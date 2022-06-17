Rachel Bilson’s Dating History: Adam Brody, Hayden Christensen and Bill Hader

Rachel Bilson is still looking for her happily ever after — but her dating history would impress even Summer Roberts.

Bilson was linked to Adam Brody , her onscreen love interest on The O.C., during the Fox show’s four-season run.

“We always have a lot to talk about, and we tell each other everything,” she gushed to Teen People in 2006. “I feel like I have everything now – the dog, the house, the job and him. I can’t ask for anything more!”

While their characters, Seth and Summer, tied the knot during the teen drama’s series finale, news broke that Bilson and Brody called it quits in late 2006. The finale aired in February 2007.

More than a decade later, the actress acknowledged their split when InStyle magazine shared a throwback pic of the pair.

“#rachelbilson and #adambrody's breakup basically ruined high school for us. Welcome to our new weekly column, Breakups That Broke Us, about well … exactly that,” the magazine wrote in March 2020.

Bilson responded with a compliment for Brody’s wife, Leighton Meester. “I’M SORRY!!!! He fared really well!”

The Jumper star, for her part, started dating Hayden Christensen , her costar on the 2007 sci-fi movie. While the actor popped the question in 2008, the twosome hit pause on their romance in 2010. They later reconciled and welcomed daughter Briar Rose in October 2014.

“He's so incredibly supportive and considerate,” she gushed to Health magazine in 2014. “It's so basic — that should be there. Because these things are so much more important when you're older. This is my partner, my support, just there for me no matter what. And vice versa.”

After a decade together, Us Weekly broke the news that Bilson and Christensen called it quits. Bilson spoke about dating as a single mother for the first time during an interview with Nick Viall (more on him later).

“[Briar] has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with,” Bilson told Viall in July 2019. “It would have to be a very serious relationship. … I always put it out there. She’s my world and I talk about her all the time. How f–ked up would it be if I hid that? … If you’re going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid.”

Scroll through for Bilson’s dating history: