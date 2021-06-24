Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

11 best chimineas to take the chill out of alfresco evenings

By Jon Axworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgFqy_0WeHweB800

Among the many benefits of summer is being able to stay outside and keep enjoying yourself once the sun has long gone and you can prolong your fun with the addition of a chiminea – those eye-catching, fire-catchers that provide a comforting and cosy hub around which you can while away your evening.

The classic, clay Mexican chiminea has now been joined by a host of other interesting metal models, all of which will make your garden retreat look all the more inviting.

However, they aren’t just ornamental, a good chiminea should make it easy to start a fire and easy to keep it going so that you can really feel the benefits of your fuel source.

It might also be worth considering how portable the product is as it’s useful to be able to move it to different areas in your outdoor space, depending on where you’ve decided to settle down for the evening.

The chimineas that stood out were those that allowed for some summer stargazing without us donning more layers than an arctic explorer.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

La Hacienda contemporary steel chiminea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ptjb_0WeHweB800

Jotul froya outdoor modern chiminea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKExK_0WeHweB800

Blumfeldt Volantis garden oven wood stove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUANK_0WeHweB800

Gardeco gota Mexican art clay chimenea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i41EP_0WeHweB800

Garden Leisure kilya two piece clay chiminea with grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21iwiY_0WeHweB800

Gardeco asteria AFC extra-large chimena

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mdAK_0WeHweB800

La Hacienda malmo chimenea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzBsK_0WeHweB800

Gardeco toledo cast iron chiminea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHYUT_0WeHweB800

Morso kamino chiminea outdoor heater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4G7M_0WeHweB800

Garden Trading sarsden chiminea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXiB1_0WeHweB800

Jotul terrazza outdoor modern chiminea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DTBR_0WeHweB800

The verdict: Chimineas

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alfresco#Heater#Mexican#La Hacienda#Afc#Chimenea Gardeco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

9 best picnic blankets for alfresco dining

There’s nothing like enjoying the great outdoors, whether it’s an afternoon spent in your back garden or a trip to the beach.With the arrival of the warmer weather, many of us are enjoying alfresco feasts again and to make the most of it you’re going to want to invest in a picnic blanket for socialising with friends and family in comfort and style.But what should you look for? It makes sense to have something lightweight and compact – no one wants to be lugging additional baggage around – and many of us will be looking for extra ease in carrying,...
Rancho Palos Verdes, CANBC Los Angeles

Bespoke Picnics Add Alfresco Flair to a Local Garden

There are five locations and styles to choose from, including The Farmhouse and The Parisian. Prices begin at $325 for two people; add-ons available for additional fees. Observing a butterfly as it flits through some roses, seeing diffused sunlight make patterns on the ground below a tree, or biting into a perfect pastry and pondering life, poetry, love, and really anything at all but your to-do list?
Drinkswinemag.com

Chill Out With These Eight Red Wines for Summer

Many people associate the summer with rosé, but there are also red wines perfectly suited to warmer temperatures. These bottlings often emphasize bright fruit flavors and searing acidity, apropos for even the hottest days of the year. The next time you’re choosing what to drink in the heat of summer,...
Sandpoint, IDSandpoint Reader

Even at their most inept, dads are the best

When I was a kid, I remember no authority more powerful and all-knowing than my dad. When you skinned your knee or needed help with a last-minute school project, mom was always a great resource, but for the other “dad-ly” matters like how to bait a fishing hook or how to change your car’s oil, dad’s word was gospel.
Lifestyledurangotelegraph.com

Taking the bite out

This time of year, the radishes stand out like bright bunches of candy. Sometimes at the farmers market I ask the vendors what to do with the pretty orbs, because I am chronically at a loss for ideas. The most common guidance, by far, is to use radishes in salads and stir-fries. In other words, the farmers are just as clueless as I am.
RecipesPosted by
CandysDirt

Get Ready For Picnics And Alfresco Dining With Talulah And Hess

Early summer is the perfect time for alfresco dining with family and friends. The term “alfresco” is Italian for “open air.” Typically it refers to a more laid-back meal with loved ones. The setting is an essential part of outdoor dining, though hosts can create the mood through menu choices, dinnerware, and location. Are you hosting an intimate backyard dinner party or staying casual with a beautiful picnic at White Rock Lake?
ElectronicsMindBodyGreen

