9 best wheeled travel bags that get you from A to B with ease

By Liz Dodd
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Whether you’re jogging between flights or weaving through cobbled streets, when it comes to heavy luggage, a wheeled travel bag is a far better option than a backpack, as it’s easier to carry and often provides more storage.

Wheeled bags come in sports-friendly models – duffels that will house ski boots and tents – and multi-compartmented, gap year/sabbatical sizes, as well as classic cabin-sized hardshells.

We tested these on a range of trips, lugging them along on just about every form of transport imaginable. To review their practicality, we trusted them with both computer and photography equipment inside: all these bags, even the soft shells, could carry at least a laptop and an eReader safely – one of them could do it underwater.

As well as sturdiness, we looked for cases that are lightweight – because every extra gram your case takes up is a gram off your luggage allocation – and clever internal design.

For smaller bags that you might take on the plane, we preferred cases with separate “in-flight” pockets – these easy to access compartments can take a laptop, book, passport and small stash of liquids, which is enough storage to have you sailing through security like a pro.

For larger bags that you would need to check onto a flight, we looked for capacious compartments with compression straps and no fuss – these bags are intended for long vacations and family-sized wardrobes, not business travel.

Of the two major types of wheeled luggage, hard shells are essential if you will pack any expensive, technical kit; if weight isn’t much of an object; and if you’re an efficient packer. Soft shells are lighter and more flexible, but won’t offer your valuables as much protection.

We tested spinners, which have four wheels that turn 360 degrees for an amazing “gliding” feeling, and two-wheeled bags, which are just fine for sprinting in a straight line for the gate, and tend to stand a bit more stably.

We also reviewed some wheeled duffle bags, which are excellent if you’re planning an active holiday, or if you need to bring a lot of bulky kit, like diving or climbing gear. These, along with convertible backpacks, are great picks if your itinerary is a bit more varied, and your bag could need to survive anything from a river crossing to an approach to base camp.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice.

Away expandable carry on

Samsonite proxis

Ogio departure 21

Lifeventure expedition wheeled duffle bag 120

Gregory quadro 90

Ortlieb duffle RS

Jack Wolfskin trt rail

American Tourister airconic

Osprey rolling transporter 90l

The verdict: Wheeled travel bags

The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

