9 best dishwashers that take the load off household chores

Congrats! You’ve made the wise choice to break up with the kitchen sink and get a dishwasher instead. These helpful kitchen appliances vary in lots of ways, and you’d do well to decide on some key points before you buy one.

The first thing to consider is whether you will choose a freestanding, or integrated model? Freestanding dishwashers are usually placed without fixtures, under a kitchen counter or work surface. While, integrated models are designed to be built into a kitchen unit. You can also get slimline and table top dishwashers , both of which can be great space-savers.

A major selling point will be based on how much kitchenware you would like the appliance to be able to clean in one go. A dishwasher with 12 “place settings” could wash all the kitchenware from 12 meals for one, or all the kitchenware from three meals for four people. The larger your household, the more place settings you would want to wash.

Energy efficiency is also an important consideration, both for the planet and your budget. You can gauge how eco-friendly your dishwasher is by looking at an appliance’s energy rating, which is given as a letter from A to G. We recommend opting for ones with a grade B or C (very good), as following a change to the energy rating system in early 2021, an A-grade is rarely awarded at this moment in time.

How we tested

These dishwashers were tested with a variety of washing loads, in-keeping with their advertised place settings capacity. The machines were assessed on their dishwashing performance, distinctive features and specifications. Here are our top picks.

The best dishwashers for 2022 are:

Best overall – Bosch serie 6 SMS6EDI02G: £669, Ao.com

– Bosch serie 6 SMS6EDI02G: £669, Ao.com Best for versatilit y – Samsung DW60M5050FW full-size dishwasher, White: £349.99, Currys.co.uk

y – Samsung DW60M5050FW full-size dishwasher, White: £349.99, Currys.co.uk Best for use on kitchen counters – Zanussi ZDM17301WA table top dishwasher: £299, Ao.com

– Zanussi ZDM17301WA table top dishwasher: £299, Ao.com Best for retro design – Smeg DF13FAB3CR standard dishwasher, cream: £999, Theappliancedepot.co.uk

– Smeg DF13FAB3CR standard dishwasher, cream: £999, Theappliancedepot.co.uk Best space-saver – Indesit DSFE1B10SUK slimline dishwasher, silver: £249.99, Argos.co.uk

– Indesit DSFE1B10SUK slimline dishwasher, silver: £249.99, Argos.co.uk Best for large households – Hisense HS661C60WUK standard dishwasher, white: £428.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Hisense HS661C60WUK standard dishwasher, white: £428.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk Best energy-efficient model – Smeg DI323BL fully integrated standard dishwasher, black: £719, Ao.com

– Smeg DI323BL fully integrated standard dishwasher, black: £719, Ao.com Best value – Hotpoint HIC3B19C integrated dishwasher: £299.97 Appliancesdirect.co.uk

– Hotpoint HIC3B19C integrated dishwasher: £299.97 Appliancesdirect.co.uk Best for subtle integration – Samsung DW50R4060BB fully integrated slimline dishwasher: £499, Amazon.co.uk

Bosch serie 6 SMS6EDI02G

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

Place settings: 13

13 Energy rating: C

C Type: Freestanding

Combining a host of innovative features with great reliability, the Bosch Serie 6 SMS6EDI02G is a dishwasher to please just about every user. We loved the machine’s extra clean zone, an area inside the dishwasher with a higher concentration of water jets, great for cleaning off stubborn dirt. And the speedperfect+ feature, which senses the dishwasher’s load and adjusts the wash settings accordingly, was a stroke of genius. Thanks to its WiFi connectivity, this dishwasher can be operated via an app on your smartphone, wherever you are too.

Buy now £669.00, Ao.com

Samsung DW60M5050FW full-size dishwasher

Best: For versatility

Rating: 9/10

Place settings: 13

13 Energy rating: F

F Type: Freestanding

Boasting bounteous wash settings and adjustable shelving, the Samsung DW60M5050FW is one of the most versatile dishwashers we’ve encountered. We were particularly impressed with this machine’s height-adjustable shelves and fold-down prongs, which make it possible to fit just about any dishwasher-safe item inside the machine. If you like to use oversized dinner plates or platters, this dishwasher could be the one for you.

Another highlight of this machine is the beautiful, light-blue LED display interface – although having said that, it may take users a little while to work out the meanings of all the symbols shown.

Buy now £349.99, Currys.co.uk

Zanussi ZDM17301WA table top dishwasher

Best: For use on kitchen counters

Rating: 8/10

Place settings: 6

6 Energy rating: F

F Type: Tabletop (freestanding)

Neat, sleek and highly effective, the Zanussi ZDM17301WA is our favourite table top dishwasher. We were particularly impressed with its minimalistic design and snazzy digital display – considering these appliances tend to be kept in highly visible places, aesthetics are important here.

