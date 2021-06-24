11 best chimineas to take the chill out of alfresco evenings

Among the many benefits of summer is being able to stay outside and keep enjoying yourself once the sun has long gone and you can prolong your fun with the addition of a chiminea – those eye-catching, fire-catchers that provide a comforting and cosy hub around which you can while away your evening.

The classic, clay Mexican chiminea has now been joined by a host of other interesting metal models, all of which will make your garden retreat look all the more inviting.

However, they aren’t just ornamental, a good chiminea should make it easy to start a fire and easy to keep it going so that you can really feel the benefits of your fuel source.

It might also be worth considering how portable the product is as it’s useful to be able to move it to different areas in your outdoor space, depending on where you’ve decided to settle down for the evening.

The chimineas that stood out were those that allowed for some summer stargazing without us donning more layers than an arctic explorer.

La Hacienda contemporary steel chiminea

Jotul froya outdoor modern chiminea

Blumfeldt Volantis garden oven wood stove

Gardeco gota Mexican art clay chimenea

Garden Leisure kilya two piece clay chiminea with grill

Gardeco asteria AFC extra-large chimena

La Hacienda malmo chimenea

Gardeco toledo cast iron chiminea

Morso kamino chiminea outdoor heater

Garden Trading sarsden chiminea

Jotul terrazza outdoor modern chiminea

The verdict: Chimineas