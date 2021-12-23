ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best portable monitors in 2022

By Tom May
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best portable monitors allow you to add a second display to your laptop or notebook, even when you're travelling. Whether you want to work on a design project while you're on the move, present work to a client or simply watch TV, a compact, light portable monitor is the perfect...

www.creativebloq.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Dell Monitors#Photography#Design#Tech
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Cheap TV deals from Amazon starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV deal before the holidays, Amazon has you covered with a slew of Fire TVs from brands like Insignia and Toshiba, starting at just $119. While Amazon's TV deals won't ship in time for Christmas, today's offers are the lowest prices we've ever seen, and some discounts beat what we saw during Black Friday.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5) 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available in time for the holidays. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to...
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

iPad mini vs iPad Air: which should you buy?

An iPad is an indispensable tool for so many creatives thanks to its portability. You can draw, paint, render, design, and more on the go without being tied down to a desktop computer. If the ultra-expensive iPad Pro feels like overkill, there are two Apple tablets you should consider: The 2020 iPad Air and the new iPad mini, which brought its design and features right up to date.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

This MagSafe battery pack on Amazon costs so much less than Apple’s

Apple released its new MagSafe Battery Pack last month for the iPhone 12 series. It’s so cool! It attaches to any of Apple’s iPhone 12 models using the nifty magnetic MagSafe system. Slap it on anytime you need a quick charge, and then pop it back off when you’re good to go! The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is cool indeed. But it suffers from the same problem that affects so many other Apple accessories. You guessed it: this option is very expensive. $99 is a lot to spend on any smartphone accessory, let alone one with a capacity of 2920...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Comparing the 12 Best Portable Photo Printers from Polaroid, Fujifilm Instax, Canon and Kodak

The best portable phone photo printers help bring the digital world into the physical realm. They’re the perfect bridge between the Polaroids of the 20th Century and the Portrait Mode of the 21st. Back in the year 2000, Kodak announced a surprising statistic to the world — an estimated 80 billion photos were taken that year. That seemed like a lot of photos at the time, but now that the average person has traded in DSLRs and pocket cameras for smartphones, consumers now capture more than 1.3 trillion photos annually, per The New York Times. Yet even as the raw number...
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The best Surface Pro 7 and 7 plus deals: cheap Surface Pro 7 tablets

The Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro 7 Plus (or 7+) are great hybrid tablets for heavy workloads, with the 7 being a popular choice for digital creatives in particular. And with the recent release of the Surface Pro 8, now is a great time to shop around for decent discounts on the 7 and 7 Plus – and we've put all the best deals down below.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

4 Best HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC

HDMI 2.1 monitors are quite pricey and not for everyone, but if you own an Xbox Series X or PS5 console, they might be worth considering them. The Gigabyte M28U is the best bang-for-buck HDMI2.1 monitor right now, trading blows with the other monitors. The Acer Nitro XV282K is a pretty display to look at thanks to its IPS panel that provides excellent viewing angles and great colors. The LG 27GP9501 is the first to feature VESA Display’s VESA-HDR 600-HDMI-drive certification.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Dell XPS 13 review (9310)

Thin and compact it may be, but the Dell XPS 13 9310 is proving itself a worthy addition to its line and a capable laptop for creative workflows… as long as you’re not doing anything too complex. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. It can feel, sometimes, like the new Dell...
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy