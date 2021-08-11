Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

35 Fun Printable Pumpkin Stencils for Your Best Jack-o'-Lantern Ever

By Annie O’Sullivan
womansday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone has their own unique Halloween traditions that make the holiday so fun to celebrate, but pumpkin carving is a perennial favorite. Who doesn't love heading to the pumpkin patch, picking the perfect pumpkin, and returning home to carve a masterpiece? Of course, having a pattern can help, especially if you're a novice carver. This year, create some truly boo-tiful pumpkins with our free printable pumpkin stencils that allow anyone (of any skill level!) to carve a spook-tacular work of Halloween art.

www.womansday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack O#Halloween Decorations#Art#Pumpkin Carving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Grocery & Supermaketspartanburg.com

Summer Fun With Your Furry Friends!

As the weather continues to get nicer this summer, you may find yourself wanting to be outside as much as possible with your pets. But excessive heat can cause serious problems for our four-legged counterparts. Luckily, there are quite a few ways to have fun, and stay cool. The ASPCA...
Lifestyleromper.com

24 Halloween Baby Names For Your Little Pumpkin

Halloween isn’t for everyone. Plenty of people prefer to skip right over the ghoulish month of October in favor of Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities. But for the number of nostalgic devotees, these Halloween names for babies are a spooktacular way to honor the holiday they love the most. Alternatively, if your due date is on or around October 31, a Halloween-inspired baby name may be just what the doctor (Frankenstein) ordered.
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

30 Best Trader Joe's Pumpkin Foods to Stock Your Kitchen With This Fall

When someone mentions fall, you might hear the sound of leaves crunching beneath your feet, feel the crisp rush of autumn air, or smell the decadent scent of your favorite fall candles wafting through your home. Maybe you dream of fun fall activities, like visiting a pumpkin patch with friends and watching classic fall movies with family. If you're a fall foodie, though, there's only one thing on your mind when autumn arrives: Trader Joe's pumpkin foods.
DrinksWATE

Best pumpkin spice coffee

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Infused with fragrant spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, pumpkin spice coffee is the embodiment of fall and winter. It might have its detractors, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t enjoy pumpkin spice coffee wherever and whenever you want. Buying...
Food & Drinkswomansday.com

The Worst Halloween Candy of All Time, Ranked

It’s spooky season and by that, I mean the time of year when store shelves are stocked with Halloween candy. Many of the orange bags and pumpkin-themed treats lining the shelves contain some of the best Halloween candy (and non-candy treats) out there, but of course, there are a handful that fall short in my opinion. From odd textures to funky flavor combos to just plain ol’ boring varieties, the worst Halloween candy is sure to be avoided on trick-or-treating night.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to Make a DIY Crochet Basket

Ready to stitch a new stash basket? Worked up with single crochets and two strands of yarn held together, this basket will be stylish and sturdy. Our tutorial and patterns will walk you through the steps to make a Color Block Crochet Basket that's perfect for beginners. Grab and oversized...
LifestylePosted by
Secret LA

Wander Through A Mesmerizing Tunnel Of Jack-O-Lanterns, A Giant Graveyard & More At ‘HauntO’ween LA’

This is what happens when Hollywood takes on Halloween. Join the waitlist now!. Our favorite season is creeping up on us and “Haunt’Oween LA” is wasting no time in resurrecting pre-covid traditions with a dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween wonderland this October. This 31-day adventure features large-scale multi-sensory scenes, new haunting characters, pumpkin-picking and carving, trick-or-treating and their signature Jack-O-Lantern tunnel.
Movieswomansday.com

The 21 Best Serial Killer Movies to Watch All Year Round

There's something so fascinating about the desire people have to watch scary movies, especially movies about serial killers. In theory, it shouldn't be fun at all to intentionally scare oneself, but yet the horror film industry is thriving. Coltan Scrivner, a PhD candidate from the University of Chicago's Department of Comparative Human Development, told Health that he thinks people love to terrify themselves with these kinds of films because they're essentially building a survival kit of their own and thinking about how they, themselves would adapt to certain scenarios. "It's about trying to learn to predict the world around you," Scrivner said. "I think people who watch them a lot are learning how to deal with uncertainty and suspense and anxiety."
Beauty & Fashionwomansday.com

100 Best Fall Instagram Captions to Spice Up Your Social Media Feed

If the holiday season is unofficially the most wonderful time of year, then fall is a close runner-up. Who can resist the crisp autumn air, gorgeous foliage, and never-ending pumpkin spice drinks and fall-themed foods? There’s something about autumn that puts pep in our steps and signals refreshing transformations. Plus, the chilly season is punctuated by the undoubtedly picturesque landscape bursting with vibrant shades of yellow, red, and orange — creating the ideal backdrop for swoon-worthy Instagram pics and sets the mood for romantic fall dates.
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Entertainmentwearegreenbay.com

Make it Local with “Stenciled”

(WFRV) – Local artist Kaila Stencil has the perfect last name for her new business venture. She visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop “Stenciled” and she can help bring your ideas to life. Connect with her on Facebook and Etsy.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Make Your Best-Ever Potato Kugel with These Tips and Tricks

If you've never heard of kugel, it's high time to get familiar with this marvelous dish that's a classic Jewish comfort food. In broad terms, kugel is a baked pudding or casserole that's primarily made from either potatoes or egg noodles. Originally prepared by Ashkenazi Jewish families, kugel has become a beloved staple in many households, particularly around the sabbath and on important Jewish holidays. Depending on the family recipe, noodle kugel can be sweet, savory, or somewhere in between. Potato kugel, however, is firmly rooted in savory flavors and is especially popular at Passover, where keeping kosher means that egg noodles are off the menu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy