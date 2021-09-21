CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coziest Electric Blankets To Keep You Warm This Winter

By Andrew Allan, Taylor Galla and Nina Bradley
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFUXX_0WefGZ8L00

Nobody wants to be cold . Some would even say that being cold is one of the worst feelings. But, on the flip side, one of the best feelings is being wrapped up and warm in an electric blanket.

If you live in a place that’s freezing for most of the winter, or if you simply tend to run cold as a person, you know what we’re talking about. Of course, other heating alternatives exist, such as space heaters and winter blankets , but nothing compares to being cozy on the couch with an electric blanket.

There are many benefits to investing in an electric blanket and using it as your main warming appliance in the house. These blankets are not just fluffy friends that feel good, they’re also a reliable source of warmth for when you need it most. Here are some of the benefits to bear in mind when deciding on whether to buy an electric blanket or not:

  • Warmth – It may seem obvious, but it’s too true not to mention. The best benefit of an electric blanket is the warmth it can bring to your body.
  • Sleep – Wrapping up in an electric blanket is one of the best ways to let your body and brain know you’re heading to the land of nod. Once asleep, an electric blanket can also help to maintain a steady body temperature which will allow you to sleep for longer without interruption.
  • Aches and Pains – An electric blanket can be a real step in the right direction for anyone who experiences aches and pains. These blankets can help to put your mind at ease and relax your muscles which can position you for a comfortable rest.
  • Cost Savings – Why heat the whole house when you can center all the warmth directly around you? Electric blankets are more energy-efficient than central heating and most other heating appliances, too. They also keep the heat as close to you as possible and so avoid any loss or waste.
  • Mood Booster – When you’re sitting or sleeping without an electric blanket, your body is putting in the most work to keep you warm. A little help from an electric blanket can mean a lot of energy saved and ready to use on other human things, like being happy .

It’s safe to say that we could all do with an electric blanket in our lives. The benefits of owning one make buying one a simple decision. We’ve searched through Amazon to bring you a roundup of the best electric blankets available so that you can be ready for the winter with a new warming wrap.

1. Hyde Lane Electric Blanket

BEST OVERALL

Hyde Lane’s gorgeous electric blanket is available in a range of colors with an option to suit any household. It’s 60 by 70 inches large, and so it is ideal for couples looking to warm up and cuddle on the sofa, in bed or just about anywhere around the house. Make your selection from the three available heat settings, from low to high, and get cozy while also being color-coordinated to your home decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPihH_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Hyde Lane Electric Blanket $69.99

2. Sunbeam Loftec Heated Throw Blanket

RUNNER UP

This luxurious microplush Heated Throw Blanket from Sunbeam is made with ThermoFine technology, which ensures heat consistency throughout use to keep you warm all winter. It has three cozy heat settings and a three-hour auto shut-off. Sunbeam specializes in electric blankets, throws and mattress pads, and so you can be confident in the quality of this heated throw blanket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgr8L_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Sunbeam Loftec Heated Throw Blanket $74.99

3. Eddie Bauer Smart Heated Electric Throw Blanket

BEST BUDGET

Wrap yourself up warm in the Eddie Bauer Smart Heated Electric Throw Blanket. This blanket is made of super-soft 100% microplush polyester and is available in several color variations, including plaid and fair isle. It offers convenient hands-free control, allowing you to use an app or Alexa to control each setting. There’s an on/off power button and, with no other manual controller, your smart device or hub will take it from there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIs9x_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Eddie Bauer | Smart Heated Electric Throw Blanket – Reversible Sherpa – Hands Free Control – Wi-Fi Only (2.4GHz) – Compatible with Alexa, Google, iOS, Android – Khaki $65.80

4. Pure Enrichment WeightedWarmth 2-in-1 Original Heated Weighted Blanket

BEST WEIGHTED

Made of micro mink sherpa, this two-in-one heated weighted blanket ensures warmth and comfort whenever you need it. It contains 13 pounds of evenly distributed glass beads to create comforting pressure and features four heat settings with a two-hour auto shut-off for safety. The detachable plug allows you to put it to use in any season, while the storage bag allows you to stow it away when not in use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOXHP_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Pure Enrichment WeightedWarmth 2-in-1 Original Heated Weighted Blanket $119.99

5. Bedsure Heated Electric Throw Blanket

BEST DIGITAL DISPLAY

If you’re new to using an electric blanket, then the Bedsure Heated Blanket could be the best entry into this warmer world for you. The clear digital display makes this blanket extremely user-friendly and simple to control. You can choose from six heating levels and there’s an auto shut-off feature that activates after four hours. This allows you to set this blanket to heat exactly as you want with the safety and peace of mind that it will turn off and cool down, exactly as you want it to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQoOz_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Bedsure Heated Electric Blanket $59.99

6. SoftHeat Perfect Fit Micro-Fleece Electric Blanket

BEST FOR SLEEPING

For the ultimate electric blanket, choose this luxurious source of warmth from SoftHeat by Perfect Fit. This blanket is made of super soft fleece that has built-in technology to ensure an all-around warmth and even heat distribution. You can select from their range of four different sizes and four different colors to have the best electric blanket for you. Keeping it clean is simple, as it’s both machine washable and safe to tumble dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkXML_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: SoftHeat by Perfect Fit Electric Blanket $126.20

7. Tefici Store Electric Heated Blanket

LONGEST POWER CABLE

If you’re looking to use your electric blanket in an area of the house where plugs are few and far between, or if your house is just so big that the bed or sofa is quite far away from a plug, then the Tefici Store Electric Heated Blanket could be for you. It features a ten-foot-long power cord which is the longest from our selection and definitely longer than the average. The blanket has three different heat settings which range from 95 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit for full-body comfort. It also has a fast heating function and can help you ward off the cold weather and thaw yourself after a long trek outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aqH9_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Tefici Electric Heated Blanket $45.99

8. Vremi Electric Blanket

MOST POPULAR

Have a wonderfully warm winter with the Vremi Electric Blanket. This blanket will be the sofa or bed buddy you need to avoid any chills and make your evenings toasty. It’s 50 by 60 inches in size, and so it can be used as a full wrap for solo use or as a shared blanket for two as well. The power cord is 10 feet long which makes it easy to use this blanket around the house in any position. For a super useful electric blanket in any situation, this is a great choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7EnD_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Vremi Electric Blanket $52.49

9. Serta Reversible Sherpa/Fleece Electric Throw Blanket

BEST REVERSIBLE

Serta has combined two of the fluffiest fabrics with one sherpa side and one fleece side on this Reversible Electric Blanket. It has five different heat settings and is made from an ultra-soft polyester material that’s warm and cozy to touch. The heat controller is super easy to use, and the heated blanket has an 8.5-foot-long power cord, making it easy to locate within your home. There is a wide range of colors and print designs available, so no doubt you can choose one to match your home decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFudi_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Serta Reversible Electric Blanket $65.95

10. N\B Electric Heated Sherpa Blanket

BEST FOR ON THE SOFA

Any blanket with a sherpa surface is sure to be a warm one, and this electric blanket from N\B is no exception. The 50 by 60 inches of soft and cozy materials: one side with flannel and the other sherpa velveteen for insulation and quick heating. There’s no doubt you’ll be snuggling up with the blanket every night on the sofa, and so knowing that you can detach the control panel and then wash the blanket in the machine is a big bonus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpmDQ_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: NB Electric Heated Sherpa Blanket $39.99

11. Beautyrest Poncho Electric Blanket

BEST PONCHO BLANKET

Wherever you go, warmth goes too with the Beautyrest Poncho Electric Blanket. You don’t want to be warm on the sofa but not when you pop over to the kitchen, and thanks to the poncho style of this heated blanket, you don’t need to. This poncho blanket is made completely from microlight material and is designed to ensure an even spread of heat as it warms around you. With this blanket, you’ll be warm all over the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbPGv_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Beautyrest Poncho Electric Blanket $52.99

12. Biddeford Fleece Electric Blanket

BEST FLEECE BLANKET

The warm and soft fleece material of this Biddeford Electric Blanket is made completely from polyester and so is sure to stand the test of time and a lot of sleep. It’s machine washable and comes with an analog control panel attached. This model also features 10 heat settings and a 10-hour auto shut-off timer for added convenience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dm75a_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Biddeford Fleece Electric Blanket $99.97

13. Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa Heated Throw Blanket

MOST COMFY

Curl up on the couch with the warm and soothing Reversible Sherpa Heated Throw. This high-quality design gives you 50 by 60 inches of cozy coverage that’s sure to have you sleeping safe and sound instead of shivering through the night. The outer material is available in four different colors, namely garnet, olive, honey and sable, and the under material is always a traditional, comforting cream color. Electric blankets don’t get much more comfy than this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzC9X_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa Heated Throw Blanket $59.99

14. Biddeford Heated Blanket

BEST DUAL CONTROL

This comforting heating blanket from Biddeword will have you warm within minutes thanks to its ten-point heat setting system. Choose the warmth that you want to achieve and set the dial to put it in action. In addition, you can select your color of choice from the available seven pastel tones. This will undoubtedly have a calming impact on your nighttime routine from the second you see the blanket, let alone feel its warmth. A superior snooze is waiting for you with this heated blanket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANRiH_0WefGZ8L00

Buy: Biddeford Heated Blanket $99.99

ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

