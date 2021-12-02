ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Escape a Noisy World With the Best Over-Ear Headphones

By John Scott Lewinski and William Goodman
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago

For audiophiles , there’s something pure about a proper set of over-ear headphones. Earbuds seem omnipresent these days, as they come in wired and wireless designs . Versions of the in-ear options even ship with many brands of smartphones. Still, while an in-ear design gets the job done, it can’t match the sensory experience of over-ear devices.

Obviously, over-ear headphones envelop the head and cover both ears entirely. As a result, they shield the aural senses from the outside world and create a more direct and intimate connection to sound. That makes them the ultimate choice for true music lovers.

This list of the best over-ear headphones includes a wide range of price tags and features, but regardless of your pick, you’ll be able to block out the world when you sit down to listen to music.

1. Master & Dynamic MH40 Over Ear Headphones

Known in the home audio business for excellent build quality, all Master & Dynamic products come together with excellent materials and reliable technology. The w ired, over-ear MH40 model is n oise isolating with a snug, comfortable fit and r emovable ear pads made of memory foam and wrapped in lambskin. If you’ve never indulged in a set of over-ear headphones in place of your earbuds, you’ll rediscover your music with these from Master & Dynamic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X59gH_0WgRW00r00


Buy: Master & Dynamic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones

2. Audio-Technica ATH-M70x Professional Headphones

The folks at Audio-Technica offer an extensive line of consumer and professional products from microphones to gaming headsets. Their pro headphone lines offer the company’s best performance standards, but at a consumer-friendly price point. These ATH-M70x over-ear headphones could use a sexier name, but the fact that they’re intended for studio mixing sessions means they’ll provide the average listener the crispest sound possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPl7D_0WgRW00r00


Buy: Audio-Technica ATH-M70X $285.98

3. Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 (pronounced the Mark 4, just like Iron Man names his suits), is one of our absolute favorite sets of headphones, due to their comfortable design, industry-leading noise cancelation, long battery life, and much more. If you’re willing to make the investment, you’ll be rewarded with a spectacular set of cans, one that you’ll wear time and time again, so if you haven’t taken the plunge yet, do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fACNL_0WgRW00r00


Buy: Sony WH-1000XM4 Over Ear Headphones $248.00 (orig. $349.99) 29% OFF

4. Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones

Apple’s newest entry into the headphones space is the AirPods Max , a super comfy set of multi-colored headphones that are designed by Apple to provide the best possible audio experience for Apple device users. The headphones pair lightning fast with an iPhone, bolster your listening performance by providing active noise cancellation, spatial audio to give a theater-like sound, and memory foam ear cushions for superior comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHpBz_0WgRW00r00


Buy: Apple AirPods Max Over Ear Headphones

5. Edifier W860NB

Wireless, foldable and noise-canceling, the Edifier W860NB headphones are another good choice for the commuter or traveler who doesn’t want to settle for another pair of earbuds. For an original twist, the W860NB set includes Edifier’s S mart Touch Controls built into the ear cups that can control the audio settings for a smartphone, tablet or MP3 player to change volume and control playback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dF508_0WgRW00r00


Buy: Edifier’s W860NB $155.99

6. JBL Tour One Over-Ear Headphones

JBL’s Tour One headphones are a great mid-tier option, providing adaptive noise canceling, dynamic sound through its 40mm drivers, four microphones for better call clarity, and even virtual assistant use. The best part about the Tour One, however, is its impressive 50 hours of battery life through its Bluetooth connection, which means you can keep your favorite tunes going without needing to stop the fun too often.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lxogy_0WgRW00r00


Buy: JBL Tour One Over Ear Headphones $249.95 (orig. $299.95) 17% OFF

7. Bowers & Wilkins PX7

Pushing to the midrange of consumer market prices at about $400, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 design offers outstanding, aggressive sound quality for dedicated music listeners. All that sound comes from the PX7’s 43 mm drivers. For the uninitiated, those are big audio drivers for headphones. In fact, Bowers & Wilkins reports they’re the biggest in the company’s headphone collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zcZ4_0WgRW00r00


Buy: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 $349.00 (orig. $399.00) 13% OFF

8. Bose QuietComfort 45 Over Ear Headphones

Bose remains quite an important player in the over ear headphones space, with the QuietComfort 45 continuing to be one of the brand’s flagship products. The QC 45s boast an impressive high fidelity audio experience that offers a depth and fullness not present with other headphones. Additionally, the over ear design makes them well-suited to extended listening sessions—especially when paired with its long battery life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XZIt_0WgRW00r00


Buy: Bose QuietComfort 45 Over Ear Headphones $279.00 (orig. $329.00) 15% OFF

9. Microsoft Surface 2 Over-Ear Headphones

Microsoft’s Surface 2 headphones will work just as great with your Windows computer as they will with your mobile device of choice thanks to its easy-to-pair system. The soft earpads are breathable, lightweight, and comfortable, while also providing some great ability to noise cancel. But the best feature of the Surface 2 headphones is the Omnisonic sound, which allows for better overall sound quality than other headphones thanks to specialized drivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgLdh_0WgRW00r00


Buy: Microsoft Surface 2 Over Ear Headphones $249.99

10. iFrogz Toxix Over-Ear Headphones

The most affordable option on this list at $25, the iFrogz Toxix headphones from the Zagg family of audio products are wireless and foldable — making them a solid choice for commuters or anyone looking for the over-ear experience on the move. Smart ear cup controls make it easy to you to adjust the sound of your music on the fly, while the Toxix also come in a variety of colors to help you better show off your personality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7uoF_0WgRW00r00


Buy: iFrogz Toxix Over Ear Headphones $24.92

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Apple – MacBook Pro – 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops We’ve been preparing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for weeks (months, really), and it’s finally here! And while Apple itself doesn’t host any big Black Friday sales, all the...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

New Cyber Monday Laptop Deals Have Arrived – Save Hundreds on Apple, Dell, & Samsung Products

Cyber Monday has arrived, proving once again that there’s no reason to head to big-box retailers IRL to score huge discounts on gaming laptops, desktops and TVs. In fact, this year, all of the best Black Friday-Cyber Monday laptop deals are online only. After all, who wants to wait on long lines, especially when it’s frigid out? Sure, many folks still do that for those killer doorbuster items at brick and mortar stores on Black Friday, but you can keep cozy while shopping for more deals on Cyber Monday. Many of your favorite retailers continue to participate on this shopping holiday,...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Best Headphones#Bose Headphones#In Ear Headphones#Master Dynamic#Audio Technica#Ath
TechRadar

Get $500 off one of the best soundbars ever made in this early Black Friday deal

Best Buy has some great early Black Friday deals, like this $500 discount on one of our highest-rated soundbars ever; the Samsung HW-Q950A. This early Black Friday deal has an incredible discount on one of the best soundbars on the market. It features 22 speakers that deliver 16 channels of sound- helped by a large subwoofer that has a huge 8-inch driver and a pair of two wireless rear speakers- all to create 616W of power. Together, the package brings powerful and immersive sounds that no other soundbar can compete with. We gave it a five-star rating for good reason; it’s as good as a soundbar gets. The HW-Q950A is also compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Cyber Monday 2021 tech deals: Best discounts on Sony headphones, Pixel 6, AirPods, Kindle and more

Cyber Monday has arrived, meaning the biggest shopping event of the year is drawing to a close. But that doesn’t mean you’ve missed out.There are still countless thousands of Cyber Monday tech deals still to sift through, so we’ve separated out our expert coverage to include more TV deals and laptop deals. That way, we’ve plenty of space here in our main tech guide to focus on everything else, from games consoles and toys to phones, tablets, smart home gadgets and electrical appliances.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowWe’re seeing discounts on products from top brands such...
ELECTRONICS
KSN News

Best Buy 2021 Black Friday sale features 128 pages of deals

Best Buy has officially dropped its 2021 Black Friday ad. The ad features 128 pages. The sale kicks off today and runs through Sunday, Nov. 28. The ad features laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, televisions and more. $249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor. Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Nov. 21). Free $50 Best […]
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Instagram
IGN

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals

Black Friday is days away, but some of the biggest deals on headphones of the season are here. If you've been waiting on upgrading your current pair, there's plenty to choose from right now. One particular deal comes in the form of Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones, a favorite for many and...
ELECTRONICS
gamepolar.com

49 Best bass headphones in 2021: According to Experts.

You could get any random bass headphones, but if you’re looking for expert advice on choosing the best one for your needs then you’ve arrived at the right place. It doesn’t matter what your bass headphones needs are or what your budget is, because I’ve done an in-depth analysis to include the best-rated options suitable for diversified usage needs and different budget ranges.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best workout headphones in 2021: Apple, Beats, Sony, Bose and more compared

After trying out plenty of wireless sports headphones and earbuds over the years, I've found that some models are better suited for workouts than others. Needless to say, the best workout headphones or earbuds should be wireless -- and ideally, true-wireless earbuds -- so there's no cable to restrict your movement in any way. And they should fit your ears securely and comfortably, whether they're earbuds or standard on-ear or over-ear headphones.
ELECTRONICS
loudersound.com

Best Marshall headphones 2021: from simple in-ears to premium noise cancelling cans

One of the most iconic brands in rock, Marshall now offers a comprehensive range of headphones, all tuned for its signature hard rocking sound. From inexpensive in-ears, to a variety of wireless models, there’s something for everyone in the Marshall head-fi range, so where to begin? With this guide to the best Marshall headphones, of course!
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Brand Spotlight: The Best Sennheiser Headphones to Buy

Table of Contents Best Bluetooth Headphones Best Wireless Earbuds Best Open-Back Headphones Sennheiser is one of the most iconic audio brands globally, and they got there without compromising. The brand was founded in 1945, and to this day, is led by members of the Sennheiser family. Today, Sennheiser makes more than just headphones; you can also buy soundbars and audio equipment for professional events and concerts. But headphones are what Sennheiser is best known for, which is why we’ve rounded up some of their best headphones on the market. The company has generally been content to quietly plug along, consistently innovating and racking up awards...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Best Gifts for Audiophiles: Headphones, Turntables & More

There's a difference between listening to music, and listening to music well. It's called "good fidelity," and these products deliver it. Happy listening!. When other music streaming services won't cut it, you turn to Tidal, which lets you listen to millions of tracks in lossless CD quality. IsoAcoustics Iso-Puck Isolation...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Audio Gift Guide: Top picks for the music lovers in your life

It’s time once more for my audio gift guide, and I’m again attempting to offer options at a range of price points – while mostly sticking to premium products. For me, a premium audio product is one of the best possible gifts for music lovers, for two reasons. First, most people listen to music every day, so it’s a gift they will enjoy more frequently than almost anything else you could buy them. Second, giving someone access to better audio quality can massively increase the pleasure they get from listening to music …
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones only $99 shipped!

Don’t miss this hot deal on these Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones!. Walmart released a whole new set of Black Friday Deals last night! You can get these Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for just $99 shipped!. Choose from three colors. Looking for more...
ELECTRONICS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Get your groove on with these budget-friendly wireless earbuds

Most of us have experienced the nightmare of pulling our headphones out of our pocket or bag only to find them tangled beyond recognition. When Apple unveiled their wireless AirPods in 2016, they undeniably solved this knotty issue – but at a price. While AirPods are blissfully hands-free, discrete and quick to charge, it can be hard to justify dropping $100+ on headphones that are arguably easy to lose and pricey to replace.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

This crazy deal on Sony headphones brings the premium audio your ears deserve

Outside of the AirPods Max, some of the best wireless headphones are made by Sony. This Black Friday, we are finding some amazing deals on the best Sony has to offer. In case you weren't sure, Sony makes some of our favorite and wireless earbuds. While Sony's devices are generally on the pricey side, there's no denying that the quality is top-notch — and if you want the best, then it's time to buy with these awesome Sony headphone deals.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Save 49 percent on the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

V-MODA headphones have quite an amazing reputation in the DJ world. They offer beautifully designed and stylish headphones made with premium materials. However, this also means that they are not as affordable as we’d wish. But that is where Black Friday steps in, and it allows us to get crazy savings on some of the best V-MODA wireless headphones available in the market.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy