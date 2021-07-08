Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

A Lot Has Changed! See Kelly Ripa, Cindy Crawford and More Stars’ Famous Families Then and Now

By Kelly Braun
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2Pvj_0Wj2zmiM00

Wow, does time fly! After taking a look at some of the sweetest celebrity family photos from stars like Kelly Ripa, Cindy Crawford, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more, it’s easy to see that a lot has changed from back then compared to now.

As the world watched these famous families grow up in the Hollywood spotlight, fans have come to know and adore their kids. But even though these celeb parents are giving their children a lavish life, moms and dads like the Live With Kelly and Ryan star are teaching their kiddos the importance of being grateful.

“The older [our kids] get, I think the more they realize how fortunate they’ve been all of their lives,” Kelly told Us Weekly of her three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos. “I think the more involved in community service they are, the more the realization [of being privileged] sort of hits home.”

Even though Kelly is one of Hollywood’s most accomplished stars, you wouldn’t be able to tell by how humble and down-to-earth the duo raised their brood to be. “[Kelly and Mark] are extremely proud of how their children turned out,” a source close to the pair once told Hollywood Life.

“They aren’t your typical celebrity kids,” the insider added. “[Michael, Lola and Joaquin] are not spoiled kids. They are grounded, well-mannered, normal kids who don’t see themselves as celebrities because their parents have raised them as normal as possible.”

Catherine and her husband, Michael Douglas, also take pride in raising their kids to be appreciative and modest individuals. The Mask of Zorro actress, who shares son Dylan and daughter Carys with the Basic Instinct star, once explained why they have no qualms about keeping their family private while their kids were growing up.

“We’ve kind of shielded them away, but they’re incredibly mature for their tender years,” Catherine explained to ET in November 2018. “They get it, and that’s just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky. They’ve kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan. The teenagers here in Manhattan, there’s a maturity that comes too quick I think.”

Famous or not, these stars couldn’t feel luckier to have their families!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kelly, Catherine and more celebs and their kids then and now.

Comments / 0

Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

14K+
Followers
822
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Consuelos
Person
Ryan
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
Person
Kelly Ripa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Hollywood Life#Basic Instinct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Is All Grown Up And Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom

Following the careers of celebrities, it’s hard not to pick up on any family resemblances between them and their children. Examples include Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber…and most recently, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas. For some time now, fans of the Zorro actress couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between the teen and her mother – bother her parents, actually. Carys is the youngest daughter of Michael Douglas.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ice-T's Wife Coco Austin Twins With Daughter in 4th of July Photos

Ice-T and Coco Austin are celebrating July 4 with their 5-year-old daughter Chanel in style! The Ice Loves Coco star and her daughter twinned in matching red, white and blue dresses for the holiday, posing for adorable pictures shared to Austin's Instagram Sunday. "We're always looking for an excuse to match," the model captioned the photoshoot on social media.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Michael Strahan's relationship with ex-wife Jean and twin daughters

Michael Strahan's ex-wife Jean Strahan made headlines over the weekend following her arrest in New York. The Good Morning America star married Jean on 18 July 1999 and their divorced was finalised in 2006. During their marriage, the pair were often pictured at public events together. Michael and Jean share...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Stars Who Have Had Rainbow Babies

The following article includes mentions of pregnancy loss and other sensitive topics. Experiencing pregnancy loss can be heartbreaking. But what can help begin the process of healing and create hope for the future is the possibility of having another baby. While you could never replace the child that was a part of your life for however long they were with you, some are able to keep a place in their hearts for the child (or children) they've lost while also making room for a new member of the family. This little one is sometimes called a rainbow baby.
MusicAOL Corp

Goldie Hawn, 75, is ‘forever young’ in playful beach video

Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts wows in stunning beach selfie to mark joyous wedding news

Julia Roberts marked a joyous family occasion by sharing a rare photo with her husband Danny Moder – and her fans were delighted!. The Pretty Women star and her cinematographer beau celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary over the Fourth of July weekend. To commemorate their special day, both Julia and...
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Barbra Streisand, James Brolin ‘Drifting Apart’ In Marriage?

Are James Brolin and Barbra Streisand breaking up? One report says her reclusive ways are going to break the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are too different to co-exist. She prefers to stay inside, while he craves socializing. A source says, “It’s true they were stuck together during the lockdown and made the most of it, but since LA opened up again, James has been making up for lost time socially.”
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Julia Roberts' Husband Celebrates Their Son's 14th Birthday by Unveiling His Rare Video

Danny Moder, who also shares 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus with the 'Wonder' actress, takes to his Instagram account to share a video of Henry skateboarding. AceShowbiz - Julia Roberts' husband had a special treat for his fans to mark their son's latest milestone. To celebrate Henry's 14th birthday, Danny Moder took to social media to share a rare video of the teenager skateboarding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy