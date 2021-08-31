The Labor Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now & Some to Look Forward To

I have a bittersweet relationship with Labor Day sales . Part of me hates when the holiday rolls around because it’s the unofficial end of summer (my favorite season), but the bargain shopper in me loves a good deal and Labor Day is full of them. This year, tons of retailers are offering bigger and better discounts and they’re rolling them out sooner than ever, and they’re mostly online. You can find killer deals on everything from electronics to home furnishings and cookware for unbelievable prices if you know where to look.

To help you strategize your Labor Day sales plan of attack, we’ve combed through all of the best deals that are available to shop right now (and included some previews of sales to come!) and compiled a list of the best ones to shop

Buffy

In need of some new bedding ? You’re in luck because Buffy will be offering $50 off all orders worth $300+ with code SHORETHING from September 1-7. All you need to do is apply the code at checkout.

Buffy Breeze Comforter



$179





Chewy

Our favorite pet store’s Labor Day deals have already started! Chewy is offering up to 50% off pet favorites , $50 Off Embark Breed identification & Health Test (beginning 9/1) and if you spend $49 on prescription, you will get $20 gift card (also beginning 9/1)!

Embark DNA & Health Test



$149





Etsy

Our favorite small business retailer is hosting their annual Labor Day weekend sales event again this year and the sale will offer discounts on everything from back-to-school goods to kids items and more. The event runs from Sept. 2-6 and Etsy app users will get first dibs because the sale will go live on the app on Sept. 2 and on the Etsy website on Sept. 3.

Canvas Backpack



$34.27





DSW

DSW has two big sales coming up. During their end-of-season sandal sale, from August 26 through August 29, you can find sandals starting at $14.99. Then, their 30th birthday celebration from September 5 through September 6 will offer up to 30% off select brands and doorbusters and VIP offers.

Crocs Brooklyn Wedge Sandal



$54.99





Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering tons of sales this Labor Day weekend, from 9/1 through 9/6. Get up to 40% off select comforters, quilts and duvet covers; 15% off Casper mattresses ; up to 40 percent of select bath towels; up to 50% off kitchen appliances; and more.

Casper Element 10



$715.50





Allswell

Everyone can use a better night’s sleep, so make that happen with a new comfy mattress or bedding from Allswell . August 19 through September 8, score 15% off mattresses and 25% off everything else using code LABORDAY2021.

Allswell Mattress



$375.00+





Old Navy

You can shop the pre-Labor Day sale from August 20 through September 2, where you can get up to 50% off storewide. Also, Old Navy now carries sizes 0-28 for all of their styles in-stores and the plus-size items aren’t more expensive, so there’s never been a better time to shop.

High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Crop Leggings for Women (XS-4X)



$36.99





Tempur-Pedic

If you’re in need of a new mattress, Labor Day is the time to snag a great deal. Mattresses are one of the most deeply discounted items during the holiday weekend and Tempur-Pedic is running a sale that could save you up to $700 on select adjustable mattress sets.

TEMPUR-Adapt®



$2099.00





Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan, the online furniture and mattress outlet, is offering at least 10-15 percent off everything and special financing during their Labor Day sale, which has already begun. It’s the perfect time to buy a new sofa before fall snuggle season begins!

Marisa Chenille Sofa



$1259.95





Brooklyn Bedding

During Brooklyn Bedding’s early Labor Day Sale they’re offering 25% off sitewide until August 26 using code LABORDAY25. The discount applies to everything — even bedding accessories like sheets, blankets and pillows!

Tencel Sheets



$104.25





Lowe’s

Lowe’s has lots of deals running now across just about every department. Patio furniture seems to be one of the most discounted areas this year but you can also get big discounts on appliances and more.

allen + roth Sheldon 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions



$748.50





California Design Den

Amazon’s #1 selling cotton bedding brand, California Design Den, is offering 15% off their Bamboo Sheet Set, 400 Thread Count 6 Piece Sheet Set , 500 Thread Count Shee,t Set and 800 Thread Count Sheet Set from Monday August 30 to Monday September 6. All of their products, even the packaging they come in, are eco-friendy and biodegradable, which is always a good thing.

California Design Den 400-Thread-Count Queen Size Sheet Set



$62.99





Dormify

It’s the best time of year to shop for new dorm room furnishings, from linens to wall hangings and more. Enjoy 20% off during Dormify’s Labor Day sale , from 9/3 through 9/7, using code BYESUMMER.

Dormify Twin/Twin XL Powered Tufted Headboard



$199





Nest Bedding

Mattress shopping can be a huge pain, but it doesn’t need to be. During Nest Bedding’s Labor Day Sale, August 17 through September 30, they’ll be offering up to $300 select mattresses , and 10% off all bedding, furniture, and accessories sitewide. Ordering online is always the move.

Nest Bedding Love & Sleep



$699.00





Don’t forget to bookmark this page because we’ll continue to update it as soon as new deals roll out!

Before you go, check out our gallery below: