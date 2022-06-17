ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rachel Bilson’s Dating History: Adam Brody, Hayden Christensen and Bill Hader

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Rachel Bilson is still looking for her happily ever after — but her dating history would impress even Summer Roberts.

Bilson was linked to Adam Brody , her onscreen love interest on The O.C., during the Fox show’s four-season run.

“We always have a lot to talk about, and we tell each other everything,” she gushed to Teen People in 2006. “I feel like I have everything now – the dog, the house, the job and him. I can’t ask for anything more!”

While their characters, Seth and Summer, tied the knot during the teen drama’s series finale, news broke that Bilson and Brody called it quits in late 2006. The finale aired in February 2007.

More than a decade later, the actress acknowledged their split when InStyle magazine shared a throwback pic of the pair.

“#rachelbilson and #adambrody's breakup basically ruined high school for us. Welcome to our new weekly column, Breakups That Broke Us, about well … exactly that,” the magazine wrote in March 2020.

Bilson responded with a compliment for Brody’s wife, Leighton Meester. “I’M SORRY!!!! He fared really well!”

The Jumper star, for her part, started dating Hayden Christensen , her costar on the 2007 sci-fi movie. While the actor popped the question in 2008, the twosome hit pause on their romance in 2010. They later reconciled and welcomed daughter Briar Rose in October 2014.

“He's so incredibly supportive and considerate,” she gushed to Health magazine in 2014. “It's so basic — that should be there. Because these things are so much more important when you're older. This is my partner, my support, just there for me no matter what. And vice versa.”

After a decade together, Us Weekly broke the news that Bilson and Christensen called it quits. Bilson spoke about dating as a single mother for the first time during an interview with Nick Viall (more on him later).

“[Briar] has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with,” Bilson told Viall in July 2019. “It would have to be a very serious relationship. … I always put it out there. She’s my world and I talk about her all the time. How f–ked up would it be if I hid that? … If you’re going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid.”

Scroll through for Bilson’s dating history:

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Rachel Bilson Says Her Split From Bill Hader Was 'Probably Harder Than Childbirth'

After years of keeping their romance under wraps, Rachel Bilson finally confirmed she dated Bill Hader in 2020. The Hart of Dixie alum, 40, spoke with Aubrey Plaza during an episode of Bilson's podcast, "Broad Ideas." Plaza was pleasantly surprised by the news. "Are you serious?" the Parks and Recreation alum responded. "I don't know s**t, I don't know anything.""We dated. I went to the f**king Golden Globes," Bilson continued. Bilson and Hader, 44, met while filming the 2013 rom-com The To-Do List — which also starred Plaza and was directed by Hader's then-wife, Maggie Carey. (Carey and Hader finalized...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together

It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen! Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Bilson
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Nick Viall
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Leighton Meester
Person
Bill Hader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instyle Magazine#Bilson And Brody
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Blended Family Album Ahead of Split: Movie Premieres, Music Videos and More

Full house! Kelly Clarkson loved sharing her family of six’s sweetest moments on social media ahead of her and husband Brandon Blackstock's June 2020 split. The Voice judge and the talent manager tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2013 after two years of dating. Blackstock already shared two children, Savannah and Seth, with his ex-wife, Melissa […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Mocked On Social Media For Her Weird 'Edward Scissorhands' Reference During 'Today' Interview

Two weeks have passed since Johnny Depp came out victorious in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, but the 36-year-old actress has continued to receive backlash.Most recently, it's footage from her interview with Today that has some up in arms.In the tell-all with Savannah Guthrie — which aired on Tuesday, June 14, and will continue on Wednesday, June 15, as well as that Friday in an extended format — the star discussed how her ex's lawyer accused her of staging "the role of a lifetime" with her claims.Heard hit back and referenced Depp's flick Edward Scissorhands, responding, "Says the lawyer...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son Romeo’s Baby Album: Photos

Welcome to the family! Ever since Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s son, Romeo, arrived in May 2021, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars have loved sharing social media shots of the little one. “So in love,” the new mom wrote via Instagram after giving birth. She and her husband both posted pics of the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Vanessa Paradis’ Net Worth Reveals the Settlement She Got After Her Split From Johnny Depp

Click here to read the full article. Since her breakup with Johnny Depp after 14 years of dating. fans have wanted to know about Vanessa Paradis’ net worth and how much her settlement was from her billionaire husband. Depp and Paradis met in 1998 while he was filming his movie, The Ninth Gate, in France. The two first saw each other at the  Hotel Costes in Paris, where Depp was at with his director, Roman Palinski. “She was wearing a dress with an exposed back and I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Jason Sudeikis Tried To Score A Date With Jennifer Aniston, Spills Source

Since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split in 2017, the actress hasn't been romantically linked to a single Hollywood hunk — however, that's not due of a lack of male suitors. And according to a Star source, the latest man to try and catch her eye is Jason Sudeikis!The Ted Lasso lead, 46, is fresh off a split from model Keeley Hazell, so he reportedly asked their mutual pals to set him and the Friends alum up, but things apparently didn't go as the dad-of-two hoped."Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the source spilled of why she...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

155K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy