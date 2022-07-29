ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
A Bachelorette success story ! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette.

After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall ’s season 21 of The Bachelor , the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as Abasolo, a Miami-based chiropractor, and Peter Kraus, a personal trainer from Wisconsin.

While Lindsay happily accepted Abasolo’s proposal during the August 2017 finale, she felt viewers didn’t see the whole story as her split from Kraus overshadowed the happy moment.

The Bachelor franchise does believe in happy endings — some people get an on-camera happy ending , some people get on off-camera happy ending, and some people get both,” she recalled in her Bachelorette season 14 finale blog for Us Weekly. “As for my happy ending, it was not demonstrated within the confines of your television screens, but I am living it every day in real life.”

Abasolo, for his part, penned a sweet letter to his future bride after the proposal aired, making it clear he wasn't worried about Kraus.

“Rachel ❤️ my love, my rock!! It's felt like forever, but the wait is finally over!!! 🙏🏼 No longer do I have to hide the fact that you are and always have been the one for me!” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “No longer do I have to keep secret how in love w you I truly am from the rest of the world! Hearing you say ‘yes’ on the top of that castle in Spain was the greatest moment of my life! I was optimistic about what could be prior to stepping out of that limo but never in my wildest dreams could I had foreseen us building such a strong foundation and deep bond in the last 6 months. Every single day literally gets better and better with you and reaffirms that God placed you in my path for a reason. We've gone through so much … the ups, the downs, the challenges … but in the end, what shines above all else is the deep love, loyalty, respect and admiration we have for each other and that's what will continue to carry us through into our future. I can't wait to start our new life together full of fun and adventure! I am so blessed and lucky to have you and I promise to cherish you forever! I love you baby! ❤️😍💍”

The twosome proved any remaining critics wrong when they got married in Mexico in August 2019. They subsequently jetted off on a honeymoon in Greece.

Scroll through for a closer look at the Bachelorette couple’s timeline:

