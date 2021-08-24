Orbax For Cats: Uses, Dosage, & Side Effects

Orbax for cats is an antibiotic medication that veterinarians usually prescribe to treat bacterial infections. Some of the common bacterial infections that vets prescribe the drug for include infections of the skin, soft-tissue, and urinary tract.

Orbax is a brand name for the drug orbifloxacin. The medication works by preventing the bacteria’s DNA from synthesizing, ultimately killing the bacteria. It comes in a tablet or oral suspension form.

While it is an FDA-approved medicine for cats, you’ll need a prescription from your vet to get it. Closely follow your vet’s instructions for the correct, safe dosage and frequency. You can also easily order Orbax online from Chewy’s pharmacy with your vet’s prescription.

Here’s what you should know about the uses, dosage, and side effects of Orbax for cats.

Uses Of Orbax For Cats

Veterinarians generally prescribe Orbax for cats to treat bacterial infections.

The drug is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, which is often used to treat urinary tract infections along with skin issues like abscesses and wounds.

It ultimately kills off the bacteria by preventing it from successfully synthesizing its DNA.

Dosage Of Orbax For Cats

The following is a guideline for typical use of the drug in cats and must not replace your vet’s advice for your individual pet.

Your vet will prescribe Orbax for your cat in a dosage that reflects the condition they’re treating.

If your vet prescribes the drug in tablet form, then the dosage will likely be between 1 and 3 milligrams of Orbax for every pound of the cat’s weight.

If your vet prescribes the oral suspension form, then they may advise you to administer it to your cat in doses of 3.4 milligrams per pound of body weight .

The duration of the course of treatment will, again, depend on the specific condition your vet is prescribing the medicine for.

It’s important to always follow the dosage and administration instructions of your vet exactly. This includes the length of time the medicine should be given to your cat.

Side Effects Of Orbax For Cats

Some potential side effects seen in cats who take Orbax include:

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Vomiting

As with all medications, cats may rarely suffer from an allergic reaction and, possibly, anaphylaxis. If you see signs of a more serious allergic reaction in your cat, then you must contact your veterinarian immediately.

If your cat accidentally takes too much of the medication and overdoses, contact an emergency veterinarian right away.

