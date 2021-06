Apple recently released the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with improved internals. However, while the processor remains common on both sizes, only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model features a mini-LED panel. While the new hardware is a welcome addition and we are all eyes for it, it does pose a question as to why the 11-inch iPad Pro model is left out of the mini-LED goodness? Well, Apple has some answers that you might want to check out.