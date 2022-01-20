ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

9 best dishwashers that take the load off household chores

By Pete Wise
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGLIG_0WkL8NBM00

Congrats! You’ve made the wise choice to break up with the kitchen sink and get a dishwasher instead. These helpful kitchen appliances vary in lots of ways, and you’d do well to decide on some key points before you buy one.

The first thing to consider is whether you will choose a freestanding, or integrated model? Freestanding dishwashers are usually placed without fixtures, under a kitchen counter or work surface. While, integrated models are designed to be built into a kitchen unit. You can also get slimline and table top dishwashers , both of which can be great space-savers.

A major selling point will be based on how much kitchenware you would like the appliance to be able to clean in one go. A dishwasher with 12 “place settings” could wash all the kitchenware from 12 meals for one, or all the kitchenware from three meals for four people. The larger your household, the more place settings you would want to wash.

Energy efficiency is also an important consideration, both for the planet and your budget. You can gauge how eco-friendly your dishwasher is by looking at an appliance’s energy rating, which is given as a letter from A to G. We recommend opting for ones with a grade B or C (very good), as following a change to the energy rating system in early 2021, an A-grade is rarely awarded at this moment in time.

How we tested

These dishwashers were tested with a variety of washing loads, in-keeping with their advertised place settings capacity. The machines were assessed on their dishwashing performance, distinctive features and specifications. Here are our top picks.

Read more:

The best dishwashers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Bosch serie 6 SMS6EDI02G: £669, Ao.com
  • Best for versatilit y – Samsung DW60M5050FW full-size dishwasher, White: £349.99, Currys.co.uk
  • Best for use on kitchen counters – Zanussi ZDM17301WA table top dishwasher: £299, Ao.com
  • Best for retro design – Smeg DF13FAB3CR standard dishwasher, cream: £999, Theappliancedepot.co.uk
  • Best space-saver – Indesit DSFE1B10SUK slimline dishwasher, silver: £249.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best for large households – Hisense HS661C60WUK standard dishwasher, white: £428.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk
  • Best energy-efficient model – Smeg DI323BL fully integrated standard dishwasher, black: £719, Ao.com
  • Best value – Hotpoint HIC3B19C integrated dishwasher: £299.97 Appliancesdirect.co.uk
  • Best for subtle integration – Samsung DW50R4060BB fully integrated slimline dishwasher: £499, Amazon.co.uk

Bosch serie 6 SMS6EDI02G

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmdHq_0WkL8NBM00

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

  • Place settings: 13
  • Energy rating: C
  • Type: Freestanding

Combining a host of innovative features with great reliability, the Bosch Serie 6 SMS6EDI02G is a dishwasher to please just about every user. We loved the machine’s extra clean zone, an area inside the dishwasher with a higher concentration of water jets, great for cleaning off stubborn dirt. And the speedperfect+ feature, which senses the dishwasher’s load and adjusts the wash settings accordingly, was a stroke of genius. Thanks to its WiFi connectivity, this dishwasher can be operated via an app on your smartphone, wherever you are too.

Buy now £669.00, Ao.com

Samsung DW60M5050FW full-size dishwasher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWQko_0WkL8NBM00

Best: For versatility

Rating: 9/10

  • Place settings: 13
  • Energy rating: F
  • Type: Freestanding

Boasting bounteous wash settings and adjustable shelving, the Samsung DW60M5050FW is one of the most versatile dishwashers we’ve encountered. We were particularly impressed with this machine’s height-adjustable shelves and fold-down prongs, which make it possible to fit just about any dishwasher-safe item inside the machine. If you like to use oversized dinner plates or platters, this dishwasher could be the one for you.

Another highlight of this machine is the beautiful, light-blue LED display interface – although having said that, it may take users a little while to work out the meanings of all the symbols shown.

Buy now £349.99, Currys.co.uk

Zanussi ZDM17301WA table top dishwasher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480Vmg_0WkL8NBM00

Best: For use on kitchen counters

Rating: 8/10

  • Place settings: 6
  • Energy rating: F
  • Type: Tabletop (freestanding)

Neat, sleek and highly effective, the Zanussi ZDM17301WA is our favourite table top dishwasher. We were particularly impressed with its minimalistic design and snazzy digital display – considering these appliances tend to be kept in highly visible places, aesthetics are important here.

