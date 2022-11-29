ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Week Deals: Samsung’s Offering Huge Savings in All Categories

By Nishka Dhawan
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re in need of any new tech right now, head to Samsung : The brand is offering significant deals on products across all categories right now during the Cyber Week event. You’ll find everything from heavily discounted TVs, soundbars, and appliances to deals on smartphones, headphones, and tablets.

This Samsung Cyber Week sale includes both limited-time daily deals and longer deals that last through the week, so make sure to check daily for new items.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals worth taking advantage of right now. Just be sure to act fast, as there’s no telling when these Cyber Monday Samsung deals might expire.

Best  Samsung Deals

1. Save $150 on Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6pX4_0WlOk3nK00

Cordless stick vacuums have quickly become a favorite, offering a lightweight, flexible means of tidying up floors and furniture. Samsung’s Jet 75 is one of the best stick vacuums around, and today you can snag it for $249.99 — $150 less than retail.

The vacuum uses Samsung’s powerful Turbo Brush, which works on carpet, hardwood, and tile, picking up crumbs, pet hair, dirt, and any other debris. The whole thing weighs just six pounds and comes with multiple heads (including one that swivels), so you can clean blinds, curtains, shelves, couches, and just about any other surface. Run time is an hour, letting you deep clean on just one charge.

2. Get a Galaxy Z Fold4 for Under $500

Right now you can get $350 off the latest Samsung phone and save up to an additional $1,000 if you trade in an eligible device.

The Z Fold4 carries a multi-camera system, for clear and precise zoom shots or landscape pictures. It also features IPx8 water resistance, an impact-resistant build and a wide 7.6-inch screen for all your gaming and texting needs.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a new Samsung smartphone, shop the Z Fold4 at a major discount this Cyber Week.

3. Under $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8

Get the Tab S8 for just $199.99. This Samsung tablet is the latest and greatest, packed with the upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and 8GB of RAM — shop this Cyber Week Samsung deal now.

It’s got a 11-inch display plus quad speakers for big sound. And, it features an extended battery life so you can use it all day at work without having to constantly worrying about recharging.

4. Just $60 for the Galaxy Buds Live Earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxXoe_0WlOk3nK00

At just $99.99 (marked down from $149.99), these Galaxy Buds Live earbuds deliver some serious bang for your buck (you can even save an additional $40 if you trade in an eligible device). The true wireless earbuds boast reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and up to 29 hours of battery life with the included charging case (or eight hours of continuous listening).

Audio quality is great too, in part thanks to AKG soundscape tuning, and the ‘buds feature solid active noise cancellation that block out airplane din, coffee shop chatter, or street noise. On-board touch controls let you toggle noise cancellation levels, adjust volume, and change songs. If you’re in need of some new earbuds, be sure to take advantage of this deal soon.

5. Save $1,000 on 75” Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBmnj_0WlOk3nK00

Looking to upgrade your TV? Consider this top-of-the-line QN900B Neo TV, which is currently seeing a Cyber Week Samsung deal for $4,799.99 — $1,000 less than its retail price. The advanced TV uses AI upscaling to improve image quality as high as 8K (i.e., twice as high-res as UHD). This translates to incredibly crisp images with a huge darkness range and lifelike contrasts. The TV itself also looks great thanks to an infinity screen design (no frame around the edge) and a sleek, low-profile stand.

For more Cyber Week deals on all Samsung products, head to Samsung.com .

