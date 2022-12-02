The Best Duck Boots for Men Will Never Go Out of Style

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

When wet and cold weather arrives, every guy needs a pair of functional and waterproof boots with top-notch insulation. And for over 100 years, one pair of boots in particular has been the go-to winter boots for millions of men and women. Duck boots, also affectionately known as Bean boots, were invented in 1912 when L.L. Bean himself grew weary of the discomfort he experienced after hunting trips that left him with freezing, damp feet.

And lo, the iconic L.L. Bean Duck Boot was born. Since 1912, these boots have been handmade in Brunswick, Maine, by L.L. Bean, and they often sell out before the winter is over. Even after 100 years, these boots still feature the triple stitching that makes them so good at keeping moisture away from your feet. In recent years, these boots have become particularly popular, part of the trend in menswear toward dad-style clothing, bags, and shoes (you can thank dad-core for the white sneaker trend , too). You can still buy the original duck boots at L.L. Bean , but similar styles are available from other top retailers. They’re a pretty unconventional-looking shoe, but given that they’ve been around for over a century, they’re a certified classic.

If you’re looking for the best men’s duck boots available today, we’ve included a range of duck boot dupes below, but you should start by checking out the original. These are the men’s snow boots that started it all:

The Original L.L.Bean Boot

When a company keeps a design the same for 110 years, you know they did something right. The original L.L.Bean duck boots have been hand-made in Maine since 1912, and they have a well-earned reputation for keeping your feet warm, dry and comfortable all winter long. While some of the best men’s boots can cost $300-$500, classic bean boots are reasonably priced at just $149.

Why Do People Love Duck Boots So Much?

The term “duck boots” is thrown around loosely today and may include many types of rain-proof footwear that don’t always align with the original design of L.L.Bean duck boots. For those of us who love the classic design, the duck boots you want are made with rubber soles, a leather upper, quality insulation, and long rope laces. And while iconic fashion staples like this go in and out of fashion over the years, the best duck boots are certified cool right now.

Partly, that’s because all types of dad-style shoes , hats and clothing are popular right now, but duck boots are also super practical if you live in a cold, wet region. Duck boots keep your feet well-protected from the elements and are built to remain functional and reliable in icy, slushy and freezing cold conditions. Thanks to the lace-up style that mimics an ice skate, duck boots can be tightened to keep even the smallest spec of snow from hitting the top of your socks. The leather-and-lace upper design limits the usual bulk of winter boots, so not only does it more closely resemble a regular shoe, but you’ll also be more in control of your stride.

In addition to LL Bean’s Bean boots, Sperry is one of the top brands making duck boots for men and women. Sperry duck boots are available in a wider range of colors than LL Bean’s, so they’re a good option if you want a more modern style (or want something more affordable). In addition to Sperry, other great brands, including designer labels like Thom Browne and Diemme and outdoorsy brands like UGG and Sorel, also make modern duck boots.

Don’t take duck boot shopping lightly and wind up with a pair that will make you look and feel like a quack. We’ve rounded up the best duck boots so that you can take home the perfect pair. Check out the best duck boots for men below.

L.L. Bean Shearling-Lined Bean Boots

This updated version of the classic Bean boot features a warm shearling lining, dark earth leather and laces, and the classic rubber bottom. The full-grain leather fiends off frosty intrusions, while the chain-tread bottom will keep you firmly planted on the ground despite slippery conditions. Handcrafted in Maine, the all-weather performance of these duck boots is unbeatable.

Duck Boot Sizing Tip: Bean boots only come in whole sizes, and the size you order depends on whether you’ll be wearing heavyweight boot socks or not. With heavyweight socks, shoppers with whole sizes should order their normal size; half-size shoppers should order one size down. For lightweight socks, whole sizes should order one size down, while half sizes should order 1.5 sizes down.

L.L. Bean Shearling-Lined Bean Boots

L.L.Bean Shearling-Lined Bean Boots

Men’s Saltwater Nylon Duck Boot

LL Bean may have originated the style, but Sperry duck boots have some of the best variety. These duck boots have a leather camo upper with a tonal rubber outer for a more contemporary take. The orange laces add to the tactical, military-inspired look of these boots. The microfleece lining keeps you comfortable and warm.

Sperry Saltwater Nylon Duck Boots

$49.99 at Sperry $109.95 55% off

Todd Snyder x L.L.Bean Rubber Moc in Olive

Todd Snyder is one of the SPY team’s favorite designers, and he has collaborated with L.L.Bean several times in the past to create modern spins on some of the most iconic L.L.Bean fits. These rubber moccasin-style duck boots feature a handsome olive leather trim and vibrant orange rubber sole. If you love the look of classic duck boots but don’t have to worry about freezing temperatures and snow, these could be your new pair of winter slip-ons. (These shoes are also available in traditional brown leather via Zappos .)

L.L.Bean Rubber Moc in Olive

$99.00 at Todd Snyder

Sorel Cheyanne II Snow Boot

Sorel is a name everyone should know as soon as temperatures drop. Why? This brand has mastered snow-ready boots. For real. Just look at the Cheyanne II snow boots and see what we mean. These boots are tremendously handsome and can keep your feet toasty in temperatures as low as -25°F. And, yeah, they’ll also keep your feet as dry as possible. In addition, you can expect real traction to ensure that if you’re walking on slippery sidewalks, you won’t ever take a tumble.

Sorel Cheyanne II Snow Boot

Price: $155.00 $92.98 at Sorel

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duck Boot Sneakers

MOST COVETED

Nike’s sought-after spin on duck boots are hard to find in stock right now, with only select sizes available. While we’re personally partial to the brown-on-black colorway, these shoes are also available in a newly released black colorway via Nike SNKRS . These sneaker boots are practical and stylish, and they combine the greatest features of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and the best duck boots for an unforgettable pair of kicks. If you find them in your size, smash that order button.

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duck Boots

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duck Boots

Lands’ End Insulated Flannel Lined Chelsea Duck Boots

Merging the classic duck boot design with the more modern, elevated Chelsea boot is the handsome-looking Chelsea duck boot from Lands’ End. Who would have thought these two styles could coexist so perfectly? Not us. They’re a timeless look made with a fine leather upper, capable of dressing up or down. Lands’ End and L.L.Bean have a lot in common, so it’s no surprise that some of the best duck boots alternatives come from this brand.

Lands' End Insulated Flannel Lined Chelsea Duck Boots

$119.95 at Land's End

UGG Emmett Duck Boot

No matter what’s going on, the UGG Emmett Duck Boots will keep you cozy on the coldest of days. But you shouldn’t be surprised — they’re UGGs. These duck boots are perfect for romping around the outdoor portion of the resort on your next ski trip, and they’re durable enough to keep feet warm and dry on the trails, too. If you’re only looking for men’s boots for freezing temperatures, you’ve found the pair to snag. Literally, these rugged boots can hold their own in temperatures as low as -25 degrees. Available in two colors, these waterproof and insulated duck boots will keep you looking quite handsome.

UGG Emmett Duck Boot

$140.00 at UGG

Men’s Cold Bay Duck Boot w/ Thinsulate

If you want a pair of duck boots but don’t want L.L.Bean, the Cold Bay Duck Boots from Sperry are quite the reliable option. Not only are these some of the best-looking duck boots on this list, but they use a smart 200-gram Thinsulate insulation to ensure your feet stay warm and dry no matter where you’re walking. Water never saw it coming. Each boot is bottomed off with Wave-Siping for traction, ensuring you won’t slip in the slickest circumstances.

Men’s Cold Bay Duck Boot w/ Thinsulate™

Price: $129.95 at Sperry

Men's Cold Bay Duck Boot w/ Thinsulate

Polo Ralph Lauren Oslo Low Waterproof Boot

These lace-up boots have a buckle across the top and panels across the top and heel, making for a pretty aggressive-looking boot. In short, they won’t be for everyone. But if you want a rugged boot with water resistance, Ralph Lauren has you covered. These boots have uppers made from waxed suede, meaning you won’t have the usual cold-weather worries you get with a pair of suede shoes.

