16 best rums to sip straight, on the rocks and mix in cocktails
Sunshine in a glass: that’s rum. Many think of the sugarcane-based spirit as the quintessential good-times drink – best stirred into fruity punches or blended with cola. But the truth is rum has grown up.
These past few years have seen an explosion in craft brands and artisan production. Ask bartenders and industry insiders, and many will tell you rum is set to be the “next big thing”.
While most of the world’s rum comes from the Caribbean, that’s only part of the picture. Some are distilled in Africa, the US or Australia. Others are blended and bottled in Europe . Rum can be made from a base of molasses or sugar cane juice, or both. It can be aged for years, into the double digits – or no time at all. In short, it’s about as diverse as spirits get.
There’s a place for almost every kind of rum out there. So in our quest to list some of the best, we’ve aimed to include a variety of origins, styles and price points (though, we’ve excluded spiced and flavoured rums here – categories of their own).
Some are grain-to-glass spirits from distilleries fanatical about terroir and sourcing; others are complex blends, created from unique rums sourced from across the world. Some show off the purity of sugarcane as an ingredient; others the skills of an experienced blender. Some are just darn delicious in a mixed drink, full stop.
How we tested
When choosing our favourite rums for 2022, we tasted each one neat at room temperature, then again with ice. We mixed up dozens of tasty daiquiris, the simple, classic rum cocktail with lime and sugar syrup – the spirit’s answer to a margarita. We ranked each rum we tasted on flavour, of course, but also took into account transparency of sourcing and production, and value for money. Let’s say “cheers” to the standouts…
The best rums for 2022 are:
- Best overall rum – Appleton Estate signature: £21.99, Houseofmalt.co.uk
- Best feel good rum – Saint benevolence: £38.40, Harveynichols.com
- Best rum for daiquiris – Veritas rum: £34.75, Thewhiskeyexchange.com
- Best wallet-friendly white rum – Duppy white: £19.75, Tesco.com
- Best single origin white rum – Renegade dunfermline column still: £54.95, Houseofmalt.co.uk
- Best white rum for sipping – Hattiers eminence: £37.50, Hattiers.com
- Best quirky rum – Montanya exclusiva: £40.74, Masterofmalt.com
- Best rum for wildlife fans – Lost Years four island rum: £38.95, Thewhiskeyexchange.com
- Best premium Jamaican rum – Hampden Estate 8 year old rum: £56.25, Thewhiskeyexchange.com
- Best light and bright rum – Panamá-Pacific ron de Panama 5 year old: £39.95, Thewiskeyexchange.com
- Best golden rum for sipping – Plantation XO 20th anniversary: £54.25, Thewhiskeyexchange.com
- Best long-aged dark rum – Ron Abuelo 12 year old: £36.95, Thewhiskyexchange.com
- Best rum for a dark ‘n stormy – Goslings black: £23.40, Masterofmalt.com
- Best rum for an old fashioned – Diplomático reserva exclusiva: £43.50, Waitrose.com
- Best rum for whiskey drinkers – MacNair’s exploration rum Jamaica peated: £48.90, Abbeywhiskey.com
- Best big brand age statement rum – Bacardi reserva ocho 8 year old: £26, Majestic.co.uk
