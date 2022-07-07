ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extreme wind storms: What is a derecho?

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9FNE_0Web4NkK00

Many people may have never heard of a derecho.

A derecho (pronounced similar to “deh-REY-cho”) is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

What is a derecho?

There are multiple types of storms that come under the derecho umbrella:

  • Serial derechos usually happen in the fall. They are made by “multiple bow echoes embedded in an extensive squall line,” NOAA said. The squall line can be hundreds of miles long. They are easier to forecast than other types, the National Weather Service said.
  • Progressive derechos are a short line of storms, between 40 and 250 miles long. They are usually a single bow echo and can be somewhat narrow, NOAA explained. They are unstable and difficult to forecast, the NWS said.
  • Hybrid derechos have characteristics of both serial and progressive derechos.
  • Low-dewpoint derechos happen when there are surface dewpoints between 40- and low 50-degree dewpoints. They normally happen in the late fall or early spring and are considered a type of hybrid derecho, NOAA said. They are groups of dry downbursts or microbursts that hit one after another, NOAA said.

Dangers in derechos

There can be dangers that come with the strong storms. Tornados can occur in the same system as a derecho sometimes preceding the derecho-producing line. A tornado could also form within the squall line, NOAA said.

Another danger are mesovortices or embedded circulations, NOAA said.

A horizontal shear instability could also form. Those are small circulations that stretch a mile or two.

If a system that brings derechos is long-lasting and large, they are called a mesoscale convective vortex or MCV and are when localized pressure falls happen because of warming that comes with developing of some types of clouds, NOAA said.

Where and when do derechos happen?

Most of the time derechos happen in late spring through summer. They happen two areas most frequently -- one paralleling the “Corn Belt” from the upper Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley. The other happens through the southern Plains into the mid-Mississippi valley. From September through April you may see them from east Texas through the southeastern states.

The storms can happen outside of North America but it is not as frequent.

For more on derechos click here and here.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods

More than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are in the path of severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash floods. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect in the Great Plains and Midwest. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren takes a look.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Confirmed EF2 tornado devastates southwest Ohio town

The Cincinnati suburb of Goshen sustained major damage to buildings, including a fire station, after a destructive tornado moved through Wednesday afternoon. A confirmed tornado, given a preliminary rating of EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region. The tornado resulted in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported and occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
87K+
Followers
113K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy