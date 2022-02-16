ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Top 10 best MPVs and people carriers 2022

By Autocar Follow @@autocar
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market may have embraced SUVs, but the best way to haul people and their stuff at the same time is still with an MPV. These are the best ones currently on sale. The market may have embraced SUVs, but the best way to haul people and their stuff at the...

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Huge wave shatters window of ferry during storm as passengers hit by water pouring into boat

Dramatic footage shows the moment a huge wave smashes through the window of a commuter ferry in Germany, causing people onboard to flee in apparent fear for their lives as water rushes onto the boat.The ferry, operated by transport firm Hadag, was hit in the Tollerort terminal near Hamburg, amid a swell in the River Elbe as Storm Ylenia battered northern Germany with gale force winds.The film, recorded by a passenger in a seated area at the front, shows the ferry dip suddenly before its windows are engulfed by the wave.Sturm in #Hamburg! Während Wellengang auf der #Elbe zerschlägt...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cargo ship carrying hundreds of Porsches left to burn in Atlantic after crew flee

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagen vehicles was abandoned after it caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic, with crew rescued and the ship left to drift.It is not yet clear what caused the blaze aboard the Felicity Ace, but all crew members are thought to have been rescued from the vessel, industry website Auto Evolution reported.Among the cars believed to be on the ship is a Porsche 718 Spyder belonging to You Tube star Matt Farah.“I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,”...
ECONOMY
Lincoln Journal Star

Fremont Contract Carriers (FCC) Lands Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For 2022

With several fleets making perennial appearances among the top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For it’s been harder for other top-performing carriers to crack that top 20. On top of that, the worthy fleets nominated for the recognition keep growing. For the first time in its 14-year history, more than 200 fleets were nominated by drivers.
FREMONT, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Transit Custom#Mpv#Economy#Ford Of Europe#Derivatives#Vehicles#Isofix#Dacia Jogger Families#Jogger
The Guardian

How cheap ink cartridges can cost you dear

The owner of a Hewlett-Packard printer has vowed to never buy another thing from the company after a “firmware update” left his £150 printer unusable because he had bought cheaper ink cartridges from another manufacturer. Dom Smith, who works in IT in the Netherlands but is originally...
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy