Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

A Rock ‘n’ Roll Family! Meet Ozzy Osbourne and Wife Sharon’s 3 Adorable Granddaughters

By Kelly Braun
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzK3y_0WfwsWCa00
Shutterstock; Courtesy of Jack Osbourne/Instagram

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are so grateful for their grandkids. The “Crazy Train” crooner and the Talk alum may have their hands full as A-list stars, but the two are willing to drop anything when it comes to their three granddaughters: Pearl, Andy and Minnie.

Sharon and Ozzy tied the knot in 1982 and are the proud mom and dad of their three kids, Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne. Although the pair’s older daughters, Aimee and Kelly, have yet to welcome little ones of their own, their son, Jack, shares his three kiddos with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

Since Jack welcomed his kiddos into their famous family, Sharon and Ozzy couldn’t be more thrilled to take on the role of grandparents. At the time the Haunted Highway host and his ex gave birth to their eldest child in 2012, the former music executive gushed over the “amazing” experience.

“It’s all overwhelming. But in a good way — in a really positive, lovely way,” Sharon told People at the time. “You go through every emotion. You go through joy and you thank God that everybody is healthy and happy. You realize how lucky you are. It’s like life has gone full cycle in our family.”

The British TV personality dished she wasn’t the only one thrilled about the arrival. “[Ozzy told Jack,] this is a love that is so special,” Sharon marveled at her longtime husband. “He said, ‘You will never experience a love like this, other than a father and a daughter. It’s a very, very special love.'”

Considering the former Osbournes star is so in love with Pearl, Andy and Minnie, it’s no surprise she’s looking forward to the day when Aimee or Kelly start families of their own. “I’ve got two more girls to marry off,” she sweetly joked. “There will be more grandkids!”

In addition to Pearl, Andy and Minnie, Ozzy is also the grandfather of his other grandchildren, Maia, Harry, Elijah, Isabelle and Kitty, through his older kids. Prior to meeting Sharon, he started a family with his ex-wife, Thelma Riley. The former duo were married from 1971 to 1982 and became the parents of their children, Elliot Kingsley, Jessica Osbourne and Louis Osbourne.

To learn all about Pearl, Andy and Minnie, scroll through the gallery below to meet Sharon and Ozzy’s granddaughters!

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

12K+
Followers
743
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Jack Osbourne
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Person
Aimee Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granddaughters#British#Osbournes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Drops Sweet Pics of Son Jack’s ‘Summer Ready’ Brood Enjoying the Great Outdoors

With the official start of summer right around the corner, Sharon Osbourne posted shots of her son’s family enjoying the outdoors. In the first photo, Osbourne’s three grandkids surround her son, Jack Osbourne, and his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, seemingly while on a hike with a vibrant green background. In the following photos, Jack helps his daughters, nine-year-old Pearl and five-year-old and Minnie, load and fire a pink compound bow. The girls adorned matching tie-dye sweatshirts and sweatpants beside their attentive dad.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Take a Peek Inside Jack Osbourne's Stunning Home

Jack Osbourne has listed his home. "The Portals of Hell" star has decided to sell off the house, which has been home to him and his family for almost a decade. Osbourne, who is now divorced, moved in with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, in 2012. The home holds many memories as this is where their babies Pearl, Andy, and Minnie were born.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

OZZY OSBOURNE: 'Diary Of A Madman' Pop! Albums Figure Coming From FUNKO

Funko, the world's leading pop culture consumer products brand and creators of the wildly popular Pop! Vinyl collection, have partnered with legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne to create the "Diary Of A Madman" edition Pop! Albums figure. Never forget where it started, or the journey that unfolded along the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne and Iron Maiden Among New Funko Figures

Funko has announced the latest additions to their popular line of figurine collectibles. Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie will be featured in two new Funkos, reflecting two of the band’s classic albums. The Somewhere in Time figure captures Eddie in futuristic headgear and holding a ray-gun, much like the cover of the 1986 LP. A limited edition chase variant – randomly inserted into select boxes – will include an outfit change to the mascot. Meanwhile, the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Funko will showcase Eddie with a skeletal base and holding a heart, once again reflecting the album’s artwork.
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Eddie Van Halen and Ozzy Osbourne On 'Demon Drink' Episode of Backstaged

Eddie Van Halen's father recommended that he drink vodka to help deal with stage fright. The interview segment with late legendary guitarist is just one of many rock icons featured in the latest episode of the "Backstaged: The Devil in Metal" podcast that deals with metal rockstars pushing "the boundaries of excess with alcohol."
Music947wls.com

Ozzy Osbourne’s album covers are being turned into jigsaw puzzles

Four of Ozzy Osbourne‘s album covers will be available as jigsaw puzzles this fall. Blizzard Of Ozz, Diary Of A Madman, Bark At The Moon and The Ultimate Sin will be released as 500-piece jigsaws on September 17th. All 500-piece puzzles come in a vinyl-box-set-sized box. Previous Rock Saws artwork...
RelationshipsPosted by
Closer Weekly

Dwight Yoakam’s Wife Is the Reason He Sings Love Songs! Meet the Country Star’s Spouse Emily Joyce

Dwight Yoakam is one dedicated spouse and dad! Thanks to his marriage with his wife, Emily Joyce, the country music star has turned into the ultimate family man. Though Dwight and Emily have only been married for more than a year, Dwight and the Nebraska native have been a couple for more than a decade, having first started dating in 2010. At the time the lovebirds announced their marriage was official in May 2020, the “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” artist and Emily revealed they had “been engaged for several years.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Robin Williams' Son Zak and Wife Olivia June Welcome Baby Girl

Robin Williams' son Zak Williams is officially a father of two! The 38-year-old mental health advocate and entrepreneur and his wife, Olivia June, recently welcomed their second child. The couple shared the exciting news of their daughter Zola June’s birth on Instagram on Thursday, saying that they "are over the moon" with their bundle of joy.