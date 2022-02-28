ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: Everyone Is Buying Up These $99 Samsung Earbuds

By Brandt Ranj
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung is offering a number of deals on Amazon right now which gives you the chance to score some deep discounts across many of the company’s most popular gadgets. Among the best Samsung deals : $50 off its Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch and its popular UV sanitizer and charger combo for just $20 . This sale also brings the best-selling Galaxy Buds Live down to their lowest price ever.

Regularly $169+, the new discount brings Samsung’s true wireless earbuds down to just $99 – a $70 discount. Multiple colors are available as part of the deal.

Buy:
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
at
$99.99

The totally wireless earbuds boast an impressive array of features. Bluetooth pairing is easy with Bluetooth 5.0, so you can start listening to your music or podcasts right away.

Battery life is great — get eight hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours by popping the buds into their charging case, which supports both fast and wireless charging.

On the audio side, Samsung packed each of the Galaxy Buds Live with a tweeter to handle treble and a woofer to handle midrange and bass. The result of using both a tweeter and woofer is music that sounds more detailed and accurate. Everything is AKG-tuned for spacious, all-encompassing sound.

The Galaxy Buds Live also support active noise cancellation, to block outside noise say when you’re on a call or want to focus on your music. A quick tap on the side of the buds will let in some “live” sounds (I.e. a flight announcement or your colleague’s voice) so you can still tune into what’s happening around you.

Like most totally wireless earbuds the Samsung Galaxy Buds are touch sensitive: Tap them once to play or pause your music; tap them twice to go to the next song; tap them three times to go to the previous sound. You can set a custom function to happen if you press and hold your finger on either earbud. The wireless earbuds pair easily with your smartwatch and both Android and iOS devices.

This Samsung earbuds deal is not to be missed: regularly $169+, this Amazon discount brings the price down to just $99 . The earbuds have a 4.5-star review (out of five) from more than 47,000 reviewers online. Get the Galaxy Buds Live deal here and see all of the current Samsung deals and discounts at Amazon.com .

