Get a Better Night’s Rest With the Best Weighted Comforters

By Nina Bradley and Tyler Schoeber
 2 days ago
Most people don’t sleep properly. Whether that’s not getting enough hours in bed or waking up several times in the middle of the night, this can have a huge impact on health .

In addition, 40% of Americans suffer from some type of anxiety. This can also lead to sleep issues under the right conditions.

Combined, these facts mean that people across the country are now seeking out ways to curb their anxiety and give them a better night’s sleep . For that reason, weighted blankets have become increasingly popular in recent years. In fact, they’ve become so popular that there’s a growing demand for weighted comforters, too.

Some researchers believe that using a weighted comforter can lead to:

  • Increased melatonin and serotonin for more sleepy and happy feelings
  • A reduction in stress and anxiety thanks to less cortisol
  • A deeper sleep that will leave you more refreshed

Of course, we’re not scientists, and we can’t speak to the health benefits of these products. We can tell you that it’s hard to beat that warm, safe, snuggly feeling you get when curled up under a weighted blanket, though.

Weighted Blankets vs. Weighted Comforters

It’s first important to note that both weighted blankets and weighted comforters provide the same benefits. If stress relief is what you’re after, either product is worth a closer look.

For sleeping purposes, weighted comforters bring together the heavy layer of a weighted blanket and your bed’s comforter into one package. This prevents the need to add an extra weighted blanket to a bed already full of sheets and blankets, simplifying the process.

In addition, a weighted comforter will cover your entire bed whereas a weighted blanket may only be couch-sized or big enough for a single person.

Furthermore, weighted comforters tend to be more hygienic than weighted blankets. That’s because they almost always have an exterior cover that can be easily washed. On the other hand, weighted blankets can be incredibly hard to clean.

However, weighted comforters are heavier than weighted blankets as they tend to be bigger. That may be a consideration if you want to move your comforter around your house from time to time. In fact, customers with mobility issues may even have trouble moving a weighted comforter on their own, so consider this before buying one.

If you’re ready to reap the benefits of a weighted comforter, read on. We’ve rounded up the 12 best weighted comforters on the market in 2022 to get you started.

1. Brooklinen Weighted Comforter

BEST OVERALL

The Brooklinen Weighted Comforter gives you all the quality and comfort you’ve come to expect from this bed linen brand. The blanket is filled with soft cotton and glass microbeads which are evenly distributed using the company’s unique baffle box construction. It also has duvet cover ties, so that it won’t slip and slide inside the cover you choose. When choosing which of the Brooklinen weighted comforters is right for you, the brand recommends choosing one that’s 10% of your body weight and easing it onto your bed, starting at your feet, so that your body can get used to sleeping under the weight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYhMh_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: Brooklinen Weighted Comforter $249.00

2. Gravity Weighted Blanket

RUNNER UP

While the Brooklinen Weighted Comforter might take the number one spot on our list, the Gravity Weighted Comforter is close behind. Thanks to scientifically-backed studies, this weighted comforter has been proven to improve sleep quality and reduce anxiety. The blanket is filled with fine-grade glass beads and f eatures a premium micro-plush duvet cover that is machine washable. There are seven colors available and Gravity Memory Foam & Cotton Hybrid Pillows can be purchased to match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7pyS_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: Gravity Weighted Blanket $299.99

3. Luna Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket

BEST SIZING

While this is technically a weighted blanket, we’re still naming it as one of the best weighted comforters for a multitude of reasons. The material is made of 100% lyocell bamboo, making it cool to the touch, antimicrobial and thermal-regulating for an easy, comfortable and cool sleep each and every night. There are so many sizes available for whatever bed you have, ranging from kid sizes to king, making these blankets one of the only weighted blankets on the market not specifically made for adult-sized beds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbIqD_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: Luna Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket Starting at $64.99

4. SensaCalm Comfort Weighted Blankets

MOST PLUSH

This comfortable weighted blanket is made with cotton on both sides along and features fluffy polyfill and glass bead-filled pockets to evenly distribute weight and plushness. Made of high-quality materials, this comforter is hypoallergenic, machine washable, and dryer safe. SensaCalm also offers fully customizable weighted comforter options, so you can choose your favorite fabrics and sizes if desired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0HzG_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: SensaCalm Comfort Weighted Blankets Starting at $234.95

5. Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket

BEST QUILT

While not a comforter in the traditional sense, the Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket can be used as your bed’s quilt thanks to its removable cover. The quilt boasts over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and is trusted by thousands of users to quell their anxiety. The weighted quilt itself contains breathable cotton fabric, hypoallergenic glass beads and polyester padding in six different layers. In addition, the blanket’s super comfortable removable cover puts this blanket lightyears ahead of its competitors, according to reviewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDSD8_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket $99.99

6. Weighted Evolution Weighted Blanket

BEST HYPOALLERGENIC

The Weighted Evolution Weighted Blanket is great for deep sleep and stress relief by won’t cause your allergies to go haywire. The inner comforter is made from 100% microfiber with four-inch pockets in which you’ll find a layer of polyfill insulation and high-quality micro-glass beads. This design allows the blanket to contour to your body, providing “Deep Pressure Stimulation.” It’s also quiet and breathable to keep you from waking up in the middle of the night. In addition to the inner comforter, this blanket also comes with a bamboo duvet cover that’s always cool to touch and machine washable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpWe9_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: Weighted Evolution Weighted Blanket $89.95 (orig. $99.95) 10% OFF

7. Luna Weighted Blanket & Cover Bundle Sets

BEST SET

A blanket and cover bundle set is perfect if you’re looking for a bang for your buck. And, quite honestly, who isn’t? Like our prior Luna pick, there are tons of sizes available that range from kid sizes to kings. All fabrics are totally breathable and soft to keep you cozy while you lounge or slumber. You can snag these in a number of colors and weights as well, depending on what you like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kb5VK_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: Weighted Blanket & Cover Bundle Sets Starting at $79.99

8. Casper Weighted Blanket

MOST HUGGABLE

Obviously, weighted blankets are meant to keep you cozy and relaxed as you sleep, but it doesn’t get cozier than Casper’s weighted blanket. This weighted blanket is the perfect topper for your bed because it feels like you’re being hugged and swaddled the whole time you’re underneath the blanket. Like a few of these on the list, it’s not technically a comforter but nobody has to know. Though this blanket is extra cozy on its own, we suggest you throw a duvet cover on top to make it feel extra comforter-y.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RElQF_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: Casper Weighted Blanket Starting at $169.00

9. Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket

BEST BEADS

Most weighted blankets and comforters are filled with glass or plastic beads. Unfortunately, these can make it feel like you’re sleeping under a pile of bean bags. Degrees of Comfort has attempted to remedy that problem with its unique nano-ceramic beads. These stay distributed throughout the entire blanket and make it feel like you’re sleeping under a sandy beach rather than a rocky one. The Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket also comes with two different duvet covers. There’s a fleece cover for the colder months and a CoolMax microfiber cover for the warmer months. Together, these elements provide a comfortable sleeping experience in any climate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAtY0_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket $119.99

10. Baloo 20 lb Weighted Comforter

BEST FOR QUEEN SIZED

Baloo has some of the coziest and best weighted comforters known to man, so there’s no way we could leave out this option from the brand. It’s 20 lbs total and comes in a pure white color which is ready to stay as is or get covered by your favorite queen-sized duvet cover. It’s made with all-natural cotton and is weighted with glass beads to keep it heavy. Like the other best weighted comforter options, this will soothe anxiety and calm nerves, as well as produce both serotonin and melatonin to get you sleeping ASAP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPkW3_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: Baloo 20 lb Weighted Comforter $279.00

11. Home Smart Weighted Blanket

HEAVIEST

Marketed as “ the heaviest weighted blanket for couples on the market,” this 50-pound comforter offers ample comfort and security. This king-size option is made of ultra-soft cotton and fits nicely on any king-size or California king-size bed. It contains millions of tiny micro glass beads to offer extra heavy pressure as you sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyR0Y_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: Home Smart Weighted Blanket $114.99

12. YnM Weighted Blanket

LIGHTWEIGHT OPTION

Get a relaxing night’s sleep with the YnM Weighted Blanket. Long lasting and durable, it features t housands of premium glass beads that add weight for a calming restful sleep. The outer cotton cover is lightweight and breathable for ultimate body temperature control and comfort while the small s ewn inner keep the beads evenly distributed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnPVm_0Wm9Oc8d00

Buy: YnM Weighted Blanket $159.00