Polo Ralph Lauren Duck Boot

$149.00 at Ralph Lauren

Thom Browne Longwing Duck Lace-Up Boots

While most of us aren’t looking to sport any designer shoes while stomping around in the winter snow, some of us are. You do you! And while we wouldn’t personally drop $1,200 on these designer duck boots, they’re too stylish not to include. The drool-worthy Thom Browne Longwing Duck Lace-Up Boots come in a few different styles, and they all bring high fashion to the classic duck boot design. They’re exceptionally crafted from smoothed leather to be durable and good-looking, and they’re sure to earn you compliments and envious stares all winter long.

Thom Browne Black Longwing Duck Boots

$1190.00 at SSense

Thom Browne Shearling Lined Duck Boots

$1,390.00 at Thom Browne

Converse Gray Utility Hi Explore Sneakers

Converse has long been known for making classic sneakers, but lately, the brand has been stepping out of its comfort zone and experimenting with unique materials and silhouettes. Take these high-top sneakers, which are unlike anything else we’ve seen. They have textured paneling on the toes, nodding to duck boots and Converse’s Chuck Taylor sneakers. The shoes have an insulated, waterproof lining. Remember that these shoes fit more like sneakers than boots.

Converse Explorer Sneakers

$160.00 at SSense

Diemme Balbi Light Grey Suede

If you’re a fan of duck boots, then Diemme is absolutely a brand you need on your radar. The Italian brand makes elevated takes on duck boots, including this style, which marries a suede Chelsea boot upper with a rugged rubber vamp. The tonal style makes for a more modern take on the duck boot.

Diemme Balbi Boots

$390.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Wolverine Heritage Duck Boots

If you’re wearing your duck boots to work, these duck boot-style work boots from Wolverine make for the perfect companion. The rugged soles provide excellent traction to avoid slipping on water or oil, and they boots have a closed rounded toe. Like the original duck boots, they feature a lace-up front panel and leather uppers.

Wolverine Heritage Duck Boots

$97.50 at Zappos $130.00 25% off

Frequently Asked Questions About Duck Boots

L.L.Bean’s famous duck boots are some of the most famous shoes in the world. Below, we answer some frequently asked questions about these iconic boots. To learn more about the history of these boots, visit L.L.Bean for more information.

What are duck boots?

Duck boots, also known as “bean boots” or “Maine hunting shoes”, are a style of work boots created in 1912 by L.L.Bean, the founder of the company of the same name. Bean wanted to create hunting boots that could keep his feet warm and dry while hunting in the Maine wilderness during the winter, and classic duck boots are lace-up style boots with durable rubber sole and a leather upper. Even 110 years later, L.L.Bean duck boots are still made by hand in Maine.



Because of the popularity of L.L.Bean duck boots, the term “duck boots” can also refer to any style of winter shoe with a rubber bottom and leather upper.

Are duck boots good for snow?

Yes, duck boots are excellent winter boots. They combine the best aspects of work boots and leather boots, and they’re also lighter than traditional winter snow boots. However, thanks to the durable rubber sole and a triple-stitch lining, they will keep your feet dry and warm even in freezing cold and snow.

Will duck boots keep you warm?

Duck boots can withstand snowy conditions, but if you want extra warmth, you can buy flannel or shearling-lined duck boots from L.L.Bean.

Who makes the best duck boots alternatives?

While we believe L.L.Bean is the best brand making duck boots, you can find worthy alternatives from Land’s End and Sperry. For sneaker versions of duck boots, try Nike’s Lunar Force 1 sneakers. For designer footwear, Thom Browne has some elevated designer duck boots for men and women.

What are the best duck boots?

We believe the best duck boots are the original L.L.Bean version, which are virtually unchanged after 110 years. For added warmth, we recommend buying the shearling-lined duck boots, also from L.L.Bean.