In terms of dishwashing performance, it’s effective and impressively versatile. And the 20-minute quick wash mode comes in handy when a few items need cleaning fast. However, tabletop dishwashers do have some common disadvantages, and this Zanussi model is no exception. In particular, bear in mind that this dishwasher is not especially energy-efficient, and it can only wash six place settings at once – fine if you live alone, but large families might want to opt for something bigger.

Read more about this table top dishwasher in our round-up of the best

Buy now £299.00, Ao.com

Smeg DF13FAB3CR standard dishwasher, cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWzAY_0WkL8NBM00

Best: For retro design

Rating: 9.5/10

  • Place settings: 13
  • Energy rating: D
  • Type: Freestanding

Smeg has done the unthinkable here, and made a dishwasher that is genuinely lovely to look at. The DF13FAB3CR borrows design elements of Smeg’s classic, mid-century fridges, from its beautifully curved edges to its smart, metallic details. If retro style is your thing, then this is surely your dream dishwasher.

Of course, it can’t just sit around looking pretty all day. It also does a solid job of washing the dishes, with features including a residual drying system and a 27-minute quick wash mode to make the user’s life easier. The only potential sticking point is the price.

Buy now £999.00, Theappliancedepot.co.uk

Indesit DSFE1B10SUK slimline dishwasher, silver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xxU2_0WkL8NBM00

Best: Space-saver

Rating: 9/10

  • Place settings: 10
  • Energy rating: F
  • Type: Slimline freestanding

If you’re looking for a dishwasher that won’t gobble up too much valuable space in your kitchen, the Indesit DSFE1B10SUK would be a great choice. Measuring just 45cm across, this appliance is only three-quarters the width of a standard dishwasher.

Considering its narrow design, this can handle an impressive amount of kitchenware in a single wash, with enough space for 10 place settings. What’s more, the dishwasher cleans effectively and quietly. Our only criticism would be that with a duration of 40 minutes, this machine’s “quick wash” isn’t all that speedy.

Buy now £249.99, Argos.co.uk

Hisense HS661C60WUK standard dishwasher, white

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szejS_0WkL8NBM00

Best: For large households

Rating: 9.5/10

  • Place settings: 16
  • Energy rating: C
  • Type: Freestanding

Here’s a truly excellent freestanding option from Hisense. The HS661C60WUK is one of the most energy-efficient dishwashers you can buy in 2021, with a high-tech motor, eco wash programme and auto-dry functionality all contributing to the savings.

The best news from a practical standpoint is that it can wash an extraordinary amount of kitchenware at once, with capacity for loads of up to 16 place settings. If you have a big, hungry household, or if you have a penchant for hosting lavish feasts, this dishwasher would be our recommendation to you.

Buy now £428.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Smeg DI323BL fully integrated standard dishwasher, black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6SS_0WkL8NBM00

Best: Energy-efficient model

Rating: 9.5/10

  • Place settings: 13
  • Energy rating: B
  • Type: Integrated

Smeg shows there’s more to its design DNA than retro glamour with this utterly contemporary, high-tech integrated dishwasher. The DI323BL is designed to be built into a kitchen unit, using the fixing kit included. Open the door – whichever one you choose to add – and you’ll be greeted with a beautifully clear control interface, which you can use to access a variety of handy settings including eco and quick washes. Most impressive of all is the DI323BL’s energy efficiency. With an energy rating of B, this is one of the most efficient integrated dishwashers around.

Buy now £719.00, Ao.com

Hotpoint HIC3B19C integrated dishwasher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YguYz_0WkL8NBM00

Best: Value

Rating: 9/10

  • Place settings: 13
  • Energy rating: F
  • Type: Integrated

You really don’t have to break the bank in order to get a quality integrated dishwasher. Consider the Hotpoint HIC3B19C. This high-performing appliance offers a great choice of settings, user-friendly controls, and superb cleaning performance, all for less than half the price of some of the other dishwashers we’ve tested.