In terms of dishwashing performance, it’s effective and impressively versatile. And the 20-minute quick wash mode comes in handy when a few items need cleaning fast. However, tabletop dishwashers do have some common disadvantages, and this Zanussi model is no exception. In particular, bear in mind that this dishwasher is not especially energy-efficient, and it can only wash six place settings at once – fine if you live alone, but large families might want to opt for something bigger.

Read more about this table top dishwasher in our round-up of the best

Buy now £299.00, Ao.com

Smeg DF13FAB3CR standard dishwasher, cream

Best: For retro design

Rating: 9.5/10

Place settings: 13

13 Energy rating: D

D Type: Freestanding

Smeg has done the unthinkable here, and made a dishwasher that is genuinely lovely to look at. The DF13FAB3CR borrows design elements of Smeg’s classic, mid-century fridges, from its beautifully curved edges to its smart, metallic details. If retro style is your thing, then this is surely your dream dishwasher.

Of course, it can’t just sit around looking pretty all day. It also does a solid job of washing the dishes, with features including a residual drying system and a 27-minute quick wash mode to make the user’s life easier. The only potential sticking point is the price.

Buy now £999.00, Theappliancedepot.co.uk

Indesit DSFE1B10SUK slimline dishwasher, silver

Best: Space-saver

Rating: 9/10

Place settings: 10

10 Energy rating: F

F Type: Slimline freestanding

If you’re looking for a dishwasher that won’t gobble up too much valuable space in your kitchen, the Indesit DSFE1B10SUK would be a great choice. Measuring just 45cm across, this appliance is only three-quarters the width of a standard dishwasher.

Considering its narrow design, this can handle an impressive amount of kitchenware in a single wash, with enough space for 10 place settings. What’s more, the dishwasher cleans effectively and quietly. Our only criticism would be that with a duration of 40 minutes, this machine’s “quick wash” isn’t all that speedy.

Buy now £249.99, Argos.co.uk

Hisense HS661C60WUK standard dishwasher, white

Best: For large households

Rating: 9.5/10

Place settings: 16

16 Energy rating: C

C Type: Freestanding

Here’s a truly excellent freestanding option from Hisense. The HS661C60WUK is one of the most energy-efficient dishwashers you can buy in 2021, with a high-tech motor, eco wash programme and auto-dry functionality all contributing to the savings.

The best news from a practical standpoint is that it can wash an extraordinary amount of kitchenware at once, with capacity for loads of up to 16 place settings. If you have a big, hungry household, or if you have a penchant for hosting lavish feasts, this dishwasher would be our recommendation to you.

Buy now £428.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Smeg DI323BL fully integrated standard dishwasher, black

Best: Energy-efficient model

Rating: 9.5/10

Place settings: 13

13 Energy rating: B

B Type: Integrated

Smeg shows there’s more to its design DNA than retro glamour with this utterly contemporary, high-tech integrated dishwasher. The DI323BL is designed to be built into a kitchen unit, using the fixing kit included. Open the door – whichever one you choose to add – and you’ll be greeted with a beautifully clear control interface, which you can use to access a variety of handy settings including eco and quick washes. Most impressive of all is the DI323BL’s energy efficiency. With an energy rating of B, this is one of the most efficient integrated dishwashers around.

Buy now £719.00, Ao.com

Hotpoint HIC3B19C integrated dishwasher

Best: Value

Rating: 9/10

Place settings: 13

13 Energy rating: F

F Type: Integrated

You really don’t have to break the bank in order to get a quality integrated dishwasher. Consider the Hotpoint HIC3B19C. This high-performing appliance offers a great choice of settings, user-friendly controls, and superb cleaning performance, all for less than half the price of some of the other dishwashers we’ve tested.

The one major downside to the HIC3B19C is its energy efficiency rating: a lowly F grade. However, there is much to be said for a dishwasher that brings many of the benefits of a high-end dishwasher at an affordable price.

Buy now £299.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Samsung DW50R4060BB fully integrated slimline dishwasher

Best: For subtle integration

Rating: 9.5/10

Place settings: 9

9 Energy rating: E

E Type: Slimline integrated

This could be just the dishwasher to solve your kitchen layout conundrum. A slimline integrated dishwasher, it’s been designed to be built into a 45cm-wide kitchen unit. Fixed to a custom door matching the rest of your kitchen, this dishwasher can blend seamlessly into its surroundings.

In terms of dishwashing performance, highlights include automatic load sensing and water adjustment, and very quiet performance, with a noise level of just 44dB. Just be conscious that this dishwasher’s capacity of nine place settings might make it a little too small for larger households.

Buy now £499.00, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Dishwashers

Thanks to its superb, innovative features and excellent core dishwashing performance, we’re naming the Bosch serie 6 SMS6EDI02G our best buy. This appliance scores highly on just about every criterion, from energy efficiency to user-friendliness.

