ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

The Best Duck Boots for Men Will Never Go Out of Style

By Dana Baardsen, Tyler Schoeber and Jonathan Zavaleta
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0V4w_0WiNXeZT00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

When wet and cold weather arrives, every guy needs a pair of functional and waterproof boots with top-notch insulation. And for over 100 years, one pair of boots in particular has been the go-to winter boots for millions of men and women. Duck boots, also affectionately known as Bean boots, were invented in 1912 when L.L. Bean himself grew weary of the discomfort he experienced after hunting trips that left him with freezing, damp feet.

And lo, the iconic L.L. Bean Duck Boot was born. Since 1912, these boots have been handmade in Brunswick, Maine, by L.L. Bean, and they often sell out before the winter is over. Even after 100 years, these boots still feature the triple stitching that makes them so good at keeping moisture away from your feet. In recent years, these boots have become particularly popular, part of the trend in menswear toward dad-style clothing, bags, and shoes (you can thank dad-core for the white sneaker trend , too). You can still buy the original duck boots at L.L. Bean , but similar styles are available from other top retailers. They’re a pretty unconventional-looking shoe, but given that they’ve been around for over a century, they’re a certified classic.

If you’re looking for the best men’s duck boots available today, we’ve included a range of duck boot dupes below, but you should start by checking out the original. These are the men’s snow boots that started it all:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QWYQ_0WiNXeZT00

MADE IN MAINE SINCE 1912

The Original L.L.Bean Boot

Buy Now at l.l.bean

Buy Now

When a company keeps a design the same for 110 years, you know they did something right. The original L.L.Bean duck boots have been hand-made in Maine since 1912, and they have a well-earned reputation for keeping your feet warm, dry and comfortable all winter long. While some of the best men’s boots can cost $300-$500, classic bean boots are reasonably priced at just $149.

Why Do People Love Duck Boots So Much?

The term “duck boots” is thrown around loosely today and may include many types of rain-proof footwear that don’t always align with the original design of L.L.Bean duck boots. For those of us who love the classic design, the duck boots you want are made with rubber soles, a leather upper, quality insulation, and long rope laces. And while iconic fashion staples like this go in and out of fashion over the years, the best duck boots are certified cool right now.

Partly, that’s because all types of dad-style shoes , hats and clothing are popular right now, but duck boots are also super practical if you live in a cold, wet region. Duck boots keep your feet well-protected from the elements and are built to remain functional and reliable in icy, slushy and freezing cold conditions. Thanks to the lace-up style that mimics an ice skate, duck boots can be tightened to keep even the smallest spec of snow from hitting the top of your socks. The leather-and-lace upper design limits the usual bulk of winter boots, so not only does it more closely resemble a regular shoe, but you’ll also be more in control of your stride.

In addition to LL Bean’s Bean boots, Sperry is one of the top brands making duck boots for men and women. Sperry duck boots are available in a wider range of colors than LL Bean’s, so they’re a good option if you want a more modern style (or want something more affordable). In addition to Sperry, other great brands, including designer labels like Thom Browne and Diemme and outdoorsy brands like UGG and Sorel, also make modern duck boots.

Don’t take duck boot shopping lightly and wind up with a pair that will make you look and feel like a quack. We’ve rounded up the best duck boots so that you can take home the perfect pair. Check out the best duck boots for men below.

L.L. Bean Shearling-Lined Bean Boots

BEST UPGRADE

This updated version of the classic Bean boot features a warm shearling lining, dark earth leather and laces, and the classic rubber bottom. The full-grain leather fiends off frosty intrusions, while the chain-tread bottom will keep you firmly planted on the ground despite slippery conditions. Handcrafted in Maine, the all-weather performance of these duck boots is unbeatable.

Duck Boot Sizing Tip: Bean boots only come in whole sizes, and the size you order depends on whether you’ll be wearing heavyweight boot socks or not. With heavyweight socks, shoppers with whole sizes should order their normal size; half-size shoppers should order one size down. For lightweight socks, whole sizes should order one size down, while half sizes should order 1.5 sizes down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaLSI_0WiNXeZT00

L.L. Bean Shearling-Lined Bean Boots

$249.00 at L.L.Bean
Buy Now

L.L.Bean Shearling-Lined Bean Boots

$249.00 at Zappos
Buy Now

Men’s Saltwater Nylon Duck Boot

BUDGET BUY

LL Bean may have originated the style, but Sperry duck boots have some of the best variety. These duck boots have a leather camo upper with a tonal rubber outer for a more contemporary take. The orange laces add to the tactical, military-inspired look of these boots. The microfleece lining keeps you comfortable and warm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297fPJ_0WiNXeZT00

Sperry Saltwater Nylon Duck Boots

$49.99 at Sperry $109.95 55% off
Buy Now Buy: Sperry Men’s Saltwater Duck Boots Check Prices

Todd Snyder x L.L.Bean Rubber Moc in Olive

BEST LOW-TOP

Todd Snyder is one of the SPY team’s favorite designers, and he has collaborated with L.L.Bean several times in the past to create modern spins on some of the most iconic L.L.Bean fits. These rubber moccasin-style duck boots feature a handsome olive leather trim and vibrant orange rubber sole. If you love the look of classic duck boots but don’t have to worry about freezing temperatures and snow, these could be your new pair of winter slip-ons. (These shoes are also available in traditional brown leather via Zappos .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJ8XO_0WiNXeZT00

L.L.Bean Rubber Moc in Olive

$99.00 at Todd Snyder
Buy Now

Sorel Cheyanne II Snow Boot

BEST FOR BAD WEATHER

Sorel is a name everyone should know as soon as temperatures drop. Why? This brand has mastered snow-ready boots. For real. Just look at the Cheyanne II snow boots and see what we mean. These boots are tremendously handsome and can keep your feet toasty in temperatures as low as -25°F. And, yeah, they’ll also keep your feet as dry as possible. In addition, you can expect real traction to ensure that if you’re walking on slippery sidewalks, you won’t ever take a tumble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJrkk_0WiNXeZT00
Buy: Sorel Cheyanne II Snow Boot Check Prices

Sorel Cheyanne II Snow Boot

Price: $155.00 $92.98 at Sorel

Buy Now

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duck Boot Sneakers

MOST COVETED

Nike’s sought-after spin on duck boots are hard to find in stock right now, with only select sizes available. While we’re personally partial to the brown-on-black colorway, these shoes are also available in a newly released black colorway via Nike SNKRS . These sneaker boots are practical and stylish, and they combine the greatest features of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and the best duck boots for an unforgettable pair of kicks. If you find them in your size, smash that order button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08S9FF_0WiNXeZT00

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duck Boots

$180.00 at Foot Locker
Buy Now

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duck Boots

$180.00 at Nike
Buy Now

Lands’ End Insulated Flannel Lined Chelsea Duck Boots

BEST CHELSEA

Merging the classic duck boot design with the more modern, elevated Chelsea boot is the handsome-looking Chelsea duck boot from Lands’ End. Who would have thought these two styles could coexist so perfectly? Not us. They’re a timeless look made with a fine leather upper, capable of dressing up or down. Lands’ End and L.L.Bean have a lot in common, so it’s no surprise that some of the best duck boots alternatives come from this brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXh4x_0WiNXeZT00

Lands' End Insulated Flannel Lined Chelsea Duck Boots

$119.95 at Land's End
Buy Now

UGG Emmett Duck Boot

BEST COLD-WEATHER

No matter what’s going on, the UGG Emmett Duck Boots will keep you cozy on the coldest of days. But you shouldn’t be surprised — they’re UGGs. These duck boots are perfect for romping around the outdoor portion of the resort on your next ski trip, and they’re durable enough to keep feet warm and dry on the trails, too. If you’re only looking for men’s boots for freezing temperatures, you’ve found the pair to snag. Literally, these rugged boots can hold their own in temperatures as low as -25 degrees. Available in two colors, these waterproof and insulated duck boots will keep you looking quite handsome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FESHQ_0WiNXeZT00
Buy: UGG Men’s Emmett Duck Boot Snow Check Prices

UGG Emmett Duck Boot

$140.00 at UGG
Buy Now

Men’s Cold Bay Duck Boot w/ Thinsulate

BEST MODERN STYLING

If you want a pair of duck boots but don’t want L.L.Bean, the Cold Bay Duck Boots from Sperry are quite the reliable option. Not only are these some of the best-looking duck boots on this list, but they use a smart 200-gram Thinsulate insulation to ensure your feet stay warm and dry no matter where you’re walking. Water never saw it coming. Each boot is bottomed off with Wave-Siping for traction, ensuring you won’t slip in the slickest circumstances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4hsi_0WiNXeZT00

Men’s Cold Bay Duck Boot w/ Thinsulate™

Price: $129.95 at Sperry

Buy Now

Men's Cold Bay Duck Boot w/ Thinsulate

$129.95 at Nordstrom
Buy Now

Polo Ralph Lauren Oslo Low Waterproof Boot

MOST RUGGED

These lace-up boots have a buckle across the top and panels across the top and heel, making for a pretty aggressive-looking boot. In short, they won’t be for everyone. But if you want a rugged boot with water resistance, Ralph Lauren has you covered. These boots have uppers made from waxed suede, meaning you won’t have the usual cold-weather worries you get with a pair of suede shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KsW1e_0WiNXeZT00

Polo Ralph Lauren Duck Boot

$149.00 at Ralph Lauren
Buy Now

Thom Browne Longwing Duck Lace-Up Boots

BEST DESIGNER DUCK BOOTS

While most of us aren’t looking to sport any designer shoes while stomping around in the winter snow, some of us are. You do you! And while we wouldn’t personally drop $1,200 on these designer duck boots, they’re too stylish not to include. The drool-worthy Thom Browne Longwing Duck Lace-Up Boots come in a few different styles, and they all bring high fashion to the classic duck boot design. They’re exceptionally crafted from smoothed leather to be durable and good-looking, and they’re sure to earn you compliments and envious stares all winter long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28USpE_0WiNXeZT00

Thom Browne Black Longwing Duck Boots

$1190.00 at SSense
Buy Now

Thom Browne Shearling Lined Duck Boots

$1,390.00 at Thom Browne
Buy Now

Converse Gray Utility Hi Explore Sneakers

BEST SNEAKERS

Converse has long been known for making classic sneakers, but lately, the brand has been stepping out of its comfort zone and experimenting with unique materials and silhouettes. Take these high-top sneakers, which are unlike anything else we’ve seen. They have textured paneling on the toes, nodding to duck boots and Converse’s Chuck Taylor sneakers. The shoes have an insulated, waterproof lining. Remember that these shoes fit more like sneakers than boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFOaf_0WiNXeZT00

Converse Explorer Sneakers

$160.00 at SSense
Buy Now

Diemme Balbi Light Grey Suede

BEST SUEDE

If you’re a fan of duck boots, then Diemme is absolutely a brand you need on your radar. The Italian brand makes elevated takes on duck boots, including this style, which marries a suede Chelsea boot upper with a rugged rubber vamp. The tonal style makes for a more modern take on the duck boot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VQVG_0WiNXeZT00

Diemme Balbi Boots

$390.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now

Wolverine Heritage Duck Boots

HEAVY-DUTY PICK

If you’re wearing your duck boots to work, these duck boot-style work boots from Wolverine make for the perfect companion. The rugged soles provide excellent traction to avoid slipping on water or oil, and they boots have a closed rounded toe. Like the original duck boots, they feature a lace-up front panel and leather uppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIcpM_0WiNXeZT00

Wolverine Heritage Duck Boots

$97.50 at Zappos $130.00 25% off
Buy Now

Frequently Asked Questions About Duck Boots

L.L.Bean’s famous duck boots are some of the most famous shoes in the world. Below, we answer some frequently asked questions about these iconic boots. To learn more about the history of these boots, visit L.L.Bean for more information.

What are duck boots?

Duck boots, also known as “bean boots” or “Maine hunting shoes”, are a style of work boots created in 1912 by L.L.Bean, the founder of the company of the same name. Bean wanted to create hunting boots that could keep his feet warm and dry while hunting in the Maine wilderness during the winter, and classic duck boots are lace-up style boots with durable rubber sole and a leather upper. Even 110 years later, L.L.Bean duck boots are still made by hand in Maine.

Because of the popularity of L.L.Bean duck boots, the term “duck boots” can also refer to any style of winter shoe with a rubber bottom and leather upper.

Are duck boots good for snow?

Yes, duck boots are excellent winter boots. They combine the best aspects of work boots and leather boots, and they’re also lighter than traditional winter snow boots. However, thanks to the durable rubber sole and a triple-stitch lining, they will keep your feet dry and warm even in freezing cold and snow.

Will duck boots keep you warm?

Duck boots can withstand snowy conditions, but if you want extra warmth, you can buy flannel or shearling-lined duck boots from L.L.Bean.

Who makes the best duck boots alternatives?

While we believe L.L.Bean is the best brand making duck boots, you can find worthy alternatives from Land’s End and Sperry. For sneaker versions of duck boots, try Nike’s Lunar Force 1 sneakers. For designer footwear, Thom Browne has some elevated designer duck boots for men and women.

What are the best duck boots?

We believe the best duck boots are the original L.L.Bean version, which are virtually unchanged after 110 years. For added warmth, we recommend buying the shearling-lined duck boots, also from L.L.Bean.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 23 Best Colognes for Men Will Help You Make the Perfect First Impression This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Choose Cologne for Men Top Trends in the Cologne Market How to Choose Cologne for Men Top Trends in the Cologne Market View More Whether or not you smell good may be up to the people smelling you — but don’t let that deter you from choosing a signature scent based on what you like. The right fragrance can instantly change your mood, which is why we often reach for the best colognes for men before events, whether they’re at the boardroom, bar,...
SPY

A Subtle Style Upgrade to an Everyday Jacket, Shearling Coats Are Our Go-To Every Winter

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best shearling coats for men are warm, like, you feel as if you’re in the tropics when you wear one. It’s that enveloping heat that has made shearling coats the preferred outerwear for ranchers and people who are outside in the cold for long hours. The best shearling jackets and coats are also like tuxedos in that they imbue an air of sophistication, worldliness and that indefinable “something” to the wearer. The term shearling and sheepskin are interchangeable. It is a smooth...
SPY

The 15 Best Appetite Suppressants To Curb Cravings and Stop Weight Gain (Including Dark Chocolate!)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The holiday season is nearing, which means countless days of eating, drinking, and being merry are ahead. From Thanksgiving meals to Christmas desserts and treats, it can be hard to say no to your favorite foods when gathering with family and friends, in the end, causing unwanted weight gain for many. This is where finding the best appetite suppressants can help. However, with so many on the market, it can be hard to determine which one to purchase. Before buying appetite suppressant supplements,...
TODAY.com

Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
WRAL

JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
ktalnews.com

Best Levi’s jeans

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A tried-and-true classic denim brand since the mid-1800s, Levi Strauss & Co. is widely known for producing top-quality, stylish jeans that are made to last. Whether you need jeans for a hard day’s work or a fun night out on the town, their wide range of denim designs is perfect for anyone. From high-waisted and flared to faded and cropped, Levi’s offers plenty of different styles and washes for both men and women, so you’re sure to find a pair that’s right for you.
The List

Get The Look On A Budget: Rihanna's Over-The-Knee Boots

What is the best way to tell if a trend is in style? If Rihanna is wearing it, obviously. Known for her looks, which are always on trend and excruciatingly cool, The CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner and Fenty Beauty founder turned heads when she took to the streets of New York wearing over-the-knee boots.
SPY

This Amazon Gift Card Hack Gives You Free Money To Spend During Black Friday

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Amazon is giving away free money to use toward the best Black Friday deals. While supplies last, you can receive up to $20 in Amazon promotional credit just for purchasing specialty gift cards of a certain value. The offer is limited to one per customer. If you’re planning on ordering your favorite tacos from a local restaurant using GrubHub in the next few weeks, why not purchase a Grubhub gift card now and immediately receive $11 to use on Black Friday tech...
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Models Her Own ‘Posh’ Jumpsuits in Satin Heels for a Winter Fashion Statement

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham brought a “posh” take to holiday style in her own designs this week. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram Reel from home this week, wearing a ribbed knit jumpsuit with long sleeves and legs in a matte black palette. The now-sold-out single $990 piece was layered beneath a double-breasted trench coat, providing a chic base layer for Beckham’s winter-ready ensemble. However, Beckham also swapped her black set for the same jumpsuit in a kelly green hue...
Us Weekly

Winter Wardrobe Staple! This Cozy Turtleneck Sweater Drapes Like a Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. True story: Last night I was at a fashion event in Beverly Hills, feeling like a fish out of water surrounded by fabulous people in chic looks. It was the perfect opportunity for me to practice my favorite […]
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Pops in Pastel Leather Dress & PVC Mules for ‘Good Morning America’

Kristin Cavallari brought her breezy style across the country to New York City this week. While appearing on “Good Morning America,” Cavallari wore a light blue leather midi dress. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline and front slit, creating a sleek ensemble. Paired with the “Hills” star’s dress were layered gold necklaces, rings and hoop earrings, as well as a thin slider bracelet — naturally, all from her own label, Uncommon James. Cavallari appeared on the program to discuss her newest Uncommon James collections in time for the holiday shopping season. You can watch her full appearance below...
Footwear News

Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
SPY

Flash Sale: Save $5 on Hedbanz, the Most Family-Friendly Game That Can Also Be a Drinking Game

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In case you’ve been living under a rock, today is Cyber Monday: the very best day for online savings in the entire year. We’ve been finding the best Cyber Monday deals everywhere. From the best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon to the best Cyber Monday deals at Nordstrom and everywhere in between, we’ve got this holiday covered. We’ve spent most of Black Friday-Cyber Monday covering big-ticket items such as OLED TVs and laptops, but shopping events like this can also be a great...
SPY

Puma’s Newest Collection Is Celebrating 70 Years of Tony the Tiger Through Stylish Sneakers

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Puma’s newest sneakers aren’t just good, “They’re grrrrrreat!” Today, December 1, Puma teamed up with Frosted Flakes to celebrate 70 years of everyone’s favorite cereal box mascot. That’s right; it’s Tony the Tiger’s 70th birthday. Oh, how time flies. Puma x Frosted Flakes Sneakers $75.00 Buy Now We can picture it effortlessly: waking up at 7 AM for Saturday morning cartoons, rushing to the cereal cabinet and dumping as many Frosted Flakes as possible into the biggest bowl you can find. Not to mention, slurping that milk...
SPY

Avoid Your In-Laws With the Best Places to Stream Christmas Movies This Year

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You’ve finished off your shopping, you’ve snagged the best last-minute gifts, and now it’s time to settle in for some serious wrapping (or bagging) sessions before the big 2-5. Don’t you deserve some festive viewing (and maybe an equally festive beverage) in your life? Whether you want to throw on a classic movie while finishing off those prezzies with a bow, or you’re looking to snuggle in with a few lighthearted Christmas comedies while unwinding for the season, there’s pretty much a...
SPY

Flash Sale Alert: The Award-Winning Shashibo Puzzle Box Is $20 for Holiday Shoppers Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One of the coolest all-ages puzzle boxes we’ve ever seen is currently at its lowest-ever price thanks to a new lighting deal at Amazon. We’re talking about the trippy Shashibo Shape Shifting Box, a puzzle game that’s always popular around the holidays. This highly giftable toy is currently discounted by 20%, which brings the price down to just $20 for a limited time. While the $5 discount isn’t huge, it’s a great discount for holiday shoppers looking to save money where they can....
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy