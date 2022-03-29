ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannah Ferrier and More Pregnant Stars Slam Mom-Shamers Ahead of Babies’ Births

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

An early start. Hannah Ferrier , Cardi B and more pregnant stars were bashed by the parenting police before their babies even arrived.

The Below Deck alum found herself under fire in July 2020 after sharing an Instagram photo of herself drinking water from a wine glass . "In the USA, we don’t drink when pregnant,” one troll commented on the social media upload, while another wrote, "Hannah if you’re pregnant as we can see that you are, why are you drinking?”

The former Bravo personality replied, "That’s good for you. And def not unsafe to have sparkling water with fruit in a wine glass.” She added that her "body still needs fluids to survive — especially during pregnancy,” writing, "Might I suggest sparking water and fresh fruit as photographed?”

When Selling Sunset ’s Christine Quinn left a supportive comment, Ferrier responded, "I can’t wait until there’s wine in the glass again, although I haven’t really missed it at all.”

Later that same month, the Aussie clapped back at another Instagram hater who told her to “retire from yachting” to be a stay-at-home mom . "Just because I retire from yachting doesn’t mean I will be a full-time mother,” Ferrier replied. "Everyone is different and having a happy and fulfilled mother is a lot better for the child than having a mother who’s around 24/7.”

As for Cardi B, the rapper defended her baby shower in 2018. When one of her followers wrote, "All that money and the baby shower look like a bucket of CORN,” the Grammy winner clapped back.

"It was beautiful and we was happy,” the New York native wrote. "Your mom waited a whole nine months for you to be ugly and a bucket of disappointment.”

After her and Offset ’s daughter Kulture’s arrival , the “Bodak Yellow” rapper still received online hate. After buying the toddler a Birkin bag for her 2nd birthday in July 2020, Cardi wrote via Instagram: "If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid's having the same same, you know what I'm saying?" Cardi said on her Instagram Story. "It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s—t.”

Keep scrolling to see more pregnant stars responding to the parenting police over the years, from Katie Lee to Tori Roloff .

