Roz Varon's Weekender Report

It may not feel like it now, but spring is just around the corner, and just in time for the Chicago Golf Show!

Chicago golf Show - Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

The Chicago Golf Show is back after a three-year hiatus at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. You'll see the latest in golf equipment, golf simulators, indoor putting greens and golf lessons for all levels!

Polar Adventure Days - Northerly Island

We're not quite done with winter yet so you can still take advantage of the Chicago Park District's Polar Adventure Days! The last one of the season is on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Northerly Island. You can see Siberian husky sled demonstrations, learn about birds of prey, create winter art and enjoy storytelling with hot cocoa! Admission is free - it takes place whether or not there's snow!

Winter Brew -Lincoln Square/Ravenswood

Bundle up and enjoy a locally brewed craft beer at the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Winter Brew, Saturday and Sunday on Lincoln Avenue between Leland and Wilson. Over two dozen local craft beers will be featured - cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks and local food samples will be available for purchase. Hours are 12 to 6 both days.

Cupid's Undie Run -Wrigleyville

You can also embrace winter, albeit a little chilly, in your undies! The annual Cupid's Undie run through Wrigleyville is this Saturday from noon to 4. The one mile run ends with an epic party at Sluggers on Clark Street. 100% of net proceeds go to neurofibromatosis research through the Children's Tumor Foundation.

Lost Reef Lounge - Lakeview

Here's a pretty cool way to take the chill out of winter - at the new, Lost Reef Lounge in Lakeview! Check it out - there are eight saltwater fish tanks with all kinds of exotic fish and coral. Add to that, creative cocktails and small bite for a tranquil experience!

Cats - Nederlander Theatre

On the theatre beat, the Tony Award-winning musical Cats is back in town for a short run at the Nederlander Theatre through Sunday!

JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival - Landmark in the Glen, Glenview

And on the film beat, the last 3 films of the JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival are available to stream now through Sunday, with an in-person screening on Sunday at Landmark in the Glen in Glenview.

The Six, Movie Screening - Chinese American Museum of Chicago

And the Chinese American Museum of Chicago will host a special screening Saturday afternoon of The Six, followed by a Q and A with the co-creator. The documentary tells the story of six Chinese men who survived the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, but were expelled from the country - their stories never told. For the first time we discover who these men really were in this extraordinary story of survival and dignity.