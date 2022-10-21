Best robot mops in 2022

If you love your robot vacuum cleaner, one of the best robot mops can make for a great companion. These small household cleaners look and act much like robot vacuums, but with one key difference — they mop to give your floors the finishing touches. They’re designed for use on hard floors, applying water to a mop pad and dragging it along the surface. Just as it is with robot vacuums, successful navigation is integral when it comes to robot mops; they should effectively avoid any obstacles and reach into every crevice. The actual cleaning performance should impress as well, which means everyday spills and stains are collected in one pass leaving streak-free results.

Some robot mops are designed to collaborate with their vacuum counterparts, which our winner, the iRobot Braava jet m6, is capable of. This is important because it’s always necessary to vacuum before you mop. If you don’t own a robot vacuum, you could also opt for a hybrid design which offers the best of both worlds. These don’t always perform as well as independent models in our experience, but there are always exceptions. If you’ve decided to treat yourself to a robot mop, but you’re not sure where to start, we can help. We’ve done the research and have put a selection of robot mops to the test to find those that offer the best performance. Whether you want a hybrid design, or you’re shopping on a budget, we’ve got a recommendation. These are the best robot mops.

The best robot mops you can buy today

Best for whole home mopping and mapping

Size: 10.6 x 10.6 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 4.85 pounds | Mapping: Yes | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Thorough cleaner Respects map boundaries Cleans in tandem with some Roombas Proprietary cleaning solution and pads

The iRobot Braava jet m6 is the robot mop that does it all. This impressive bot not only cleaned better than every other competitor, but it uses the same advanced navigation found in the Roomba s9 robot vacuum to clean and map your home. Within the iRobot app, you can command the Braava jet m6 to clean specific rooms or areas while avoiding no-go spots such as pet food bowls.

We like the easy-to-fill removable water tank, too. When the mop’s battery gets low, it’ll head back to its base, recharge, and then get back to work. But perhaps the flashiest feature of the Braava jet m6 is how it works in tandem with the Roomba s9 and Roomba i7 . When either of those vacuums has finished cleaning and returned to its base, the mop goes to work. Not only will your floors be vacuumed, they’ll be freshly mopped as well. We are truly living in the future.

Like the Braava jet 240, the Braava jet m6 uses proprietary wet and dry cleaning pads that are available in reusable or disposable versions. The only cleaning solution recommended for use with this bot is proprietary, but you can't have it all. Plus most robots mops can only function with water alone, so this does give you added cleaning power.

Read our full Braava jet m6 review .

The best robot mop for those on a budget

Size: 11.5 x 11.1 x 4.6 inches | Weight: 7.72 pounds | Mapping: No | Smart home compatibility: No

Good cleaning performance Dirty water tank captures dirt and grime Reusable microfiber brush roll Cumbersome cleaning process after use Bulky in size Too tall to clean under kitchen cabinets

As the best robot mops go, the iLife Shinebot W400 hits the sweet spot between price and performance. Though it just uses plain tap water to clean your floors, we were impressed with how much dirt the mop removed from our floors. Better yet, we could see exactly how much grime was removed thanks to the separate onboard clean and dirty water tanks. The Shinebot W400’s mopping prowess is thanks to the twin power of a reusable microfiber brush roll that scrubs dirt away and a rubber scraper squeegee that helps remove dirty water and other debris.

The Shinebot W400 was a well-behaved robot mop as well, never venturing onto even the thinnest rug in our testing. Instead of an app, the W400 is controlled via remote control or the buttons on the bot itself. From here, choose one of four cleaning patterns: Area, path, spot and edge.

While this mopping-only bot offers good cleaning performance, it’s a bit tall at 4.6 inches high and might not fit under kitchen cabinets. And, when this robot mop is done cleaning, your cleaning job begins. After each use, iLife recommends cleaning the dirty-water tank, the microfiber brush roll, the scraper and the filter with running water. Then the parts must be left out to air dry. It’s a bit of work, but the Shinebot W400 gets the mopping job done.

Read our full iLife Shinebot W400 review .

Best robot mop with a compact design

Size: 6.7 x 7 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds | Mapping: No | Smart home compatibility: No

Lightweight and compact Multiple cleaning modes Replaceable battery Must purchase washable or disposable replacement pads Drags dirt around

The very small and very budget-friendly iRobot Braava jet 240 is particularly good at cleaning small spaces, but still impressively quick when cleaning larger areas. For first time robot mop users, the Braava jet 240 is a great starter device. We were impressed at how well it cleaned edges and liked the fresh scent left from the disposable cleaning pads when it was done. For less than $200, it’s an easy way to keep your floors clean without lugging out the mop and bucket on a daily basis. While it doesn’t have the customized mapping and other bells and whistles found on the Braava jet m6 or on many hybrid robots, it will leave your floors cleaner than it found them. It's ideal for light everyday spills, but not so much heavy stains — it seems to just push the dirt around in these cases.

There are three types of proprietary pads made by iRobot that work with the Braava jet 240: a white, dry sweeping pad; an orange, damp sweeping pad; and a blue, wet mopping pad. Each type of pad is available in a 10-pack for $7.99. Reusable, washable pads are available in addition to disposable ones. A set of three reusable pads, which includes one of each type, is available for $29.99.

Read our full Braava jet 240 review .

Best robot vacuum/mop hybrid

Cleaning Performance: 93 | Pet Hair Score: 85.8 | Bin Size: 470 ml | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant | Size: 13.9 x 13.8 x 3.8 inches | Weight: 10.4 pounds

Accurate carpet detection Fast mapping Auto-raising mop works well Dividing spaces in app can be glitchy Mop pad can catch on area rugs

Until the Roborock S7, most of the hybrid robot vacuums/robot mops we've tested have been good, but not great, at either task. The S7 is the first such device we'd actually trust to vacuum and mop without close supervision. That's because the S7 is smart enough to know when it's on a rug, and can lift its mopping pad so that your carpet doesn't get soaked, although it can still catch on the edges.

As a vacuumer, the S7 was pretty good — it's not the best with pet hair — but it was fast and thorough. It also has niceties such as multi-floor mapping, no-go zones, and scheduling. If you're looking for a robot vacuum that can also mop, the Roborock S7 is worth a look.

Read our full Roborock S7 review .

5. iLife V8s

A robot mop/vacuum under $200

Size: 13 x 12.6 x 3.2 inches | Weight: 5.9 pounds | Mapping: No | Smart home compatibility: No

Methodical cleaning pattern mode Quiet in mopping mode Remote control supplied Not Wi-Fi connected Needs supervision in mop mode

This hybrid robot vacuum and mop won’t clean out your wallet, but it will clean up your floors. What the iLife V8s lacks in bells and whistles, it makes up for in cleaning prowess. The iLife V8s has four different cleaning modes that work in both mop and vacuum modes: Classic, which sends the bot bouncing off of walls; Path, a methodical, M-shaped cleaning pattern; Edge, for cleaning along borders; and Spot, for targeted cleaning. As with most robot mops, the company recommends vacuuming prior to mopping.

To activate the mop on the iLife V8s, switch out the dustbin for the water tank, dampen and attach the microfiber mopping pad and choose a mode using the included remote control or on the bot itself. The V8s will get to work. iLife says the 300ml water tank is roughly enough to clean one room and recommends refilling the tank before cleaning the next room. Because it lacks Wi-Fi connectedness and isn’t capable of mapping, you’ll want to keep an eye on it while it cleans. No one likes a squishy carpet.

6. Roborock S5 Max

Best for consistent hybrid mopping

Size: 13.8 x 13.8 x 3.8 inches | Weight: 7.8 pounds | Mapping: Yes | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Attractive design Spring-loaded mop pad Customizable no mop zones Would struggle on heavy spills

Roborock’s update to the S5 hybrid, logically named the S5 Max, put a special emphasis on mopping performance. For starters, there’s a larger, 290ml electronic water tank. Plus, the detachable microfiber mopping pad is spring-loaded, meaning the pad will apply consistent pressure on surfaces as it cleans. This is designed to provide more consistent mopping results.

Controlling the S5 Max is as easy as opening the Roborock app on your smartphone. The Wi-Fi-connected bot is capable of creating and saving editable maps of your home. Create a schedule, customize cleaning routes, and demarcate “no-mop” zones from the palm of your hand. This sleek-looking 2-in-1 offers several cleaning modes for vacuuming — Gentle, Silent, Balanced, Turbo and Max — but also offers customizations in mop mode, too. Choose from low, medium, or high water flow depending on the surfaces you’re cleaning. Better yet-- the flow level can be adjusted from room to room.

Bear in mind, while this robot mop may be ideal for everyday mopping, it may struggle with heavy spills. Some reviewers found it dusted the floor as it passed more so than scrubbed.

7. Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid

Hybrid cleaner offers long battery life

Size: 14.02 x 14.02 x 4.02 inches | Weight: 8.49 pounds | Mapping: Yes | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Methodical cleaning pattern Laser navigation Long battery life Too tall to fit under some cabinets and furniture

The Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop utilizes an upgraded laser navigation system and is rated for a long, 150-minute runtime. Better yet, should the battery run low, the RoboVac L70 Hybrid will return to its dock, recharge, and then resume cleaning where it left off. The accompanying EufyHome app allows you to adjust mopping power, customize maps, and set virtual boundaries.

Mopping with RoboVac L70 Hybrid is straightforward: Add water to the removable tank that sits just above the dustbin, dampen the microfiber pad and attach it to the bot. The RoboVac L70 Hybrid cleans in a methodical, serpentine pattern that ensures no floor area is untouched — unless, of course, you’ve set up a no-go zone for it. The only downside with this model is that, at 4-inches tall, it's going to struggle to fit under some cabinets and furniture, which isn't ideal.

How we tested the best robot mops

Our results are compiled from a combination of in-house testing alongside extensive online research. Those models which are tested hands-on are assessed on performance and design, taking into account how effectively the robot mop navigates as well as cleans. In terms of cleaning performance, we time each robot mop to see how long it takes to clean a 70-square-foot area of hardwood floor, after which we assess how much dirt remains on the surface. We also consider how intuitive each robot mop is to operate, factoring in the layout of its app.

Those which have been selected based on online research must demonstrate highly rated as well as consistent reviews. On top of that, the specifications need to be as good as it gets, with a sizable water tank and ample battery life. We also made sure to consider different types of robot mops to cater to different homes such as hybrid vacuum mops and dedicated models.

Robot mop deals

Looking to buy a new robot mop? Make sure you check out our best robot vacuum deals page first. We update this regularly and robot mop deals are frequently spotted.

How to choose the best robot mop for you

If you’re new to the robot mop market, you may have noticed that there are two types to choose from: dedicated robot mops and hybrid vacuum-mop designs. Each vary in price, although you’re looking at around $200 as a minimum to over $800 to get one with all of the bells and whistles.

If you already own one of the best robot vacuums , don’t bother with a hybrid design. Instead, get a dedicated robot mop to compliment it. You must always vacuum before you mop, otherwise the chore is counter-productive. Some brands sell both kinds of robot which can communicate with one another. In doing this, they clean in the correct order automatically. So, if you own the iRobot Roomba s9+ or Roomba i7+ , and you purchase the iRobot Braava jet m6, these will pair with each other and will always vacuum prior to mopping. If you’re in the market for a new robot vacuum, we’ve also already started to spot some early Robot vacuum Black Friday deals , which are worth checking out.

If you’d rather not have two separate machines, then a hybrid robot mop might be the way to go. These double up as vacuum cleaners, and can come with added features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, mapping, single room cleaner as well as no-go zones. As they function as mops as well, water flow control and no-mopping zones might be added features too. However, it’s worth noting that, in our experience, some hybrid robot mops struggle to detect and avoid carpets and rugs. So, if you own a lot of rugs, look out for the no-mopping zones feature, which is useful in these circumstances.

Are robot mops worth it?

Compared to manually mopping, a robot mop will not apply as much pressure or focus when necessary. However, a robot mop is ideal for everyday cleaning across all of the hard floors in the house and will deal with light spills, such as muddy paw prints. It will also save you from reaching for the mop and bucket and doing the work yourself!

Robot mops will also keep on top of regularly cleaning the floors, which is an easily forgotten or delayed chore. You can also schedule a robot mop to run when you’re not at home, which means you won’t have to wait around for the floors to dry while boxed into a corner.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that the majority of robot mops will only work with water, with the exception of iRobot, as they sell a separate hard floor cleaning solution. So if you want to use cleaning chemicals, it likely won’t be possible. Robot mops can also be an expensive investment, so make sure you have enough hard floors to warrant the cost.

Robot mop tips