Drinks

16 best rums to sip straight, on the rocks and mix in cocktails

By Alicia Miller
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPjYT_0WhDmyVr00

Sunshine in a glass: that’s rum. Many think of the sugarcane-based spirit as the quintessential good-times drink – best stirred into fruity punches or blended with cola. But the truth is rum has grown up.

These past few years have seen an explosion in craft brands and artisan production. Ask bartenders and industry insiders, and many will tell you rum is set to be the “next big thing”.

While most of the world’s rum comes from the Caribbean, that’s only part of the picture. Some are distilled in Africa, the US or Australia. Others are blended and bottled in Europe . Rum can be made from a base of molasses or sugar cane juice, or both. It can be aged for years, into the double digits – or no time at all. In short, it’s about as diverse as spirits get.

There’s a place for almost every kind of rum out there. So in our quest to list some of the best, we’ve aimed to include a variety of origins, styles and price points (though, we’ve excluded spiced and flavoured rums here – categories of their own).

Some are grain-to-glass spirits from distilleries fanatical about terroir and sourcing; others are complex blends, created from unique rums sourced from across the world. Some show off the purity of sugarcane as an ingredient; others the skills of an experienced blender. Some are just darn delicious in a mixed drink, full stop.

How we tested

When choosing our favourite rums for 2022, we tasted each one neat at room temperature, then again with ice. We mixed up dozens of tasty daiquiris, the simple, classic rum cocktail with lime and sugar syrup – the spirit’s answer to a margarita. We ranked each rum we tasted on flavour, of course, but also took into account transparency of sourcing and production, and value for money. Let’s say “cheers” to the standouts…

The best rums for 2022 are:

Appleton estate signature

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hOue_0WhDmyVr00

Saint benevolence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rxrvp_0WhDmyVr00

Veritas rum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1B7B_0WhDmyVr00

Duppy white

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9u8S_0WhDmyVr00

Renegade dunfermline column still

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jl1bk_0WhDmyVr00

Hattiers eminence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aE3jU_0WhDmyVr00

Montanya exclusiva

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yx1Ve_0WhDmyVr00

Lost Years four island rum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SWev_0WhDmyVr00

Hampden Estate 8 year old rum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG91O_0WhDmyVr00

Panamá-Pacific ron de Panama 5 year old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FSMa_0WhDmyVr00

Plantation XO 20th anniversary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ob8qp_0WhDmyVr00

Ron Abuelo 12 year old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vryrc_0WhDmyVr00

Goslings black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqDvC_0WhDmyVr00

Diplomático reserva exclusiva

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSETc_0WhDmyVr00

MacNair’s exploration rum Jamaica peated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbxKk_0WhDmyVr00

Bacardi reserva ocho 8 year old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18a7rD_0WhDmyVr00

The verdict: Rums

