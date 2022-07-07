Best Alexa devices 2022

We've researched, tested, and reviewed dozens, if not hundreds of devices and compiled the following list of what we consider the best Alexa devices. With so many options to choose from; starting with the little Echo Dot, up to the Echo Show 15 with its massive 15.6-inch display — it can be tough to sort through it all.

If you don't already have an Echo smart speaker, we recommend you pick up the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) to get started. It sounds great and comes in at a reasonable price. But if you already have an Echo and want to see what else is available, well, we've got you covered there too.

Best Amazon Alexa smart speaker

Dimensions: 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2 inches, 2.14 pounds | Colors: Charcoal, Glacier White, Twilight Blue | Processor: AZ1 Neural Edge | Speakers: 3-inch woofer, dual front-firing 0.8-inch tweeters | Dolby Support: Dolby Processing | Amazon Music Support: HD (16-bit audio, average bitrate of 850 kbps | Room Calibration: Yes, automatically adapts to room size | Bluetooth: A2DP, AVRCP and BLE Mesh | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 / 5 GHz) | Line in-out: 3.5 mm line in/out | Pair Multiple for Stereo Sound: Yes | Voice Assistant Support: Built-in Alexa | Mic on indicator: LED ring around the base | Smart home tech: Zigbee smart home hub, Sidewalk Bridge | Smart TV compatibility: Pairs with newest Fire TV devices for audio output | Low power mode: Yes

New spherical design Better sound architecture and Zigbee home hub Can pair with another Echo or Fire TV for stereo sound Amazon brought back our favorite Twilight Blue color! No screen or video calling Expensive compared to its smaller siblings

The original Amazon Echo that debuted in late 2014 gave us our first introduction to Alexa, and we've been hooked ever since. What started as a stark, black tube has evolved over three generations to a softer, gentler-looking Alexa vessel and has spawned an entire line of other Echo devices.

This "regular" Echo (4th Gen) is the best of the series yet. During our testing of the product, we found that it boasts an improved sound architecture over the first three generations, one that is borrowed from the more expensive Echo Studio , as well as the same Zigbee home hub integration of its larger cousin. As with several other Echo devices, you can connect two of these to create a stereo pairing, or you can connect it with your Fire TV for enhanced audio to go with your visual content.

We were convinced after our time spent with the Echo (4th Gen) that it's the best Alexa speaker to buy if you want great sound but don't want to spend an arm and a leg. If you don't care as much about the sound and want to save a few bucks, you could get one of the Echo Dot varieties, or if you really care about sound, go for the aforementioned Echo Studio. The Echo does not have a camera or screen, which is great for those with privacy concerns, but it does diminish its overall utility a bit. Even still, this is our pick for the everyday Echo for most.

Best Amazon Alexa smart screen

Display: 8.0-inch with 1280x800 resolution | Processor: MediaTek MT 8183, 8-core | Front Camera: 13MP | Speakers: 2 x 2-inches @ 10W per channel | Dimensions: 7.9 x 5.4 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 36.6 oz | Privacy Controls: Built-in camera shutter and microphone mute button | Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/acBluetooth A2DP | Colors: Glacier White and Charcoal

Great size for screen Same 13MP video camera as on Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Sleek design Privacy-focused camera shutter and mute switch Weak speaker without Dolby processing Only two color options

We reviewed the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) and loved it — it is now one of our favorite smart home devices of the past few years and is our current pick as the best Alexa device with a screen. It shares the design cues of the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and borrowed some of the best features from the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) , like an all-new 13MP front-facing camera that can zoom and pan to keep you in the frame.

On its 8-inch screen, this Echo Show boasts the same 800p resolution as the larger Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). It also features the privacy-focused controls debuted on the first Echo Show 5, including a physical camera shutter and mute switch. Unfortunately, the Echo Show devices are still only available in Charcoal or Sandstone, not in the fun Twilight Blue or PRODUCT (RED) colors seen in the recent Echo and Dot speakers, but we think the design still looks nice. Plus, if you get an optional stand , you can change the angle/position of your Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) as you wish.

While the Echo Show 8 (2nd) is a great device for managing your smart home devices, watching videos, or even Amazon Prime content, it isn't the best speaker Amazon makes. Don't get us wrong — it sounds pretty good — but there is no Dolby processing built-in, and the speaker sort of fires backward. All-in-all though, we love this device for managing our smart home life with Alexa!

Echo Sub speaker

Best add-on speaker

Dimensions: 8.0 x 8.3 inches | Weight: 9.3 lbs | Audio: 4L sealed chamber with 6-inch (152 mm) downward-firing woofer, 100W Class D amplifier | Low Frequency Response: 30Hz (-6dB) | Crossover Frequency: 50 Hz - 200 Hz adaptive low-pass filter | Wi-Fi: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz)

Significantly improves low-end audio Connects wirelessly Works in a 2.1 configuration Can't work as a standalone speaker Only pairs with second-generation devices and newer

While the Amazon Echo speakers have improved overall sound throughout the years, one area that still lacks is the low-end audio spectrum. That's to be expected when using something like an Echo Dot, which sounds pretty good given the size of the speaker, but even on the larger Echo devices, the bass is still not a standout feature. This is where the Echo Sub comes into play.

This wireless subwoofer produces 100W of bass from a 6-inch downward-firing speaker. Though the Echo Sub cannot be used as a standalone speaker, it's easily paired with up to two of the same Echo devices — nearly all options are second-generation and newer. Adding the subwoofer to your Echo speakers is easy and is done so wirelessly.

By connecting the Echo Sub with two other Echo speakers, like the standard Echo, you get a great 2.1 channel audio configuration. You can pick up the Echo Sub on its own if you already have some Echo devices to pair it with, if not, Amazon offers speaker bundles to get you started. So if you enjoy the audio from your Echo speakers now, just imagine how good they'll sound once you fill out more of the soundstage with some bass from the Echo Sub.

Best Amazon Alexa streaming stick device

Dimensions: 3.4 x 1.2 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 1.1 ounces | Processor: Quad-core 1.7 GHz | Storage: 8 GB internal | Wi-Fi: Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO), 802.11a/b/g/n/ac | Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy | Voice support: Amazon Alexa via Voice Remote | Ports: HDMI output, micro-USB for power only | Audio support: HDMI audio passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos). | Video content formats supported: HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, Vp9 | Output resolution supported: 1080p and 720p up to 60 fps

Super affordable Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Full HD quality screen Access to Dolby Atmos Audio Alexa Voice Remote cannot control TV Dolby Atmos Audio through HDMI pass-through No 4K UHD video

Amazon offers several paths to its Fire TV experience, from the best Fire TV Edition TVs made by Insignia and Toshiba to the set-top Fire TV Cube. But none of those options are as popular or affordable as the best Fire TV Sticks . And the new Fire TV Stick Lite might be the most appealing yet.

All three Fire TV sticks are great options at $50 or less, but possibly what we liked best about the $19 Fire TV Stick Lite during our review is that it gives you 90% of what the other sticks do at a fraction of the price. You still get access to full HD video and even Dolby Atmos Audio (via HDMI pass-through), and you get a handy Alexa Voice Remote to control your viewing experience and smart home. The only downside to this device is that the remote cannot control your TV as the other Fire TV Sticks can.

Best Amazon Alexa tablet

Dimensions: 8.0 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches (202 mm x 137 mm x 9.7 mm) | Weight: 12.5 ounces | Colors: Black, Plum, Twilight Blue, White | Cameras: 2MP front and rear | Wireless Charging: No | Display: 8 inches HD | Resolution: 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) | Storage: 32/64GBExpandable up to 1TB | Processor: Quad-core 2.0 GHz | RAM: 2GB

Sweet spot of screen size and portability Full HD screen Best-in-class family controls Great battery life Multi-user support Expandable storage up to 1TB Doesn't ship with Google apps Doesn't have all the features of HD 8 Plus

We can't say enough good things about the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet. Now on its 10th version, this media consumption device continues to hit that sweet spot of affordability, durability, and family friendly-ness. During our review of the tablet, we noted that at a great price, you get a hands-free digital voice assistant (Alexa), an HD screen, front and rear-facing cameras, expandable storage, and an easy onramp to all of the great content in the Amazon ecosystem.

We think the most underrated features of this device are its battery life and flexible storage options. This tablet will last you 12 hours on a single charge, which is amazing for long flights or drives. You can also feel confident purchasing the base model with only 32GB of storage because then you can pick up additional microSD cards on the cheap and expand storage up to 1TB.

While it is true that this device doesn't run Google Apps straight out of the box, even the least savvy can follow the relatively simple instructions to add these after purchase. So while the Fire HD 8 remains our top pick for most buyers, those who want to be on the bleeding edge of technology may want to opt for the Fire HD 8 Plus along with its wireless charging dock , which will get you wireless charging and more RAM for faster performance.

Best Amazon Alexa wireless earbuds

Earbuds Dimensions: 20.0 x 19.1 x 19.1 mm (without ear tip or wing tip) | Earbuds Weight: 5.7 grams (without ear tip or wing tip) | Case Dimensions: 66.8 x 28.6 x 39.1 mm | Case Weight: 44.4 grams (47.6 grams for wireless charging case) | Wifi or data connection: Echo Buds use a wifi or mobile data connection and the Alexa app for connectivity and other features. | Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0 Hands-Free Profile (HFP) | Processors: Realtek RTL8763C | Speakers: 5.7 mm dynamic driver | Microphones: 3 per earbud: 2 external beamforming microphones + 1 internal microphone | IPX rating (water resistance): IPX4 (earbuds only) | Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, touch, hall (case)

Affordable truly wireless earbuds Great hands-free Alexa support ANC and Passthrough modes Wireless charging case available Can map Google Assistant or Siri to touch controls Battery on buds could be better EQ settings are somewhat limited

It seems like every technology company has its own version of wireless earbuds these days. However, if you want a pair of buds that give you hands-free access to Alexa, there is really only one option — the Amazon Echo Buds.

In addition to easy Alexa access (which works well, by the way), the Echo Buds just sound good. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and a customizable Passthrough mode that allows you to let noise in from the outside world instead of taking the buds out of your ears. During our review period, we found that both features are great, and changing the state is as easy as double-tapping the buds. You can also adjust the way it sounds in the app. Amazon also built in a way for you to easily invoke Google Assistant or Siri with just a tap, so you have the best of both worlds when it comes to smart assistants on the go. A new update in late 2020 also brought run workout tracking to the Echo Buds.

As we mentioned in our Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review , these second-generation buds improved on the minor flaws of the first-generation in virtually every way. For example, they come with an available wireless charging case, which can charge via USB-C cable, and the buds are lighter, more comfortable, and sound better than ever.

Best Amazon Alexa car device

Dimensions: 4.61 x 3.15 x 2.68 inches | Weight: 6.17 ounces | Mounting Options: Dashboard Mount, Window Mount | Charging Input: 9V/1.67A, 5V/2A | Car Charger Output: USB-A 5V/2.1A, USB-C 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A | Wireless Charging: 10W for Android, 7.5W for iPhone | Auto-Sense Mounting: ✔ | Charging Port: USB-C | Voice Assistant Support: Alexa built-in (requires the Alexa app installed on your smartphone)

Secure mounting solution for your smartphone 10W Qi wireless charging Can pivot phone to landscape mode Auto Sense Mounting lets you insert and remove your phone with one hand Hands-free Alexa assistance on the go Pricey

Apple has CarPlay, and Google has Android Auto, but Amazon hasn't really had a successful strategy to get Alexa into your car yet. Yes, it has Alexa Auto partnerships with some car manufacturers like Audi and Ford, but that hasn't seen as much adoption compared to its competition. So how can you get Alexa in your car? Unfortunately, Amazon's answer was slow in coming. It resulted in the Echo Auto , which received a lukewarm reception when it finally rolled out a year after being announced. Thankfully, other third parties like Garmin, Anker/Roav, and iOttie have stepped in to fill the gap.

We tested the iOttie Aivo Connect, which came out in late 2020, and discovered that it is an ingenious accessory for your smartphone. It is a phone mount that securely sticks to your dash or windshield with a sticky pad, and it has a unique Auto Sense Mounting system that uses an IR sensor to open and close around your device. If your phone is capable of wireless charging, the Aivo Connect can power it with 10W Qi wireless charging. Best of all, once you install the iOttie app and connect it to your Amazon account, you can ask Alexa for directions, set reminders, or play music and games while driving — all hands-free. It may not be quite as robust as Android Auto, but it's more straightforward to use in some respects.

Best Amazon Alexa wearable

Echo Frames Dimensions: 54 x 18 x 145 mm | Case Dimensions: 162 x 63 x 48 mm | Echo Frames Weight: 34 grams | Case Weight: 173 grams | Material: Eyewear grade TR-90, carbon fiber, and titanium | Data Connection: Echo Frames uses the Alexa app on your smartphone and data plan or wifi for connectivity | Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0, Hands-Free Profile (HFP) | Speakers: 4 microspeakers (2 in each temple) beamforming audio to a user's ear | Microphones: 2 beamforming microphones | Water Resistance: IPX4: splash-resistant for water and sweat | Sensors: Capacitive touch sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer | Privacy features: Wake word technology, streaming indicators, double press action button to disconnect the mics, view and delete your voice recordings, and more.

Easy, hands-free Alexa access Improved battery life over Day 1 Editions Comes in three stylish colors Enhanced software features Sunglass and blue-light filter lens options Also supports Google Assistant and Siri One of the most expensive Echo devices Style may not be to everyone's taste No wireless charging

From modest beginnings in Amazon's Day 1 Editions program, the Echo Frames (2nd Gen) graduated from a niche, enthusiast product to a device that will bring Alexa to the masses. So if you've been waiting for a device to take Alexa out of the house and into the broader world, these just might be the glasses for you!

We found during our review of the second-generation Echo Frames that Amazon had improved battery life and software enhancements like Auto Volume, VIP Filter, and Auto-Off. While they share the same design as the first-generation frames, they come in three stylish colors: Classic Black, Horizon Blue, and Modern Tortoise. Shortly after their release, Amazon added the option to purchase the Echo Frames (2nd Gen) with built-in UV sunglass lenses or blue-light filtering lenses.

Our reviewer found the experience of open-air audio to be preferable for hours of listening than in-ear buds in terms of comfort, but they also allow for a better perception of the outside world. However, the biggest downside with these smart glasses is the proprietary charger and lack of wireless charging.

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller

Best Amazon Alexa gaming device

Dimensions: 156.4 x 107.6 x 58.5 mm | Weight: 235.5 grams without batteries, 281.5 grams with batteries | Color: Black | Wifi connectivity: Cloud Direct gameplay on Luna Controller supports dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks | Bluetooth connectivity: Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 | USB-C port: For wired gameplay on Windows PC and Mac using USB-C cable (sold separately) | Inputs: 12 buttons: home, action, menu, microphone, X, Y, A, B, LT, LB, RT, RB, one direction pad: up, down, left, right, two thumbsticks: left and right (offset) | Haptics: Vibration motors for tactile feedback during gameplay | Display: LED to display controller connectivity status, low battery indicator, and software updates | Audio: 3.5 mm stereo audio output for headset | Alexa: Press and ask Alexa to launch games and more on Fire TV | Compatability: Works on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire Tablet, iPhone, iPad, and select Android phone via Cloud Direct. Does not work with gaming consoles.

Affordable Push-button Alexa access Low latency Cannot use as a TV remote Ergonomics are not as good as Xbox or other console controllers

During our hands-on with Luna , we found that Amazon's new cloud gaming service, which has had a relatively quiet initial launch, is something to definitely check out. It can be played across various devices, from PCs and Macs to the best Android phones , to Amazon's own Fire TV devices. However, it cannot be used with other gaming consoles like the PS5 or Xbox, and is strange that the controller can't act as a TV remote.

Naturally, Amazon was keen to introduce its own Luna controller, which at first glance looks like many of the more popular gaming console controllers out there. Regardless of the style, it is one of the more comfortable controllers that we've reviewed.

Aside from working seamlessly with the Luna service with particularly low latency, what makes this controller special is that you can use Alexa at the press of a button when playing on Fire TV. You can also ask the voice assistant to launch your favorite game titles, control smart home devices like lighting, or answer questions and trivia.

Philips Hue Lighting Starter Kit

Best smart light with Amazon Alexa

Dimensions: ‎2.4 x 2.4 x 4.3 inches | Weight: .704 ounces | Bulb Shape: A19 | Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, Zigbee | Wattage equvalent: 60W | Color : ‎White Ambiance (Warm-white to Cool-white)

Affordable entry into Philips Hue ecosystem Can connect with up to 80 other Hue devices Features Bluetooth connectivity Ultra-bright light Requires a separate hub to work with Alexa No color options Might get a little too bright for some spaces

One of the first products most people get when setting up a smart home is a smart light. These are often affordable, easy to assemble (simply screw in a bulb), and have an immediate and noticeable impact. Plus, adding lights to Alexa is a snap. There are tons of options available when considering a smart lighting solution, but we think one of the best Alexa-controlled light bulbs is the Philips Hue A21 1,600 Lumen bulb.

These smart light bulbs are compatible with the entire range of Philips Hue products and can be controlled by Alexa so long as you set them up with a Hue bridge hub. The best Alexa routines include a good collection of smart lights, so we recommend picking up several of these for different rooms and creating lighting groups and smart lighting routines with the Alexa app. You can even set up Alexa Guard routines to have your lights turn on or off automatically when you tell Alexa that you are leaving the house.

These bulbs bring the Hue lighting experience to your Alexa home for a reasonable price, but they do only operate in shades of white. If you want more color in your setup, you'll want to check out some of the other best Philips Hue lights . While the need for a dedicated hub to connect the lights is required, we have found that it helps in maintaining a solid connection to the bulbs.

Best Amazon Alexa home security camera

Dimensions: 2.36 x 2.36 x 3.82 inches | Video: 1080p HD, Live View, Night Vision | Field of view: 130° diagonal, 110° horizontal, 57° vertical | Audio: Two-way talk with noise cancellation | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connection @ 2.4 GHz | Operating conditions: -5°F to 122°F (-20°C to 50°C), Weather Resistant | Available colors: White, Black | Motion Activated Alerts : ✔

Can be used indoors and outdoors Available in wired or battery versions Available in black or white Comes with night vision A lot of control over how you use it Wired version may require professional installation Subscription required to access recordings Almost twice the price of Ring's indoor-only model

Before Amazon purchased Ring several years ago, the Ring video doorbells, cameras, and lights worked well with Alexa. Now that the company is a legitimate part of the Amazon ecosystem, we found while reviewing the camera that the integration is better than ever. If you're looking to pick up a smart camera (or multiple cameras) to protect and monitor your property, you can't go wrong with the Ring Stick Up Cam .

The Stick Up Cam was updated in late 2019 and had several configurations to choose from. You can get a wired or battery-powered version, and whichever option you pick can be converted to the other after the fact. The cam can be used indoors or outdoors and is easy to install either way. It's also available in two colors: a standard white and a striking black.

Most home security cameras offer a subscription plan to access and store video recordings, and with Ring, this is no different. While being one of the more reasonably-priced plans in the home security market, it is still an additional expense that you'll need to consider. Also, if all you want is an indoor camera, Ring offers a version that only works inside, but that is almost half the price of the Stick Up Cam. Whichever version you go with you will be getting one of the best wireless security cameras and you can easily ask Alexa to show you your camera feed on your Echo Show, Fire Tablet, or Fire TV device so that you'll always be connected to your smart home.

Best Amazon Alexa video doorbell

Dimensions: 5.1 x 2.4 x 1.1 inches | Video: 1080 HD Live Video, Live View, Night Vision. Video quality for the color Pre-Roll feature is less than 1080p. | Field of view: Field of view 160° horizontal, 84° vertical | Motion detection: Motion detection Advanced Motion Detection with Customizable Motion Zones | Audio: Two-way audio with noise cancellation. Pre-Roll does not include audio. | Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n wifi connection @ 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Operating conditions: -5°F to 120°F (-20°C to 50°C). Weather Resistant - when hardwired, the device allows charging in the range of 32°F to 113°F (0° to 45°C), otherwise charging is disabled. | Available colors: Satin Nickel

Records color pre-roll video Advanced Motion Detection Can power with a battery or wired connection Uses infrared night vision Interchangeable faceplates Works on 2.4 GHz and 5.0Ghz Wi-Fi Wired version may require professional installation Subscription required to access recordings

The original Ring Video Doorbell was a sensation in smart home protection and convenience. The popular security device is now on its fourth generation with the Ring Video Doorbell 4 . The Ring Video Doorbell 4 maintains its HD quality video recording but adds, what became one of our favorite features during our review —color pre-roll, which allows it to record up to six seconds of video before an actual event is detected. This version also offers automatic quick replies, acting like an answering machine or personal assistant for your front door. This feature works even without a subscription plan and includes a half-dozen or so "canned" responses.

Speaking of personal assistants, The Ring Video Doorbell 4 lets you ask Alexa to "show me who's at the door," which is perfect for when you're not at home. You can also carry on a conversation with your guests through Alexa, no matter where you are.

Also, similar to the Ring Stick Up Cam, you will need to subscribe to Ring's subscription service if you want to keep or access old video footage, so keep that extra expense in mind when considering this doorbell. What you get with this device is added security, peace of mind, and a way to monitor your home with Alexa's assistance.

ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium

Best Amazon Alexa smart thermostat

Dimensions: ‎4.09 x 2.9 x 4.09 inches | Weight: ‎1.37 pounds | Display: 4 in. full-color LCD touchscreen | Colors: Black front, white backing | Sensors: Temperature, Humidity, Occupancy (Radar), Proximity (Radar) | Compatibility: Works with most 24VAC HVAC equipment, including conventional furnaces and air conditioners (2H/2C), heat pumps (2H/2C + 2 stage AUX heat), boilers, and PTACs or fan coil units with up to three fan speeds. One wire accessory support for humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and ventilators (HRV/ERV) | HVAC accessory support: Control a one-wire HVAC accessory device like a humidifier, dehumidifier, or ventilator.Note: Self-powered accessories will require an additional 24V isolation relay. | Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n @ 2.4GHz, 802.11 a/n/ac @ 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0

Alexa and Siri are built-in Can work as an Alexa node Faster processor than the previous generation Far-field voice recognition Separate room sensor included Pricey Room sensors can cost extra

While the best smart thermostat list is not as extensive as other smart products, some heavy hitters exist in this space. One of our favorite smart thermostats, and the best with Alexa, is the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium with Voice Control.

Not only do you get smart features like a touch display and the ability to create schedules and routines with ease, but you get Alexa and Siri built-in. Of course, there's nothing cooler than seeing Alexa's blue LEDs light up on that black circle on your wall whenever you make a request. It reminds us of HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey (only not as creepy).

Having that built-in Alexa integration helps control the ecobee, but it's also useful in managing your smart home in general. For example, perhaps your thermostat is in a place where you can't put an Echo (a hallway) or where you may not want one (an office or dining room). Well, this device has you covered! Plus with the new radar sensor, we found in our testing that the thermostat does a better job knowing when people are home and when they aren't.

This ecobee also comes paired with a smart sensor to help you better manage the temperature in rooms that may not have the same exposure as the base unit, and you can purchase additional sensors to put around your home. The company claims that its smart sensors and intelligent thermostat can help you reduce your heating and cooling costs by up to 23% per year, so while this thermostat is pricey, it's cost-effective.

The biggest drawback to this thermostat is that it's a little pricey compared to other smart thermostats on the market. However, considering it's basically a wall-mounted Echo and smart appliance, we think it's worthy of your consideration.

Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

Best Amazon Alexa Wi-Fi mesh router

Dimensions: 3.9 x 3.8 x 2.4 inches | Coverage: Covers up to 5,000 square feet | Supported speeds: Up to 500 Mbps. | Wi-Fi connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 dual-band concurrent 2:2 (802.11ax) | Wired connectivity: Two auto-sensing gigabit Ethernet ports for WAN and/or LAN connectivity | Speed rating: AX1800 | Smart home connectivity: Works with Alexa, Amazon Frustration Free Setup, 802.15.4 radio (Zigbee, Thread), Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0. | Network security and services: rofiles, WPA3 (eero Labs feature), WPA2, TLS v1.2+, VPN passthrough, IPv6, NAT, UPnP, port forwarding, DHCP, static IP, and cloud connectivity

Great app with easy setup Up to 5,000 square feet of coverage with up to 500 Mbps speeds Family profiles and system reports Built-in Zigbee smart home hub Eero Secure benefits Only one open Ethernet port on the base router Requires a subscription for some advanced features

Big homes need more than a standard Wi-Fi setup, and this is where a mesh network like Eero comes into play. Mesh routers help spread out your Wi-Fi signal to the parts of the home that need it most, which can make a big difference if your TV is on the other side of the house from your router or if you're sharing your bandwidth with other family members.

The latest offerings from Eero feature welcome enhancements to make them faster and more secure and are among the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers around. They also include a built-in Zigbee smart home hub to help connect your disparate smart home devices. Eero also announced a Pro version of its Wi-Fi 6 mesh system that you might want to consider if you need even faster coverage, but for most, the standard setup should be more than sufficient.

I recently purchased this Eero mesh three-pack because I experienced several dead or low-bandwidth spots in my 2,300-square-foot home, even with fiber internet. Connecting the Eero base unit to my fiber box was super easy, and in minutes I had the other units set up around the home. Now, I'm getting better Wi-Fi speeds than I ever did before (over 900 Mbps), and I have virtually no issues or complaints from family members who are working or watching Netflix.

Eero devices already allow you to monitor and control device usage, test your network, and share your Wi-Fi password. Still, you can subscribe to Eero Secure or Eero Secure+ if you are so inclined. These plans offer additional security and network monitoring features and include add-ons for 1Password, encrypt.me, and Malwarebytes (in the plus version).

The integration with Alexa enables Eero owners to control different aspects of their home network, including opening and closing guest networks and providing threat scans and ad-blocking. The Eero units are available individually or in multi-packs.

Best Amazon Alexa smartwatch

Dimensions : 4.38 x 3.25 x 1.25 inches | Weight : 2.6 ounces | Strap Length: 9.5 inches | Fits Wrist Circumference : 6.1 - 8.6 inches | Display Size : .95 inches | Display : AMOLED color screen at 282 ppi | Connectivity: Bluetooth LE 5.0 | Water Resistance : 5ATM, 164 feet for 10 minutes | Battery : 120MAh, 10 days of normal use

Up to two weeks battery life Control smart home devices from your wrist Customizable AMOLED display Alexa built-in Changing bands can be a pain Not great for social competitions or fitness app integrations Only has one sport mode: running App needs to be running in the background for smart features to work

Talking about the best Android smartwatches seems to be all the rage these days, with the popularity of devices like the Apple Watch, Samsung's fantastic Galaxy watches, and fitness-focused products like Fitbits and Garmins. Yet not everyone wants or can afford a big, fancy smartwatch; some prefer something lighter, like one of the best fitness trackers . During our review, we found that for those folks, there is the Wyze Band .

Wyze is a relatively young company that produces insanely cheap yet excellent smart home devices. Its Wyze Cam, Cam Pan, and Cam Outdoor are three of our absolute favorites and top several of our smart device roundups, and the company's s mart bulb is one of the best you can buy for the price.

However, the lack of experience in the fitness band realm shows in some of the usability aspects. Such as changing out the band to a different size, not offering any kind of social or group challenges, only offering a single sport mode, and more. But these aren't necessarily major issues, just things to be aware of.

It was initially a bit of a shock that Wyze dropped this smart fitness band on us — but after our review, it turned out to as a great surprise! For less than $35, you get a very comfortable and stylish wearable with a full color, customizable AMOLED display. An app is included that lets you control other Wyze smart home gadgets with a tap of the wrist. What's more, you can also summon Alexa for information or ask her to perform tasks, just as you would from an Echo device or other more expensive wearable, like the Fitbit Versa 2.

Alexa gadgets galore

There are dozens of devices with Alexa built-in, and literally, thousands that work with the smart voice assistant. We've done our best to comb through all the options to share our favorites with you so that you can make the best purchase decisions when it comes to setting up your smart home with Alexa, whether that is a small and mighty smart speaker like the Echo Dot or the big-screen experience of the Echo Show 15 — there's something for everyone.

If you don't have an Echo already, we recommend starting with the Echo (4th Gen) , as it offers an outstanding balance of sound, functionality, and affordability. You can use it to control other smart home and Alexa-compatible devices with just your voice and can pair two of them together to get a stereo sound system or connect them to your Fire TV for an even better Disney+ binging session.

Now you know our favorite Alexa devices, so hop online now and pick some of these gadgets up for your household!

