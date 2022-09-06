ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Nicholas Hautman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGn7T_0WlqhsOJ00

More than a summer fling! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ’s whirlwind romance has gotten very serious, very quickly.

The Vampire Diaries alum and the professional snowboarder sparked dating rumors in February 2020 when fans noticed that they had shared similar photos from a trip to South Africa. One month later, they were photographed together for the first time during a bike ride in Malibu.

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2020 that Dobrev and White were, in fact, a couple . A source said at the time, “They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better. Nina really likes Shaun, and they both laugh a lot together.”

The actress made their relationship Instagram official in May 2020 when she shared a photo of herself holding a pair of scissors while the athlete jokingly looked afraid. White later uploaded a video of Dobrev changing up his look, which he captioned, “My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did. #QuarantineCuts.”

An insider exclusively revealed to Us at the time that the duo were “living together” amid the COVID-19 pandemic . “They’re super compatible and both free-spirited people,” the insider added. “They’re very comfortable around each other and both supportive of one another in their fields.”

Things heated up between Dobrev and White in August 2020 when they took a trip to Tulum, Mexico , where they were spotted getting cozy on a beach and in the water.

“Nina and Shaun have gotten really close during the quarantine and have been having the best time traveling together,” a source exclusively told Us . “Shaun is super happy and loving life.”

As the couple’s romance has developed, they’ve become pros at balancing busy schedules and making time to see one another.

“We have a nice little system of how to stay in touch,” White exclusively told Us Weekly about how the duo manages long-distance dating in October 2021. “Plane tickets are pretty much booked for any opportunity that we can go see one another. So, I know during the holiday break, we’re going to meet up, and we’re going to meet up again probably around Christmas time. Anything that happens in between, then I’ll jet over and see her. You just make it work.”

He added at the time: “I think that’s the goal of it all and the key to it all is just making the time. [Nina's] super organized and on top of it, so I give it to her. She always finds a way to make it happen.”

The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum previously dated her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder from 2011 to 2013, Bridge of Spies actor Austin Stowell from 2015 to 2016 and former Scream Queens star Glen Powell for most of 2017. The Olympian, for his part, dated rock singer Sarah Barthel from 2014 to 2019.

Scroll down to see a timeline of Dobrev and White’s relationship:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett’s Relationship Timeline

From sparks flying to splitting amicably. Alex Rodriguez briefly dated nutrionist Kathryne Padgett following his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. “He’s in the playing field looking for someone he can eventually be in a serious committed relationship with,” an insider told Us Weekly in January 2022. “He’d love to find the next ‘J. Lo’ – he […]
MLB
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Austin Stowell
Person
Shaun White
Person
Ian Somerhalder
Person
Glen Powell
Person
Sarah Barthel
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Actor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ After 10 Seasons

Another big change in the Dick Wolf-verse: Deadline has confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, is leaving NBC’s Chicago P.D. Soffer, a member of the original cast, is expected to leave the police drama sometime in the fall. Chicago P.D. first debuted in 2014. It’s about to start its 10th season next month. “I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

200K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy