The Labor Day Deals You Can't Afford to Miss—From Ulta Beauty to Bed Bath & Beyond

By Kenzie Mastroe and Justina Huddleston
 3 days ago

I have a bittersweet relationship with Labor Day sales . Part of me hates when the holiday rolls around because it’s the unofficial end of summer (my favorite season), but the bargain shopper in me loves a good deal and Labor Day is full of them. This year, tons of retailers are offering bigger and better discounts and they’re rolling them out sooner than ever, and they’re mostly online. You can find killer deals on everything from electronics to home furnishings and cookware for unbelievable prices if you know where to look.

To help you strategize your Labor Day sales plan of attack, we’ve combed through all of the best deals that are available to shop right now (and included some previews of sales to come!) and compiled a list of the best ones to shop.

Coco & Eve

The internet-famous haircare brand is offering up to 50% off haircare kits right now. You can snag this kit filled with their famous hair masque, a tangle tamer, hair wrap and a drawstring bag.


Haircare Kit

$45.90



Sign Up

Gap

Fall is officially around the corner, which means it’s time to pull out your jeans again. But there’s a good chance you may want to refresh your stash, and Gap’s Labor Day sales will help you do that for a fraction of the cost. Right now, Gap has quite a few can’t-miss deals going on. First, you can get 40 percent off select sale items when you use code DEAL at checkout. You can also get 50 percent off the rest of GAP’s sale styles and 10% off regular items.


Sky High Rise Distressed Vintage Slim Jeans with Washwell™

$55



Sign Up

Dermaflash

Kaley Cuoco and Taraji P. Henson agree — the secret to smooth skin is a little facial hair removal tool known as the Dermaflash. Both celebs use this tool ahead of red carpets and for Labor day, you cans core one of these devices for 25% off with code YOUGLOW.


Dermaflash

$199



Sign Up

QVC

If you haven’t checked out QVC ’s deals, you’re seriously missing out. This Labor Day weekend, they’ve got a bunch of can’t-miss steals on everything from beauty to home items and more. You’ll want to snag this Shark hand vacuum that’s perfect for tight spaces and even your car.


Hand Vacuum

$64.99



Sign Up

Ulta Beauty

The retailer’s coveted 21 Days of Beauty sale is happening right now to help you get your long weekend started right. New deals on favorite brands roll out each day and are gone the next, so make sure to check in every morning to see what goodies are up to 50 percent off (like this under-eye corrector from Smashbox!)


Under Eye Brightening Corrector

$16.50



Sign Up

Buffy

In need of some new bedding? You’re in luck because Buffy will be offering 35% off all orders! There’s not even any need to input a code! Just choose your favorites (like this Breeze comforter ) and head to checkout.


Buffy Breeze Comforter

$179



Sign Up

Chewy

Our favorite pet store’s Labor Day deals have already started! Chewy is offering up to 40% off pet favorites , $40 Off Embark Breed identification & Health Test and if you spend $49 on a prescription, you will get 20% off!


Embark DNA & Health Test

$149



Sign Up

DSW

During their end-of-season sandal sale, available now through September 1st, you can find sandals starting at $14.99 and you can save 40% when you use code TOPFLOPS.


Crocs Brooklyn Wedge Sandal


$54.99



Sign Up

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 80% off for their warehouse clearout event! You can save hundreds on everything from bath, bedding, kitchen, vacuums, home decor and more. Take a look at this robotic vacuum that’s $150 off right now!


iRobot Vacuum

$399.00



Sign Up

Sephora

One of our favorite beauty retailers, Sephora, is offering a whopping 50% off brands like Smashbox, TooFaced and more now through September 17. This best-selling Too Faced Brow Gel is only $12.50


Too Faced Brow Gel


$12.50



Sign Up

Old Navy

You can shop the Labor Day sale now through September 2, where you can find storewide savings. Also, Old Navy now carries sizes 0-28 for all of their styles in-stores and the plus-size items aren’t more expensive, so there’s never been a better time to shop.


High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Crop Leggings for Women (XS-4X)

$36.99



Sign Up

Tempur-Pedic

If you’re in need of a new mattress, Labor Day is the time to snag a great deal. Mattresses are one of the most deeply discounted items during the holiday weekend and Tempur-Pedic is running a sale that could save you up to $700 on select adjustable mattress sets.


TEMPUR-Adapt®

$2099.00



Sign Up

Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan, the online furniture and mattress outlet, is offering up to 40 percent off everything and special financing during their Labor Day sale, which has already begun. It’s the perfect time to buy a new sofa before fall snuggle season begins!


Marisa Chenille Sofa

$1259.95



Sign Up

Lowe’s

Lowe’s has lots of deals running now across just about every department. Patio furniture seems to be one of the most discounted areas this year but you can also get big discounts on appliances and more.


4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set

$349.50



Sign Up

California Design Den

Amazon’s #1 selling cotton bedding brand, California Design Den, is offering 15% off their Bamboo Sheet Set, 400 Thread Count 6 Piece Sheet Set , 500 Thread Count Shee,t Set and 800 Thread Count Sheet Set from Monday August 30 to Monday September 6. All of their products, even the packaging they come in, are eco-friendy and biodegradable, which is always a good thing.


California Design Den 400-Thread-Count Queen Size Sheet Set

$59.99



Sign Up

Dormify

It’s the best time of year to shop for new dorm room furnishings, from linens to wall hangings and more. Enjoy 25% off during Dormify’s Labor Day sale , from 9/3 through 9/7, using code LDW25.


Dormify Twin/Twin XL Powered Tufted Headboard

$199



Sign Up

Nest Bedding

Mattress shopping can be a huge pain, but it doesn’t need to be. During Nest Bedding’s Labor Day Sale, August 17 through September 30, they’ll be offering up to $300 select mattresses , and 10% off all bedding, furniture, and accessories sitewide. Ordering online is always the move.


Nest Bedding Love & Sleep

$1199.00



Sign Up

Don’t forget to bookmark this page because we’ll continue to update it as soon as new deals roll out!

