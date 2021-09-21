Not to sound all Psychology Today, but we think the secret behind our preference for eight hour Netflix mini-series over News At Ten, other than the fact that we get all our news from Twitter now, is that we’ve all had just about enough of reality. Everyone loves a little escape, and Passyunk Avenue is exactly that.
River North is a perplexing place: You love it. You hate it. The restaurants are great. The restaurants are annoying. It’s great for people-watching. These people are the worst. This neighborhood is full of contradictions - it has a lot of stressed-out businesspeople and cheerfully drunk tourists, along with the...
This casual Croatian cafe has become our favorite place to get some work done in River North. It’s not just because Doma is quiet, has strong wifi, a cute side patio, and a soothing Scandinavian furniture store aesthetic (and vintage chairs for sale). No, it’s also because the food is excellent. It’s open for breakfast and lunch, and the menu has dishes like must-order ćevapi wrapped in fluffy flatbread with clotted cream and a roasted pepper spread, a spicy breakfast sandwich, and tasty soups and pastries. All of which are likely to distract you from whatever reports you’re supposed to be typing on your laptop.
This is the second location of Avec, and is about 56 times larger than the original in the West Loop. Other notable differences are that it doesn’t have communal seating, and has a longer menu full of Avec classics (like the chorizo-stuffed bacon-wrapped dates and taleggio flatbread), along with a lot more small and large plates, pastas, and pizza. And because the space here is bigger and everyone gets their very own seat, this is the better Avec for a group or business dinner when you don’t want to ask the boss to move whenever you need to go to the restroom.
The country’s only makgeolli producer has a taproom at the tippy top of Greenpoint, and you should change your weekend plans to include drinking Korean rice wine there. Get the makgeolli flight as a 101 crash course into the world of the high-ABV, milky-white drink. The three-glass flight ranges from a clarified and nutty Yakju that’s made from the slightly oxidized liquid at the top of the tanks, to the sediment-heavy and fruity Takju. But for anyone just looking to try one glass, we like the Omija makgeolli best. It’s not distributed elsewhere, has a bright, lactic taste, and you’ll probably see a magnolia berry floating in your glass. Stop by Hana Makgeolli’s airy space with a friend for a several-hour heart-to-heart where you’ll get drunker than you realize. The anju snacking plate full of savory dried fish and crunchy nori should come in handy while you’re considering Citi Biking home.
133 S. Tennessee Ave. // TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com. A Vietnamese twist on a sub, the shrimp banh-mi slider is one of Chef Charles Soreth’s most awesome creations at this Orange Loop mainstay. Grilled shrimp, cucumber, pickled carrot, jalapeño and a swipe of sriracha mayo team up to create this savory sensation. Pair it with any of their incredible list of craft beers, and you’ll be sitting pretty.
Maybe your landlord found a colony of extremely fertile rats in your basement, or you permanently stained the pants that you specifically bought to replace the first pair you permanently stained. Whatever the case, sometimes you just need to cope with a terrible dumpster fire of a week by consuming an entire pepperoni pizza in five minutes flat, or crying into a bowl of steaming hot pho. Here are 12 spots that are guaranteed to turn your week around.
And just like that, it’s Spooky Season. Time to break out the pumpkin carving sets, fire up some cozy candles, and decorate every inch of your apartment with human bones that you bought on discount from CVS. We can’t blame anyone for staying home and watching scary movies all week, but if you do want to get out and have some fun, here are some great events to get involved in.
On those cold, cloudy days where the only thing that sounds appealing is to go snuggle up in a movie theater at The Grove, you will absolutely find us at The Gumbo Pot beforehand. This 35-year-old Cajun spot has delicious food across-the-board (the slightly spicy shrimp and chicken jambalaya is a standout), but at the end of the day, we always go back to our favorite: the Gumbo Ya-Ya. This steaming pot of spicy chicken gumbo with shrimp and andouille sausage is earthy, spicy, and just a little bit sweet. Also, be sure to order some chocolate beignets for later during the movie.
This cheerful pub is the perfect spot to grab a beer and a bite after a day spent exploring gorgeous Fort Tryon Park, and it’s only a seven-minute walk down the hill from the Cloisters. The food here is pretty standard - think burgers (including an Impossible version), plus nachos, wings, and guac - but exactly what we want after a long afternoon looking at Romanesque and Gothic art. If TVs playing sports aren’t your thing, the outdoor patio has pleasant views of the park too.
If you’re the person who constantly reminds every friend at every dinner that you’ll eat their pickle for them - immediately go to Kaylin+ Kaylin. This tiny shop is nothing more than a counter in the middle of the market (look for the glowing neon green “Pickles” sign) that sells one thing - pickles. There’s a rotating list of flavors that range from honey mustard to full sour to our personal favorite, jalapeno. If you aren’t sure which kind you want, they’ll happily let you taste test until you find the right jar. This is a great activity while you wait for your food at a nearby vendor to be made.
Open since 1917, Magee’s isn’t just the original restaurant at The Farmers Market, it’s one of the oldest eating establishments in the entire city. As the story goes, Blanche Magee figured all the farmers dropping off produce at 3rd and Fairfax would want some lunch, so she filled a basket with corned beef and other personal recipes and started selling. Fast forward a century and this LA institution is still going strong and selling the same famous corned beef. You can get it in a sandwich with rye bread and spicy mustard, but we actually prefer it as a plate instead. That way you can experience the perfectly-balanced brininess all on its own - and get two sides of your choice as well.
We love Nonna’s not just because of the delicious food, but because empanadas are the perfect thing to hold and nibble on while exploring The Original Farmers Market. There are close to 30 different kinds in their daily hot case at any given time, so whatever you’re in the mood for, you’ll probably find it. That said, standouts for us include the spicy salsa chicken verde, the aromatic veggie samosa, and the pork, ham, and mustard-filled Cuban.
Located in the shadow of the elevated tracks near the northern tip of Manhattan, Lina is a homestyle Dominican spot that specializes in lots of things that’ll keep you warm during the winter months, or just make you feel better when it’s been a day. Choose from a solo spot at the counter or one of the tables topped with a floral tablecloth (and, because this place is nothing if not practical, covered with plastic) and get ready to fill up on a bunch of classic dishes. There’s tender roast chicken, garlicky mofongo, and plump oven-cooked shrimp, all of which should be ordered with a generous side of tostones, rice and beans, sweet plantains, and a cold bottle of Presidente (or three).
Gyu-Kaku is a Japanese barbecue restaurant in Brickell, and one of those places where you cook your own meat, seafood, or veggies on a little grill in the center of the table. This happens to be one of the few spots in Miami where you can do that, which is why it can be a good weeknight dinner or casual date spot to mix things up, especially if you’re sick of the many expensive, upscale restaurants in Brickell. Just don’t expect the best Japanese barbecue you’ve ever had. The food hovers around average to slightly above average, and the atmosphere is a little too dull for us to suggest coming here when you want a fun night out.
Chalupas Poblanas El Tlecuile is an elusive, cash-only chalupa stand in Jackson Heights that typically only operates from 6-11pm on Friday-Sunday, and it’s worth planning your entire weekend around a stack of these street chalupas. The tortillas are cooked on a charcoal-fired comal in pork lard, and then get doused with both salsa rojo and verde, shredded pork, and onions. When stacked into a tower for consumption, these make a perfect meal for $10. They’re significantly less crispy than chalupas we’ve had in the past, but that’s not a bad thing - the tortillas are heavily sauced, browned on the bottom, and each bite tastes wildly porky from the lard. Add this to your weekend dinner immediately if you live nearby. And if you live elsewhere in the borough or city, hop on the 7 train with your best friend and show them one of NYC’s best Mexican dishes.
Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
