are on the journey of recovery.
HEALTH
purewow.com

‘Emotional Generosity’ Is the Jedi Mind Trick That Might Just Save Your Adult Relationships (and Your Sanity)

On my best parenting days, when my son throws a tantrum or lashes out, for the most part, I react to his outburst with compassion. “I know you woke up early today and you’re feeling more cranky than usual,” I’ll hear myself say. Or “Are you feeling irritable because you didn’t have a big enough lunch? That’s OK—hunger can throw anyone off.”
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs You May Have Suffered Childhood Emotional Incest

Emotional incest occurs when parents seek to get their emotional needs met by their children. Parents who participate in emotional incest often suffer from mental illness, substance abuse, loneliness, divorce, or an unhappy marriage. Parents with weak emotional boundaries seek parenting from their children. Emotional incest responses in adulthood include...
KIDS
SheKnows

SheKnows

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy