A Lot Has Changed! See Kelly Ripa, Cindy Crawford and More Stars’ Famous Families Then and Now

Wow, does time fly! After taking a look at some of the sweetest celebrity family photos from stars like Kelly Ripa, Cindy Crawford, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more, it’s easy to see that a lot has changed from back then compared to now.

As the world watched these famous families grow up in the Hollywood spotlight, fans have come to know and adore their kids. But even though these celeb parents are giving their children a lavish life, moms and dads like the Live With Kelly and Ryan star are teaching their kiddos the importance of being grateful.

“The older [our kids] get, I think the more they realize how fortunate they’ve been all of their lives,” Kelly told Us Weekly of her three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos. “I think the more involved in community service they are, the more the realization [of being privileged] sort of hits home.”

Even though Kelly is one of Hollywood’s most accomplished stars, you wouldn’t be able to tell by how humble and down-to-earth the duo raised their brood to be. “[Kelly and Mark] are extremely proud of how their children turned out,” a source close to the pair once told Hollywood Life.

“They aren’t your typical celebrity kids,” the insider added. “[Michael, Lola and Joaquin] are not spoiled kids. They are grounded, well-mannered, normal kids who don’t see themselves as celebrities because their parents have raised them as normal as possible.”

Catherine and her husband, Michael Douglas, also take pride in raising their kids to be appreciative and modest individuals. The Mask of Zorro actress, who shares son Dylan and daughter Carys with the Basic Instinct star, once explained why they have no qualms about keeping their family private while their kids were growing up.

“We’ve kind of shielded them away, but they’re incredibly mature for their tender years,” Catherine explained to ET in November 2018. “They get it, and that’s just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky. They’ve kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan. The teenagers here in Manhattan, there’s a maturity that comes too quick I think.”

Famous or not, these stars couldn’t feel luckier to have their families!