These Cooling Weighted Blankets Are Designed To Chill Out Hot Sleepers

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you run hot while sleeping, the thought of draping a heavy, weighted blanket on top of you might sound like a nightmare. At the same time, sleeping fully exposed without a blanket nearby can also be disconcerting. So what's a comfort-seeking, hot sleeper to do? Enter: cooling weighted blankets.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Alfresco Islands Outdoor Areas Are Back in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There are so many opportunities to do outside in the summertime in Fargo, but you should consider visiting the Alfresco Islands. “I love the benches. I love any opportunity we are given to sit outside,” Sandy’s Donuts Store Manager Ann Olson said. Alfresco Islands are back....
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Travel Bugs World

8 best places to chill out in Los Angeles

With the opening of Los Angeles and more people everywhere you go, we have compiled this list of the best places to chill out in Los Angeles. Pack a blanket, take a picnic, and get yourself outdoors in nature to one of these great places to chill out no matter what day of the week.
Glenside, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

NEW: Bringing the Best Take-out BBQ to Glenside

Two Conshohocken residents have opened the long-awaited Smokin’ Jim’s Roadside Smokehouse. Patricia Delamere and Jim Andruskiewicz created a menu focusing on artisanal BBQ like bacon-wrapped Gouda cheese-stuffed meatloaf and pork belly. They are also smoking up those favorites locals love, like ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, meatballs, and Quattro Formaggio macaroni...
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Best of the Vineyard Rolls Out Best Bets

On Monday the waves of South Beach took down the calm of Lambert’s Cove as best beach on the Island, as voted by Martha’s Vineyard Magazine readers, who evidently like their surf frothy. In a down-Island, up-Island fishing charter smack-down it was the plucky Skipper coming in first as it...
Rockland County, NYHello Magazine

Ginger Zee's pool at her beautiful home is to die for

Ginger Zee is warming up for a wonderful summer - and if her pool is anything to go by it's going to be positively dreamy. The Good Morning America star shared a snapshot from her beautiful home to celebrate the warmer weather and it looked incredible. Ginger posted the photo...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Take a Glimpse inside Ant Anstead's Stunning Home

"Wheeler Dealers" star Ant Anstead took to Instagram to give his followers a look into his new Laguna Beach Property. Scroll down to see the stunning home. Ant Anstead has officially bought the home of his dreams, and he is giving his fans a look into the amazing property with the help of his toddler, Hudson.
Petsfoxla.com

Giant river otter resurfaces in Argentina; experts thought it was locally extinct

CHACO PROVENCE, Argentina - A giant river otter hadn’t been spotted inside El Impenetrable National Park in more than 30 years, but that all changed on May 16. Sebastian Di Martino, conservation director of the Rewilding Argentina Foundation, was kayaking that day when he came upon the otter in the Bermejo River. Prior to that, experts believed the creature to be locally extinct.
EntertainmentFox News

Woman loses 171 pounds after seeing a picture of herself at a party

A woman in Scotland made a major life transformation after she saw a picture of herself at a party. After her father died suddenly from cancer in 2010, Laura Neil, from Falkirk, Scotland, turned to junk food for comfort and hardly ever cooked for herself, according to SWNS. She reportedly became something of a recluse and continued to gain weight, reaching 316 pounds at her heaviest.
Celebritiesrealitytitbit.com

Who is Liberty Poole? Age and Instagram of Love Island contestant!

Liberty Poole is the youngest on the line-up of contestants – so far – who will be gathering around the firepit to find their match this year. She is preparing to spend a summer in the Love Island 2021 Mallorca villa, where she will go on dates and regularly shout “I’ve got a text“.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Teenagers Find Huge Dead Boa Constrictor While Swimming in River

A large boa constrictor, spanning around eight feet long, was found dead in a river by two teenagers in eastern France. France's L'Est Républicain reported two school boys in Voujeaucourt, a commune in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, came across the dead snake on Wednesday while they were swimming in the Doubs, despite there being a ban on swimming in the river.