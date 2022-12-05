ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer’s Staggering Net Worth Is Thanks to Many Years in Hollywood: Find Out Her Fortune!

We see you, Keke Palmer ! The Illinois native, who got her start in Hollywood in the early 2000s, has amassed quite an impressive fortune over the years. To learn more about her net worth and how she makes money, keep reading.

What Is Keke Palmer's Net Worth?

Keke is worth an estimated $7.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . The multi-talented starlet reminded fans that she can't be "compared" to anyone else while clapping back via Twitter on July 24.

"I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon and the youngest and first Black Cinderella on Broadway," she wrote. "I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

The former child star continued in a second tweet, "I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office, Nope . I’ve had a blessed career thus far. I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

Keke hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on December 3, 2022, where during her opening monologue, she opened her jacket to reveal she was pregnant and showed off a sizable bare baby bump. This will be the first child for the Joyful Noise star and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson .

Keke Is an Actress:

In 2022, her starring role as Emerald in director Jordan Peele 's horror film, Nope , earned her critical acclaim. While her other prominent roles include Akeelah Anderson in Akeelah and the Bee , Mercedes in the 2019 film Hustlers and Zayday Williams in Ryan Murphy 's Scream Queens , Keke has nearly 100 acting credits under her belt.

Get It, Girl! Kelly Osbourne Has a Seriously Impressive Net Worth

Keke Is a Published Author:

In 2017, the Disney Channel alum released I Don't Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice. The book is "an inspirational guide that encourages young people to change their mindset and live with more freedom, confidence and love as they navigate the rough terrain of the 21st century," the official description reads. Additionally, I Don't Belong to You addresses subjects like sexuality, race, anxiety, success, bullying, body image, among other important topics.

Keke Is an Influencer:

Boasting over 11 million followers on Instagram alone, the MTV Video Music Awards host works with a number of brands including Olay and Target.

Keke Has Her Own Merchandise:

The successful millennial sells T-shirts, hoodies, shot glasses, face masks and more. Funny enough, Keke even managed to turn her super viral "sorry to this man" meme from her 2019 interview with Vanity Fair into clothing.

Kylie and Kim are Neck and Neck for the Title of Richest Kar-Jenner

Keke Is a Singer:

Keke has released two studio albums, two soundtrack albums, six promotional singles and appeared in a whopping 18 music videos. Moreover, she showcased her musical talents while playing Marty Maraschino in 2016's Grease: Live alongside Julianne Hough , Vanessa Hudgens , Carly Rae Jepsen , Aaron Tveit and others.

We weren't kidding when we said Keke Palmer really can do it all! Career-wise, it's clear she's going to be in the spotlight for years to come. As far as her personal life, she prefers to keep her romantic relationships under wraps — and we can respect that!