The one major downside to the HIC3B19C is its energy efficiency rating: a lowly F grade. However, there is much to be said for a dishwasher that brings many of the benefits of a high-end dishwasher at an affordable price.

Buy now £299.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Samsung DW50R4060BB fully integrated slimline dishwasher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7r7d_0WkL8NBM00

Best: For subtle integration

Rating: 9.5/10

  • Place settings: 9
  • Energy rating: E
  • Type: Slimline integrated

This could be just the dishwasher to solve your kitchen layout conundrum. A slimline integrated dishwasher, it’s been designed to be built into a 45cm-wide kitchen unit. Fixed to a custom door matching the rest of your kitchen, this dishwasher can blend seamlessly into its surroundings.

In terms of dishwashing performance, highlights include automatic load sensing and water adjustment, and very quiet performance, with a noise level of just 44dB. Just be conscious that this dishwasher’s capacity of nine place settings might make it a little too small for larger households.

Buy now £499.00, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Dishwashers

Thanks to its superb, innovative features and excellent core dishwashing performance, we’re naming the Bosch serie 6 SMS6EDI02G our best buy. This appliance scores highly on just about every criterion, from energy efficiency to user-friendliness.

NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
BGR.com

Buy a $59 cable modem that’ll make your cable company furious

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We show you how to buy a cable modem so you don't have to pay your cable company anymore. People are so sick and tired of how much cable companies have been charging for pay TV all these years. That's especially true when a huge chunk of that monthly expense shouldn't be your responsibility in the first place.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Warehouse: The secret discount section for returned items like Fitbits and Shark vacuums

There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.Don’t worry about being let...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Nectar flash sale 2022: Sleep easy with 40 per cent off any mattress plus a free protector

A mattress is one of the most important purchases you can make, considering we spend such a massive chunk of our lives in bed. So if yours is erring on the side of lumpy, it could be time to get an upgrade.While a quality mattress can be a ticket to restful sleep, getting a new one can be costly: but that’s where Nectar comes in.The award-winning brand has launched a huge flash sale that you’re not going to want to miss out on, with a whopping 40 per cent off all of its mattresses, including IndyBest’s top-rated memory foam offering...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Massive Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

We've just spotted fantastic Fire tablet deals at Amazon's latest sale, with the retailer offering up to 50% discounts on Amazon's best-selling tablets with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and...
TV SHOWS
SPY

For Just $45 You Can Buy an Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for Everyone in Your Family

The new year is offically here and there are so many amazing 2022 deals, it’s hard to keep up. There are huge savings on iPads, 4K Smart TVs, homewares, tax software, clothing, and more. In addition to these jaw-dropping deals, you can also get Fire HD 8 tablets for 50% off, reducing the price from $89.99 to $44.99. This is an insane deal given this tablet’s high-quality performance and list of capabilities. At $44.95, this Fire HD 8 tablet is certainly one of the best deals of the day, but you’ll have to act quickly because it’s unclear how long it...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Price Drop Alert: Get Apple AirPods for $99 Right Now on Amazon

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) With Wireless Charging Looking for the best AirPods deals for January 202? Each week SPY.com editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to make sure you’re always getting the best possible deals on AirPods. Last year Apple finally released a new generation of AirPods, and the 3rd Generation AirPods offer some serious...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is down to $600 in time for the Super Bowl

If you’re gearing up for your team’s playoff push, or are in search of some great 4K TV deals to pounce on in anticipation of a Super Bowl party, let us point you to one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’ll come across. The TCL 70-inch 4-Series 4K HDR Smart TV has been marked all the way down to only $600 at Best Buy today, a savings of $230 from its regular price of $830. Free shipping is included with purchase, and if you’re really looking to blow away your Super Bowl guests with a great experience, consider checking out some soundbar deals for audio options to pair with your new TCL 4K TV.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 just got surprising price cuts

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $189.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 Amazon had an incredible sale on Apple’s AirPods earlier this month. How good were the AirPods deals on Amazon, you ask? Every model including hot new AirPods Pro with MagSafe and AirPods Max were on sale at the lowest prices in months. In fact, Amazon’s AirPods Pro...
RETAIL
