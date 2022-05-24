Maya Henry: 5 Things To Know About Liam Payne’s Ex-Fiancee After Split

Image Credit: MEGA

Maya Henry was once known for her high-profile modeling gigs, but now, she might be better known for her relationship and subsequent split with One Direction alum Liam Payne. Just one year after rekindling their romance, the singer’s rep confirmed on May 23, 2022 that he and Maya ended their relationship.

You can see a diamond ring on Maya Henry’s finger in the photo above, which was taken during their dinner outing in London on Aug. 27, 2020. (MEGA)

The news came just hours after Maya took to social media to react to a fan-posted photo of the former One Direction singer with another woman, saying, “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.” Want to know more about Maya, Liam’s ex-fiancee? Check out the info we discovered, below!

1. Maya has modeled for famous magazines and runways. Maya is represented by Elite Model Management, and has walked for Dolce & Gabbana and George Hobeika’s Paris Fashion Week show. She has also landed on a number of magazine covers for publications like Elle Romania, Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam and Grazia Italia.

A peek at what’s to come? Maya Henry dazzles in a bridal gown that took about 300 hours to construct on a Georges Hobeika runway in Jan. 2020. (SplashNews)

2. Liam made his relationship with Maya public in Sept. 2019. Liam confirmed that he was dating the young model in a loving Instagram message, just a little over a year after announcing his split from singer Cheryl Ann Tweedy. Liam and his ex share a son, Bear, who was born in March of 2017.

3. Maya comes from a well-known Mexican-American family in San Antonio, Texas. She’s the daughter of a respected personal injury lawyer, Thomas J. Henry, and their family’s lives were even featured in a YouTube reality series called Hangin with Los Henrys. However, it looks like the videos on the channel (which has more than 73,000 subscribers) have since been taken down.

4. Nick Jonas and Pitbull performed at Maya’s quinceañera. As the daughter of a famous attorney, Maya could afford the best entertainment at her 15th birthday celebration. The quinceañera cost a whopping $6 million, according to The Dallas Morning News. Maya’s brother, Thomas Henry Jr., was spoiled with a $4 million birthday party when he turned 18 years old!

Maya Henry in Lil Nas X’s music video for “Old Town Road.” (Courtesy of VEVO)

5. She’s made cameos in a few famous music videos. Maya appeared as the bartendress in the music video for “Old Town Road,” which Lil Nas X — a fellow Texan — released in May of 2019. She also made a cameo in Joe Jonas and DNCE’s 2016 music video for “Kissing Strangers.”