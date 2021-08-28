Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Lake St Clair Metropark Playground and Mini Golf

By LaGrou
Posted by 
Oakland County Moms
Oakland County Moms
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lake St Clair Metropark Playground and Mini Golf review, hours, and info for the HUGE playscape and the Shipwreck Lagoon Adventure Golf course at Lake St Clair Metropark. If you’re entering Lake St Clair Metropark from the main road, simply follow that road past the Nature Center (on the right), and into the main lot. The first thing you’ll likely see from the main lot is the large playground that welcomes you to the park.

www.oaklandcountymoms.com

Comments / 0

Oakland County Moms

Oakland County Moms

Rochester, MI
414
Followers
461
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Oakland County Moms is a community resource for families in Oakland County and Metro Detroit, MI. Events, news, reviews, contests, things to do, and much more.

 https://www.oaklandcountymoms.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Labor Day#Memorial Day#Kids 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
Related
Petsmetroparent.com

Dog Parks in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Dogs of all sizes love to be outdoors, but not everyone has a yard for them to play. However, there is a solution to this problem: These dog parks in metro Detroit and beyond are a perfect place for your fur baby to enjoy playtime, exercise and socialize. Some of...
Saint Clair, MIPosted by
Mike Kazsyck

Top things to do in St. Clair

ST. CLAIR, MI - Situated just 50 miles north of Detroit and overlooking the picturesque St. Clair River, St. Clair offers a plethora of entertainment options. Here is a roundup of activities to do if you happen to be in town.
Lake County, OHcleveland19.com

Fall is coming! Lake Metropark corn maze to open Sept. 1

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Fall is just around the corner. All the signs are there: coffee shops are advertising pumpkin spice, Labor Day sales flyers are circulating, and the corn maze is opening at Lake Metroparks Farmpark. The maze will be open Sept. 1 through Oct. 19, 9 a.m....
Middleburg Heights, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

New Metroparks Engle Road Connector enhances Lake to Lake Trail access

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – A scenic new Engle Road Connector in Middleburg Heights now provides greater access to the Cleveland Metroparks Lake to Lake Trail. Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman and Mayor Matt Castelli officially opened the multipurpose trail, which is adjacent to Engle Road Sled Riding Hill, at a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 25. Many local nature lovers, city officials and Metroparks staff members also were on hand to celebrate the new amenity.
Golfbendmagazine.com

A Weekend on the McKenzie River and at Tokatee Golf Club

The intoxicating combination of the McKenzie River and the Willamette National Forest is extraordinarily otherworldly. This sensory playground where rustic solitude meets outdoor adventure is conveniently located halfway between Eugene and Sisters on Highway 126, approximately fifty miles from each direction. With twigs snapping underfoot as my husband and I...
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Spend The Night Glamping In A New Covered Wagon At Westgate River Ranch Resort In Florida

Did you know that nestled in the heart of River Ranch, Florida, near the Kissimmee River, there is an actual dude ranch and a Western-themed resort?! Westgate River Ranch Resort in Florida is the ultimate playscape for families looking to get away for a few nights. This authentic dude ranch has so much to offer in terms of accommodations, activities, and food! But what’s more, is that the ranch just recently opened up Luxe Conestoga wagon accommodations that are an out-of-this-world treat.
Marquette, MIUPMATTERS

Bike park now open at Marquette Mountain Resort

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Mountain Resort now offers a new lift-access riding option for mountain biking enthusiasts. Bikers are able to hook their bike to a chair lift and ascend to seven different trails ranging in moderate to extremely difficult. The resort also offers specialty Enduo Comp 29ers bikes available for guests to rent and test out to explore new techniques and challenge yourself. Guests may reserve bike rentals on marquettemountain.com.
TravelPosted by
Only In North Carolina

Historic Yates Mill County Park Is A Little-Known Park In North Carolina That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

Setting aside some of your leisurely time for a day trip soon? Why not scoot over to the capital city and clock some moments inside a 172-acre nature park and wildlife refuge that features a fully operable grist mill built in 1756? It’s the only one of its kind in the area and a gem […] The post Historic Yates Mill County Park Is A Little-Known Park In North Carolina That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

On golden river

Recreating on the water in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Thursday evening meant basking in the golden glow of the setting sun. High temperatures and smoky skies continued Friday and are predicted for the weekend.
Saint Clair Shores, MIMacomb Daily

Hot night for cool cars in St. Clair Shores

Ryan Gertner had a front-row seat to the classic car show in St. Clair Shores on Wednesday. In fact, he couldn’t get any closer without being in the actual street. The Rochester Hills resident who is the official photographer for the Woodward Tri Five Cruisers car club positioned himself facing southbound traffic on Harper Avenue at 10 Mile Road to capture his shots.
Kirtland, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake Metroparks set to open Wild About Nature art show

The public is invited to experience the art of wildlife in a variety of shapes, sizes and species in Wild About Nature, Lake Metroparks’ 2021 fall art show at Penitentiary Glen Reservation. This multimedia show features works by local artists, from paintings to jewelry to digital art, watercolor and more....
Travellonelyplanet.com

Top 8 parks to escape the bustle in Minneapolis

The flora and fauna of Minneapolis’ parks merge well with the city’s grid, enticing many to take a mind-clearing pause from the urban buzz. Woodsy patches backed by the skyline and riverside spots that seem made for picnicking are not to be missed on a visit to Minneapolis. Minneapolis has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy