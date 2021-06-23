A Rock ‘n’ Roll Family! Meet Ozzy Osbourne and Wife Sharon’s 3 Adorable Granddaughters

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Jack Osbourne/Instagram

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are so grateful for their grandkids. The “Crazy Train” crooner and the Talk alum may have their hands full as A-list stars, but the two are willing to drop anything when it comes to their three granddaughters: Pearl, Andy and Minnie.

Sharon and Ozzy tied the knot in 1982 and are the proud mom and dad of their three kids, Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne. Although the pair’s older daughters, Aimee and Kelly, have yet to welcome little ones of their own, their son, Jack, shares his three kiddos with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

Since Jack welcomed his kiddos into their famous family, Sharon and Ozzy couldn’t be more thrilled to take on the role of grandparents. At the time the Haunted Highway host and his ex gave birth to their eldest child in 2012, the former music executive gushed over the “amazing” experience.

“It’s all overwhelming. But in a good way — in a really positive, lovely way,” Sharon told People at the time. “You go through every emotion. You go through joy and you thank God that everybody is healthy and happy. You realize how lucky you are. It’s like life has gone full cycle in our family.”

The British TV personality dished she wasn’t the only one thrilled about the arrival. “[Ozzy told Jack,] this is a love that is so special,” Sharon marveled at her longtime husband. “He said, ‘You will never experience a love like this, other than a father and a daughter. It’s a very, very special love.'”

Considering the former Osbournes star is so in love with Pearl, Andy and Minnie, it’s no surprise she’s looking forward to the day when Aimee or Kelly start families of their own. “I’ve got two more girls to marry off,” she sweetly joked. “There will be more grandkids!”

In addition to Pearl, Andy and Minnie, Ozzy is also the grandfather of his other grandchildren, Maia, Harry, Elijah, Isabelle and Kitty, through his older kids. Prior to meeting Sharon, he started a family with his ex-wife, Thelma Riley. The former duo were married from 1971 to 1982 and became the parents of their children, Elliot Kingsley, Jessica Osbourne and Louis Osbourne.

