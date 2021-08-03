Humanscale Freedom office chair review

Comfortable, durable chair for long-term work. After working from home for almost an entire year, I can say with certainty that the most important piece of office equipment I have is a comfortable chair. I learned a long time ago that investing in long-term comfort helps you not only physically, but also mentally as well. You aren’t constantly worrying about how you are positioned if you have a solid chair and if you select the right one, it will last for a long time. I started using gaming chairs several years ago because they are designed for long-term use. Gaming chairs have to be built for comfort, stability, and durability because gamers typically spend many, many hours sitting in them. The Vertagear PL4500 is designed for just this purpose.
